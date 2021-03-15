LIVE UPDATES: Complete list of Chiefs moves in free agency

The NFL’s free agency period doesn’t officially open until Wednesday, March 17 at 4:00 p.m. ET, but the legal tampering period has just begun. Before you know it there will be many new deals agreed upon across the league, sending pending free agents to new teams.

Below you can track all of the moves the Kansas City Chiefs make during free agency. You’ll find things related to free-agent signings, contract tenders, trades, free-agent departures, contract extensions and restructures. The Chiefs have freed some money to be active players in free agency this season, so expect them to make some roster moves over the coming days.

March 15: Legal tampering period opens

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

