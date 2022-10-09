FINAL: How Dallas Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Rams 22-10

The Dallas Cowboys (4-1) beat the Los Angeles Rams (2-3) at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday. Star-Telegram sports editor Dave Ammenheuser’s highlights, commentary and more here (most recent are at the top):

FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

DAL 12th possession: Victory formation. Game over.

LAR 12th possession: Starts on LAR 46. Ends when Stafford is sacked for the fifth time (second by Mical Parsons) and the second fumble. Drive ends with 1:31 left.

DAL 11th possession: Starts at DAL 4. Rams use their timeouts, hold Cowboys to three plays. Dallas punts ball away and Rams take over with 2:21 left.

LAR 11th possession: Starts at LAR 25. Rams drive, but drive ends on a Stafford interception. 3:29 left.

DAL 10th possession: Starts at DAL 48. 9 plays and 37 yards later, Maher kicks a 36-yard field goal and Cowboys lead 22-10 with 5:32 left.

LAR 10th possession: Stars at LAR 10 with 12:33 left. Another three-and-out.

DAL ninth possession: Suddenly it’s a defensive struggle. Cowboys go three-and-out and punt ball back to Rams.

LAR ninth possession resumes: Second-and-20 from DAL 39. Two plays later, Matt Gay misses a 51-yard field goal. It’s his first miss of the year.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) sprints to the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

MICAH PARSONS INJURED: Fox Sports is reporting that Parsons injured his groin late in the first half. He is expected to play, but is definitely limping.

LAR ninth possession: Starts at DAL 29. Quarter ends on a Rams holding penalty. Fourth quarter will begin with Rams 2nd-and-20 from the DAL 39.

DAL eighth possession: Three plays and a punt. Nice punt return for Rams to set up first down at DAL 29.

LAR eighth possession: Starting at LAR 25, the Rams use 5 minutes, 25 seconds, on a 9-play 17-yard drive that is shortened on a Micah Parsons sack (his fifth of the season). Rams punt ball back to Cowboys with 2:46 left in the quarter.

DAL seventh possession: Starts at DAL 25. Cowboys extend their lead to 19-10 on Brent Maher’s 40-yard field goal, capping a 13-play, 59-yard scoring drive that took 6 minutes, 49 seconds off the clock to start the half.

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

LAR seventh possession: Despite a successful fake punt, drive stalls at the DAL 44. Cowboys do nothing with seconds remaining in the quarter on their sixth possession. Half ends. Dallas leads 16-10.

Ranking the best plays in football:



1. Fake punts

2.



(via @NFL) | #DALvsLARpic.twitter.com/8ZQ9wpMzeb — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) October 9, 2022

DAL fifth possession: Cowboys go nowhere (sack-aided), punt ball into end zone. Rams take over with 3:21 left in the half.

LAR sixth possession: Rams go third-and-out. Punt to Cowboys who take over at the LAR 23

DAL fourth possession: Tony Pollard’s 57-yard touchdown run caps a quick three-play 75-yard drive and the Cowboys (with Maher’s extra point) are back ahead. It’s 16-10 with 7:59 left in the quarter.

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) reaches the end zone after a long run for a touchdeown as Los Angeles Rams safety Terrell Burgess (26) and others pursue in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

LAR fifth possession: Rams take a 10-9 lead on a 75-yard pass play from Matt Stafford to Cooper Kupp. Matt Gay’s extra point gives Rams a 10-9 lead with 9:31 left in the quarter.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) sprints to the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

DAL third possession: Starts at DAL 26. Drive stalls at DAL 45. Cowboys punt to Rams who take over at LAR 17.

LAR fourth possession continues: Resumes at LAR 27. Rams lose ground on two plays, then can’t pick up first down on third-and-17. Rams punt to DAL 26.

FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

LAR fourth possession: Starts at LAR 5 with 2:00 remaining in quarter. Quarter ends with LAR in possession with a first down at the LAR 27.

DAL second possession: Cowboys take over on DAL 25, but only go 14 yards before punting ball away to Rams.

LAR third possession: Starts at LAR 25. Rams put together a 7-play, 69-yard drive that ends on a Matt Gay 29-yard gield goal with 5:22 remaining in the quarter. Cowboys lead 9-3.

LAR second possession: Starts at LAR 25 and goes nowhere. Cowboys come up with second big defensive play, blocking punt on fourth down. Blocked and recoverd by D. Armstrong. Cowboys convert the big play into a Brent Maher 33-yard field goal with 8:43 remaining in the first quarter for a 9-0 lead.

LAR first possession: Starts at LAR 25. QB Matthew Stafford is sacked, fumbles and the Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence recovers fumble for a 19-yard touchdown. Cowboys muff the extra point. Cowboys lead 6-0 with 13:27 left in the quarter.







Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse (27) helps defend as defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) returns a Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford fumble for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

COIN FLIP

Dallas won the coin toss and chose to defer to the second half. Cowboys will kick off to the Rams to start the game.

NFC EAST RESULTS

Division leader Philadelphia (4-0), the league’s only unbeaten team, is playing at Arizona at the same time the Cowboys and Rams are playing.

The New York Giants (4-1) beat Green Bay in London 27-22 earlier today, while the Washington Commanders (2-3) lost at home to the Tennessee Titans 21-17.

COWBOYS INACTIVES

QB Dak Prescott

WR Jalen Tolbert

CB Nahshon Wright

S Markquese Bell

LB Devon Harper

OL Jason Peters

DT Quinton Bohanna

RAMS INACTIVES

CB Cobie Durant

S Taylor Rapp

CB David Long

C Brian Allen

WR Lance McCutcheon

QB Bryce Perkins

The Los Angeles Rams host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

WATCH AND LISTEN

When: Oct. 9, 3:25 p.m.

Where: SoFi Stadium

TV: FOX

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM “The Fan”

Line: Rams -6

Last meeting: The Rams beat the Cowboys 20-17 in Los Angeles on Sept. 13, 2020