How the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Dallas Cowboys 40-34 in overtime

Star-Telegram sports editor Dave Ammenheuser’s running blog of Jacksonville’s 40-34 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field.

Overtime

DAL 13th possession: Starts at DAL 20 with 8:48 left. Tony Pollard runs for 21 on first down to the DAL 41, then adds 6 more to the 47. Second-and-four, Pollard stopped at line. Third-and-four, Prescott is intercepted by Rayshawn Jenkins who returns it for a touchdown and Jacksonville 40-34 win.

JAX wins toss, 13th possession: Starts at JAX 25. Two incomplete passes, a false start penalty and a complete screen pass moves ball to the JAX 32. Punt to the DAL 20.

Fourth quarter notes

JAX 12th possession: Starts at the JAX 29 with 1:01 left. JAX has one timeout left. Incomplete pass to M. Jones; incomplete pass to Z. Jones; pass to Kirk for a first down at the JAX 44. First down, pass to Hasty for 2 yards to JAX 46 with 17 seconds left; pass to Engram for 5 yards to DAL 49 with 12 seconds left. Completion to Zay Jones for 19 yards to the DAL 30. Timeout. Riley Patterson’s 48-yard field goal ties the game 34-34 as time expires. Headed to overtime.

DAL 11th possession: Starts at DAL 38 with 1:28 left. 15 seconds later, the Cowboys go three-and-out and punt ball to the Jaguars.

JAX 11th possession: Begins at JAX 25. Jaguars drive up the field. Trevor Lawrence makes a great run to pick up a first down, then fumbles. Ball is recovered by Micah Parsons with 1:28 left.

DAL 10th possession: Begins at DAL 25. Cowboys put together impressive 75-yard drive on 13 plays, finishing with a 13-yard pass play from Dak Prescott to Noah Brown. Brett Maher’s extra point gives Dallas a 34-31 lead with 3:02 left. Can the Cowboys hold off the Jaguars?

JAX 10th possession: Begins at JAX 25. Jaguars storm down the field with a mix of running and passing plays. Jaguars take the lead on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Zay Jones. Riley Paterson’s extra point gives the Jaguars a 31-27 lead with 10:03 left.

DAL 9th possession: Continues at DAL 22. Cowboys gain one yard, then punt ball away to Jags 25.

Third quarter notes

DAL 9th possession: Starts at DAL 19. Cowboys move ball to DAL 24 as time expires in the quarter.

JAX 9th possession: Starts at the DAL 39. Jaguars convert the turnover into points. Trevor Lawrence connects with Marvin Jones on a 10-yard touchdown pass. Patterson’s extra point pulls Jaguars within 27-24 with 1:23 left in the quarter.

DAL 8th possession: Starts at DAL 16. Disaster strikes as Dak Prescott throws his 10th interception of the season. Rayshawn Jenkins picks off pass at th DAL 31 and returns to the DAL 20. Post-interception penalty moves ball back to the DAL 39.

JAX 8th possession: Jaguars respond with their biggest play of the game, capping a quick three-play drive with a 59-yard touchdown pass play from Trevor Lawrence to Zay Jones. Riley Patterson’s extra point pulls Jaguars within 27-17 with 3:57 left in the quarter.

DAL 7th possession: Starts at JAX 42. Cowboys drive the field, ending with another Brett Maher field goal. This one goes for 53 yards and Cowboys lead 27-10.

JAX 7th possession: Starts at JAX 25. Jaguars pick up a first down, but then Trevor Lawrence is intercepted by Daron Bland at th DAL 43, returns to the JAX 42. 6:27 left in the quarter.

DAL 6th possession: Starts at DAL 25. Cowboys respond with a field goal of their own, going 8 plays and 69 yards that ends with a Brett Maher 24-yard field goal. Cowboys lead 24-10 with 7:36 left in the quarter.

JAX 6th possession: Starts at JAX 25. Jaguars drive into Cowboys territory, setttle on a 33-yard Riley Patterson field goal to cut the Dallas lead to 21-10 with 10:35 left in the quarter.

Halftime stat leaders

Passing: Dak Prescott is 15 of 16 for 137 yards, 2 TDs; Trevor Lawrence is 9 of 15 for 84 yards, 1 TD

Rushing: Ezekiel Elliott has 9 carries for 45 yards, 1 TD; Tony Pollard has 10 carries for 33 yards; Travis Etienne Jr. leads the Jags with 8 carries for 46 yards.

