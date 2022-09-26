Recap: How the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 23-16

How did the Cowboys beat the Giants 23-16? Here are the big plays of the game:

Scoring plays

FIRST QUARTER

DAL: Maher, 26-yard field goal. 2:09

SECOND QUARTER

NYG: Gano, 42-yard field goal. 11:17

DAL: Maher, 28-yard field goal. 9:09

THIRD QUARTER

NYG: Gano, 51-yard field goal. 9:02

NYG: Barkley, 36-yard run (Gano kick). 5:31.

DAL: Elliott, 1-yard run (Maher kick). 0:27

FOURTH QUARTER

DAL Lamb, 1-yard pass from Rush (Maher kick). 8:30

DAL: Maher, 44-yard field goal. 5:58

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Final statistics

PASSING

DAL: Rush 21 of 31 for 215 yards, 1 TD

NYG: Jones 20 of 37 for 196 yards, 1 INT

RUSHING

DAL: Pollard 13-105, Elliott 15-73 1 TD, Rush 2(-2)

NYG: Barkley 14-81, Jones 9-79, James 1-4, Breida 1-3

RECEIVING

DAL: Lamb 8-87 1 TD; Brown 5-54; Hendershot 3-43; Ferguson 2-13; Fehoko 1-12; Tolbert 1-4; Elliott 1-2

NYG: Shepard 5-49, Barkley 4-45, Bellinger 4-40, James 4-36, Sills 2-20, Myarick 1-6

Fourth quarter

Giants 10th possession: Starts at NYG 9. Trevon Diggs intercepts Daniel Jones’ pass with 1:09 left. Cowboys take the ensuing possession and kneel down and hold on to the win.

Cowboys 10th possession: Stars on DAL 25. The Cowboys pick up a couple of first downs, but the Giants force a punt with 1:52 left. Cowboys punt. Giants take over at NYG 9 with 1:45 left.

Giants ninth possession: Starts on NYG 25. Giants drive stalls inside Cowboys’ territory. Graham Gano kicks a 51-yard field goal to pull the Giants within 23-16 with 3:37 left.

Cowboys ninth possession: Starts on NYG 35. Drive stalls quickly, but Maher kicks 44-yard field goal for a 23-13 Cowboys lead with 5:58 left.

Giants eighth possession: Starts at NYG 25. New York goes thiree-and-out. Quick possession. Punt for 41 yards, returned by K. Turpin for 28 yards to NYG 35 with 7:32 left.

Cowboys eighth possession: Starts at DAL 11. Cowboys march 89 yards, including converting a fourth down at midfield to score again. Cooper Rush’s 1-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb with 8:30 left (and Maher’s extra point) gives Cowboys 20-13 lead with 8:30 left.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown against New York Giants cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (22) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Giants seventh possession continues: Ball on 50-yard line. Second down. Drive ends after two incomplete passes. Giants punt. Turpin fair catch at DAL 11.

Story continues

Third quarter notables

Giants seventh possession: Starts at NYG 25. Qarter ends with Giants with second-and-6 at 5-yard line. Game is tied 13-13.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) leaps across the goal line for a touchdown against the New York Giants during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Cowboys seventh possession: Starts at DAL 25. Thew Cowboys responded with a 75-yard, 9-play drive. Ezekiel Elliott scores on a 1-yard run. Maher’s kick ties the game 13-13 with 27 seconds left in the third quarter.

Giants sixth possession: Starts at NYG 23. Saquon Barkley caps a 6-play, 77-yard drive with a 36-yard touchdown run. Gano’s extra point gives Giants a 13-6 lead with 5:31 left in third quarter.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Cowboys sixth possession: Stars at DAL 25. Three plays, loses two yards, Cowboys punt.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) can’t come up with a pass against the New York Giants during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Giants fifth possession: Starts on NYG 25. Aided by a defensive holding penalty, the Giants move to the DAL 33. Graham Gano kicks a 51-yard field goal to tie the game 6-6 with 9:02 left in the quarter.

Halftime statistic leaders

DAL: Rush 8-14 for 81 yards; Pollard 6 rushes for 71 yards, Elliott 8 for 55; N. Brown has 2 catches for 33 yards.

