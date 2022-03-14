LIVE UPDATES: Complete list of Chiefs moves in free agency

The NFL’s free agency period doesn’t officially open until Wednesday, March 16 at 4:00 p.m. ET, but the legal tampering period has arrived for the NFL. Before you know it there will be many new deals agreed upon across the league, sending pending free agents to new teams.

Below you can track all of the moves the Kansas City Chiefs make from the legal tampering period through the various waves of free agency. You’ll find things related to free-agent signings, contract tenders, trades, cuts, free-agent departures, contract extensions and restructures. The front office in Kansas City still has some work to do with the salary cap, so expect those moves to be among the first they make as free agency gets underway.

March 14: Legal tampering period opens

