These teams have not played since 2020.

For a conference opponent, it's fairly rare to see the San Diego State and Colorado State football teams play.

They meet Saturday, Nov. 11 at Canvas Stadium at 5 p.m.

Follow along here for notes pregame and updates throughout the game.

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has freshman record

CSU quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has passed Pete Thomas for most passing yards by a freshman in program history.

He has 2,663, one more than Thomas had in 2010. There are three regular season games left.

The most passing yards by a Colorado State freshman, 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿.



𝟭. @BraydenNicolosi (𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯)

𝟸. 𝙿𝚎𝚝𝚎 𝚃𝚑𝚘𝚖𝚊𝚜 - 𝟸,𝟼𝟼𝟸 (𝟸𝟶𝟷𝟶)#Stalwart x #RamGrit 🐏 pic.twitter.com/r4fGKTcU3u — Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) November 10, 2023

No snowballs, please

CSU's last home game saw the Rams penalized for an unsportsmanlike penalty for continued throwing of snowballs into the Air Force bench.

CSU put out a sportsmanship video ahead of Saturday's game, asking for no penalties.

Good news: No snow is in the forecast.

Follow sports reporter Kevin Lytle on Twitter and Instagram @Kevin_Lytle.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Live updates: Colorado State football hosts San Diego State