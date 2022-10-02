Live Cleveland Browns vs Atlanta Falcons game score updates in NFL Week 4

Browns tight end David Njoku makes a first-half touchdown catch over Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Cleveland.

A quick turnaround to a Thursday night game against the hated Pittsburgh Steelers proved to be just the elixir the Browns needed to wash away the taste of the one that got away.

After becoming the first team in nearly 20 years to give up a 13-point lead in the final two minutes of a game in an inexplicable loss to the New York Jets in the home opener, the Browns bounced back strong in a 29-17 win over the Steelers.

Now, the Browns are hoping that a couple of extra days of rest and preparation will be what they need to keep their momentum going in the right direction in Sunday's road game against the Atlanta Falcons.

There is still work to be done to correct some glaring problems on special teams and the defense played better despite not generating the kind of pressure they expected on Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

However, the offense found its rhythm against the Steelers with a punishing ground game and a new-found connection between quarterback Jacoby Brissett and his top two targets, receiver Amari Cooper and tight end David Njoku.

The Falcons capitalize on a turnover

Falcons running back Cordaralle Patterson scores on a run from 13 yards out and just like that the Falcons lead 10-0.

Browns TE David Njoku fumbles

The Browns turn it over at their 31 when David Njoku, working for extra yards, has the ball knocked out by a helmet. The Falcons recover.

Falcons take a lead

After the Browns took the opening game kickoff marched to the Falcons 3-yard line only to come up short on a fourth down play. The Falcons go 84 plays on 14 plays and settles for a 30-yard field goal. They take a 3-0 lead at 3:36 of the first quarter.