Receiving: Noah Brown has 4 catches for 32 yards and a TD, CeeDee Lambhas 4 catches for 40 yards; Evan Engram and Zay Jones have 3 catches each to lead Jags. Engram has 29 yards, Jones 28 yards and a TD.

Cowboys have a 223-152 edge in yardage and a 18:47-11:13 edge in time of possession.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Second quarter notes

JAX 5th possession: Starts at JAX 14. Jaguars move the ball, but clock expires. Halftime. Cowboys lead 21-7.

DAL 5th possession: Starts at DAL 23. Jags stop Cowboys drive at the DAL 36. Cowboys punt.

JAX 4th possession: Starts at JAX 25: Quick three-and-out, punt. 1:31 left.

DAL 4th possession: Starts at DAL 34: Cowboys respond and get on the scoreboard again. This time, Dak Prescott connects with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Noah Brown. Brett Maher’s extra point extends Cowboys lead to 21-7 with 1:55 left in the half.

JAX 3rd possession: Starts at JAX 25: Jaguars put together their best drive of the half, going 75 yards on 9 plays. Trevor Lawrence connects with Zay Jones on a 5-yard touchdown pass. Extra point cuts Cowboys lead to 14-7 with 7:45 left in the half.

DAL 3rd possession continues: Cowboys extend their lead, scoring on a Dak Prescott to Peyton Hendershot 20-yard touchdown pass. That caps a 10-play, 86-yard drive. Extra point good. Cowboys lead 14-0 with 13:47 left in the half.

Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (6) celebrates a fumble recovery with Ezekiel Elliott (21) and Damone Clark (33) during the first half of an NFL football game against Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

First quarter notes

JAX 2nd possession: Starts at JAX 25. Jaguars go nowhere (Micah Parsons sack helped). Jaguars go three-and-out and punt. Cowboys take over with 2:51 left in the quarter.

DAL 2nd possession: Starts at JAX 41. Cowboys get on the scoreboard first. Ezekiel Elliott scores on a 10-yard touchdown run, capping a 6-play 41-yard drive. Brett Maher’s extra point gives Cowboys a 7-0 lead with 4:31 left.

JAX 1st possession: Starts at JAX 9. Jaguars move to the JAX 41 where Etienne fumbles and it’s recovered by the Cowboys’ Wilson. 7:25 remaining in the quarter.

DAL 1st possession: Starts at DAL 25. Cowboys use eight plays to move to the JAX 46 where they punt 37 yards to JAX 9.

Richard Simmons of Summerville, S.C., supports his team before an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Today’s inactives

COWBOYS

LB Jabril Cox

TE Jake Ferguson

QB Will Grier

WR T.Y. Hilton

CB Trayvon Mullen

WR Jalen Tolbert

JAGUARS

CB Montaric Brown

LB De’Shaan Dixon

S Tyree Gillespie

WR Kendric Pryor

LB Travon Walker

Scoring plays

FIRST QUARTER

DAL: Ezekiel Elliott, 10-yard run (Brett Maher kick). 4:31. Cowboys lead 7-0

SECOND QUARTER

DAL: Peyton Hendershot, 10-yard pass from Dak Prescott (Brett Maher kick). 13:01. Cowboys lead 14-0

JAX: Zay Jones, 5-yard pass from Trevor Lawrence (Riley Patterson kick). 7:45. Cowboys lead 14-7

DAL: NOah Brown, 1-yard pass from Dak Prescott (Brett Maher kick). 1:55. Cowboys lead 21-7

THIRD QUARTER

JAX: Riley Patterson, 33-yard field goal. 10:35. Cowboys lead 21-10

DAL: Brett Maher, 24-yard field goal. 7:36. Cowboys lead 24-10

DAL: Brett Maher, 53-yard field goal. 5:21. Cowboys lead 27-10

JAX: Zay Jones, 59-yard pass from Trevor Lawrence (Riley Patterson kick). 3:57. Cowboys lead 27-17

JAX: Marvin Jones, 10-yard pass from Trevor Lawrence (Riley Patterson kick). 1:23. Cowboys lead 27-24.

FOURTH QUARTER

JAX: Zay Jones, 3-yard pass from Trevor Lawrence (Riley Patterson kick). 10:03. Jaguars lead 31-27

DAL: Noah Brown, 13-yard pass from Dak Prescott (Brett Maher kick). 3:02. Cowboys lead 34-31

JAX: Riley Patterson, 48-yard field goal. 0:00. Tied 34-34

OVERTIME





