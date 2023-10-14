Live updates: Colorado State football team hosts Boise State

Is the 13th time the charm?

The Colorado State football team has played Boise State 12 times with the Broncos winning all 12. The Rams are the only Mountain West team to never beat Boise State.

The teams meet again at 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 at Canvas Stadium for CSU's homecoming.

What's up with the CSU football defense?

CSU's defense is one of the best in the country at sacking the opposing QB, creating tackles for loss and forcing turnovers.

But, check out these numbers that run counter to the positives above:

478.4 yards allowed per game is 128th (out of 130) in FBS.

36 points per game is 125th in FBS.

CSU has allowed five touchdowns of 45 yards or more (including four in the last three games) and 10 touchdowns of 20 yards or more.

12 of the 21 touchdowns allowed by the CSU defense have been 18-yard plays or longer. Utah State had three touchdowns of 48 yards or longer (with a long of 76) last week.

CSU has allowed 16 rushes of 15 yards or more and 26 passes of 20 yards or more.

Is it fixable? Here's a look at what the team is saying about the defense:

CSU men's basketball scrimmage pregame

Before the football game, fans can head to Moby Arena to see the CSU men's basketball team participate in an intrasquad scrimmage.

The scrimmage, which is free to attend, will begin at 3:30 p.m.

Here's a look at the team with its bevy of new players:

Scenes from homecoming

There were homecoming events throughout the day Friday, including the traditional bonfire.

