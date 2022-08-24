Live updates from Day 1 of Rams-Bengals joint practice

The Los Angeles Rams are in Cincinnati this week practicing with the Bengals for two days before playing a preseason game on Saturday night. Wednesday was the first of two sessions between the Rams and Bengals, and though there isn’t full-on tackling in these practices, they’re plenty competitive.

Following along for live updates from reporters in attendance as we update this blog throughout practice.

Rams will practice with Bengals Wednesday and Thursday. pic.twitter.com/XqWPE1r3ho — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) August 24, 2022

Gang’s all here. Let get it goin’! pic.twitter.com/1f91OqETlI — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 24, 2022

Aaron Donald and the #Rams D-Line going hard in individual drills pre 11 v 11 with the #Bengals @WCPO pic.twitter.com/gfJw4P2ifo — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) August 24, 2022

Alex Cappa just locked up Aaron Donald. Impressive. — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) August 24, 2022

Matthew Stafford with back to back TD passes to Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson in redzone 7-on-7 — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 24, 2022

A fun 7-on-7 period today. Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase matched up against Rams CB Jalen Ramsey for a couple reps. Chase not targeted on both of them. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) August 24, 2022

Allen Robinson over Chido Awuzie for six in 7s. pic.twitter.com/BySw2BdAE8 — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 24, 2022

Zac Taylor, Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Katie Blackburn in one pic pic.twitter.com/tQWtBYIdhS — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) August 24, 2022

DBs making plays on both fields. Bengals CB Chidobe Awuzie draped all over Rams WR Allen Robinson. Rams CB Jalen Ramsey showed off the vertical to somehow get his hands on a pass. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) August 24, 2022

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey is having a day. Jumped a route and almost had an INT on a team red-zone drill. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) August 24, 2022

Jalen Ramsey, playing zone coverage over the middle, has made two incredible plays near the goal line to wipe away touchdowns. Ramsey is the most versatile defender in the NFL, and he’s showing some unique challenges to the Bengals. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) August 24, 2022

Aaron Donald barely laid a hand on Joe Burrow for a “sack.” A small gathering of differences occurred. Nothing more. But, just know that AD isn’t allowed to even touch Burrow. #Bengals — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) August 24, 2022

