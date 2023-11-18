Live updates: Colorado State football hosts Nevada as Rams hunt bowl eligibility

The quest for a bowl game continues.

The Colorado State football team is just 4-6 overall but the Rams can win out and qualify for a bowl.

The next step comes at 1 p.m. Saturday when CSU hosts Nevada in the final home game of the 2023 season at Canvas Stadium.

It's the second time for Norvell to face his former team.

More bad blood?

It was hostile last season when Jay Norvell and CSU visited Reno in his return to Nevada after leaving the Wolf Pack to coach the Rams.

The rhetoric has been mostly toned down this season, but there's sure to be some feuding on the field and you can be sure the players are tuned into it. CSU's former Nevada players did not like the messaging from Reno a year ago.

Tory Horton's Senior Bowl invite

CSU star receiver Tory Horton has received an invite to the Senior Bowl.

Horton has 81 catches for 872 yards and six touchdowns this season. He is a senior, but is eligible to return next season with his COVID season. No decision about next year has been made and it's not out of the realm of possibility for him to have another season as a Ram.

So proud to have my 5th player invited to the Senior Bowl as a head coach. So proud of Tory Horton, well deserved.💯#RamGrit🐏👕🏈 pic.twitter.com/wGbrSxKDeS — Jay Norvell (@CoachJayNorvell) November 17, 2023

Senior day

It's senior day at Colorado State, but as always as we're in the last stretch of the COVID era it means it's not all crystal clear.

The Rams will honor 10 seniors Saturday but for ones like Horton who can still return, no determination on next season has been made.

The 10:

Horton

Chigozie Anusiem

Ron Hardge III

Tony Pierce

Andrew Cannon

Justin Sanchez

Mohamed Kamara

Bobby Lawrence

Oliver Jervis

Matt Thomas

