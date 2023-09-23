MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Rams are on the road.

A good Group of 5 nonconference game awaits Saturday when Middle Tennessee hosts Colorado State.

The game kicks off Saturday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. MT/6 p.m. CT.

Follow along here for news and notes before the game and live updates throughout Saturday's contest.

How to watch Colorado State-Middle Tennessee

The game isn't available on normal linear TV. Here's a guide on how to watch:

How to watch: What channel is Colorado State football vs. Middle Tennessee on? Time, TV, streaming schedule

Is it Middle Tennessee or Middle Tennessee State? An investigation

The story is from last season when Middle Tennessee visited Colorado State, but it still applies.

Look at the naming history of CSU's opponents and what to call them.

From last week

A lot happened in CSU's double-overtime loss to Colorado and in the aftermath. Catch up on everything with these links:

What's next after Rocky Mountain Showdown: What can Rams take forward from Rocky Mountain Showdown?

Deion Sanders condemns threats: Colorado coach Deion Sanders condemns threats against CSU's Henry Blackburn

Death threats: CSU football coach says player has received death threats after Rocky Mountain Showdown

How it happened: Colorado football team escapes Colorado State in instant classic double-OT win

Follow sports reporter Kevin Lytle on Twitter and Instagram @Kevin_Lytle.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Live updates: Colorado State football team plays Middle Tennessee