LOGAN, Utah — It should be a beautiful day in Cache County.

The leaves are turning and a crisp cool settles in at night in northern Utah. That can only mean one thing: Mountain West football time!

It's Utah State's homecoming Saturday, Oct. 7 as the Aggies host Colorado State at 6 p.m. MT.

Follow along here for notes pregame and live updates throughout Saturday's game.

A long, weird history

CSU and Utah State first played in 1902 in Logan (a 24-5 win for CSU). They've now met 78 times and every year since 2011 (the 2020 COVID-season notwithstanding).

Saturday's game is homecoming for Utah State, a frequent occurrence against CSU. This will be Utah State's 17th homecoming game against the Rams all-time.

Over the last dozen or so years a lot of weird stuff has happened between the teams. Check out the history:

Expect weird: A recent history of odd happenings in Colorado State-Utah State football matchups

Starting Mountain West play

Utah State (2-3, 0-1 Mountain West) has played one conference game, losing to a potential league favorite in Air Force.

The Rams are yet to start Mountain West play and are the last team to do so. Air Force already has three league games under its belt.

CSU has also played one fewer total game than most due to a Week 2 bye but several MW teams are off this week.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Live updates: Colorado State football team opens Mountain West play at Utah State