NYG: Jones 11 of 19 for 110 yards; Barkley 7 rushes for 26 yards; Bellinger has 3 reeptions for 34 yards.

Cowboys have 5 penalties for 35 yards; Giants have 3 for 25 yards.

Cowboys have a 207-155 edge in total yardage.







Second quarter notables:

Dallas fifth possession. Starts at DAL 47 with 8 seconds left. After a 12-yard pass moves ball to NYG 41, Maher misses a 59-yard field goal to end the half. Cowboys lead 6-3 at halftime.

Giants fourth possession. Starts at NYG 20. Drive stalls (mainly because of an offensive pass interference call) at DAL 47.

Dallas fourth possession: Starts at DAL 23. A couple of nice Ezekiel Elliott runs, but drive stalls at the NYG 40. Cowyboys punt into end zone.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) is tackled by the New York Giants during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Giants third possession: Begins at NYG 25. Gians go 3-and-out. Punt to DAL 23.

Dallas third possession: Begins at DAL 37 after nice return by K. Turpin. Pollard immediately runs for 46 yards on first down. Drive stalls inside the NYG 10. Maher’s 28-yard field goal gives Dallas 6-3 lead with 9:09 left in first half.







Giants second possession continues: Starts at NYG 45. The Cowboys show good defensive pressure to stall the NYG drive. Graham Gano’s 42-yard field goal ties the game. TIED 3-3 with 11:17 left in second quarter.

First quarter notables:

Giants second possession: Starts on DAL 25. Quarter ends with Giants on NYG 45, third-and-1.

Cowboys second possession: Starts at DAL 37. Cowboys get on the scorebaord first. Cooper Rush connects with Noah Brown and CeeDee Lamb on a couple of completions, Ezekiel Elliott has a couple of short runs. The Cowboys’ thiird penalty of the game (false start) slows drive. Scoring drive ends non a Maher 26-yard field goal. COWBOYS LEAD 3-0, 2:12 left in 1Q







New York Giants safety Julian Love (20) runs the ball against New York Giants linebacker Tae Crowder (48) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Giants first possession: Anthony Barr holding penalty extends the NYG first series. After moving the ball to the DAL 29, the Giants settle on a Graham Gano 47-yad field goal which is blocked by the Cowboys’ D. Armstrong. (11 plays, 59 yards).

First Cowboys possession: After picking up two quick first downs (CeeDee Lamb reception; Tony Pollard run), drive stalled with a holding penalty. Punted ball to Giants at the NYG 12. (5 plays, 25 yards)

Cowboys are receiving the opening kickoff.

The Giants are a 57 percent pregame favorite.

Inactives for the game:

Cowboys: #4 Dak Prescott (QB)- #13 Michael Gallup (WR)- #25 Nahshon Wright (CB)- #27 Jayron Kearse (S)- #57 Luke Gifford (LB)- #66 Connor McGovern (G) - #86 Dalton Schultz (TE)

Giants: Wan’Dale Robinson (WR), Kadarius Toney (WR), Leonard Williams (DL), Tomon Fox (LB), Aaron Robinson (CB), Justin Layne (CB), Nick McCloud (CB)

Pregame quick reads

Getting ready for Monday night’s Dallas Cowboys-New York Giants game? Enjoy these pregame quick reads:

Wanna watch. Go here:

The Cowboys beat the Bengals at the buzzer, while the Giants also used a late-game field goal to win on Sunday. The Giants beat the Carolina Panthers 19-16.

It’s the first NFC East Division game of the season for both teams. A year ago, the Cowboys won both meetings: 44-20 at AT&T Stadium and 21-6 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Cooper Rush will make his second start at quarterback for the Cowboys, replacing Dak Prescott who is recovering from thumb surgery.

After the Monday Night Game, the Cowboys return to AT&T Stadium to play the Washington Commanders on Oct. 2.

DALLAS COWBOYS AT NEW YORK GIANTS

When: 7:15 p.m. Sept. 26

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

TV: ESPN

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM “The Fan”

Line: Giants -3

Last meeting: The Cowboys won 21-6, on Dec. 19, 2021