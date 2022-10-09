Browns Replay: Cade York misses 54-yard field goal, Chargers win 30-28

The Browns are at a crossroads.

The next seven games on the schedule before Deshaun Watson can come back are far more challenging than the first four. The Browns did not take full advantage of their early schedule, squandering winnable games against the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons that left them with a 2-2 record.

The Browns could be 4-0, but it has often been said that, in the NFL, you are what your record says you are. That seems true of the Browns, who are staring down a game against a Los Angeles Chargers team that is high-scoring on offense and opportunistic on defense but is facing some injury issues that have likewise plagued the Browns the past couple of weeks.

Can Jacoby Brissett and Amari Cooper take advantage of a defense that will be playing without standout pass-rusher Joey Bosa? Can the defense lock down star quarterback Justin Herbert, who might be without go-to receiver Keenan Allen?

Cade York misses 54-yard field goal

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett tosses interception

With the Browns on the verge of going in, quarterback Jacoby Brissett, looking for wide receiver, had his pass picked off in the end zone with 2:44 left in the game and the Chargers leading 30-28.

Chargers add a field goal

Taylor Bertolet kicks a 27-yard field goal to give the Chargers a 30-28 lead over the Browns.

Kareem Hunt scores for the Browns

Sometimes the best defense is offense. That's how it's working out today as the Browns re-take the lead 28-21 over the Los Angeles Chargers after a two-yard Kareem Hunt touchdown run. The Browns went 75 yards on 11 plays for the score.

Chargers take a 27-21 lead

After the Browns give the ball up on downs at their own 30, the Chargers take advantage and add a 25-yard field goal. Chargers coach Brandon Staley is sure taking the points today.

Austin Ekeler touchdown gives Chargers 3rd quarter lead over Browns

The Browns can't seem to stop Chargers running back Austin Ekeler. The veteran running back gave the Chargers the lead in the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on a 22-yard touchdown. On the game, Ekeler is up to 138 yards rushing.

Browns kicker Cade York misses 45-yard field goal

Browns will go into the half with a 21-17 lead.

Browns offense answers Chargers

Apparently the offense realizes they have to take this on themselves. They answer the Chargers scoring drive with one of their own capped by a two-yard Nick Chubb touchdown run.

Chargers take the lead 17-14

Chargers take the lead after a 12-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert to running back Austin Ekeler on a 99-yard drive. Yes, 99 yards. 12 plays. Lead lost.

Chargers cut Browns lead to 14-10

Browns give up a 38-yard pass play to set up a 5-yard Joshua Kelly touchdown run on a 5-play, 75-yard drive. They trail the Browns 14-10.

Browns give up 71-yard run, but not the touchdown

Despite Chargers running back Austin Ekeler dashing 71-yard run, the Browns defense holds and gives up a 28-yard field goal by Taylor Bertolet.

Jacoby Brissett finds Amari Cooper for TD for the Browns

Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett finds wide receiver Amari Cooper for an 11-yard TD pass to cap a 9-play, 72-yard drive after taking the ball over on downs.

Browns look for some mojo from the Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Triston McKenzie and catcher Austin Hedges got Sunday's festivities started. McKenzie smashed the ceremonial guitar as Hedges looked on. The Guardians begin the American League Divisional Series against the New York Yankees Tuesday.

Browns draw first blood with Nick Chubb run

Browns running back Nick Chubb dashes 41-yards for a touchdown to cap a 5-play, 75-yard drive.

