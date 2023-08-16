Live updates from Day 1 of Bears’ joint practices with Colts

The Chicago Bears are conducting a pair of joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis ahead of their preseason game on Saturday.

With media and fans in attendance, there’s plenty to keep an eye on during Wednesday’s practice, including the Bears finally playing another team in practice, Justin Fields and the offense’s progress, ongoing position battles and injury updates.

Here are some live updates from those in attendance at the Bears-Colts joint practice on Wednesday.

Practice is underway.

Follow along for live updates

Bears DE DeMarcus Walker is in pads warming up. This will be his first practice in a few weeks. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 16, 2023

DeMarcus Walker in full pads. 👀 pic.twitter.com/2NgvHogjOm — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 16, 2023

Bears and Colts joint practices are getting underway shortly from Indiana. pic.twitter.com/Agnbw9CKyp — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 16, 2023

Bears-Colts joint practices are set to begin in a few minutes. pic.twitter.com/N2hHJkh73E — Colleen Kane (@ChiTribKane) August 16, 2023

#Bears Coach Flus and Jaquan Brisker (no pads) having a nice lengthy discussion here as practice begins. pic.twitter.com/c87KeCFTBe — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 16, 2023

Working on punt snaps with the Snapdragon Patrick Scales & The Gill-otine #Bears pic.twitter.com/If0BlsSF5j — Jeff Berckes (@gridironborn) August 16, 2023

Matt Eberflus and Justin Fields chatting before practice. pic.twitter.com/xQzoSS5uxQ — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 16, 2023

Going live with @B1essah for an update pic.twitter.com/vEZPyjIDgV — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 16, 2023

#Bears joint practices with Colts getting underway. DeMarcus Walker and Terell Smith are here and in pads. Nate Davis also in pads. Not participating:

Jaquan Brisker

Chase Claypool

Tremaine Edmunds

Lucas Patrick

Trestan Ebner

Josh Blackwell

DeMarquis Gates — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 16, 2023

#Bears on the stationary bikes: – Chase Claypool

– Tremaine Edmunds

– Lucas Patrick

– Josh Blackwell

– Jaquan Brisker pic.twitter.com/OxJ5DWDLiG — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) August 16, 2023

Eddie Jackson, coming at you! pic.twitter.com/LE9zADxNEz — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) August 16, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire