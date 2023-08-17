Live updates from Day 1 of Saints’ joint practices with Chargers

John Sigler
·2 min read

The New Orleans Saints have traveled to California for two days of joint practices with the Los Angeles Chargers ahead of Sunday’s preseason game, giving the team a great opportunity to see how they stack up against one of the league’s returning playoff teams.

Unlike an exhibition game, starters won’t have their reps limited to just 12 or 15 plays. We’ll get to see the best of what the Saints can bring against the Chargers. There are several high-profile matchups between the two teams, but this is also a crescendo for training camp competitions that have been brewing throughout the summer — and it’s also going to be the first time the Saints practice with NFL referees on the field this season.

We’ll be keeping an eye out to see how Derek Carr performs against a familiar opponent. He suited up against the Chargers in 18 games during his run with the Las Vegas Raiders, more often than any other opponent. The Saints’ starting quarterback has had a strong summer thus far. Let’s see if he can keep up the pace against a defense that knows his tendencies well.

Here are some live updates from those in attendance at the Saints-Chargers joint practice on Thursday:

Follow along for live updates

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire