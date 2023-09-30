Live updates: Colorado State football team hosts Utah Tech on Ag Day

The pumpkin and alfalfa is back!

The Colorado State football team honors its heritage from when it was known as the Colorado A&M Aggies by wearing the colors from the time, with bright orange jerseys and an "orange out" game.

CSU hosts Utah Tech at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 for its final nonconference game of the season.

Mohamed Kamara's relentless chase

CSU star Mohamed Kamara leads FBS in sacks per game with five, despite only playing in 2.5 games. He's only a half-sack behind in total sacks (5.5).

He's one of the most unique personalities on the team.

How to watch CSU football vs. Utah Tech

No, the game isn't on traditional linear TV but it can be streamed online from anywhere. Here's how:

Rocky Mountain Showdown follow-up

Henry Blackburn's hit on Colorado's Travis Hunter led to death threats aimed at Blackburn and family. It was an ugly, ugly scene.

Out of the mess has come the two at the heart of it: Blackburn and Travis have been in communication since the game and this week they met in-person to chat and go bowling. It's been a mature response from the two young players.

Guide to gameday

Going to Ag Day? Here's everything you need to know about going to a football game at Canvas Stadium:

