Final: Browns beat Jacksonville Jaguars 24-13

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb at OTA workouts on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 in Berea,.

Browns win 24-13

Yes, there really was little offense in the fourth quarter.

Browns lead 24-13 at end of third quarter

Josh Rosen takes over for Josh Dobbs

Coach Kevin Stefanski puts former first round pick Josh Rosen in for Josh Dobbs at 2:23 of the third quarter.

Josh Dobbs connects with Jerome Ford

Josh Dobbs leads the Browns offense on a 7-play, 65-yard drive that ends with a 14-yard TD pass to rookie RB Jerome Ford. Browns take a 24-13 lead at 4:48 of the third quarter.

Cade York connects on first FG

On their first possession of the second half the Browns march 44 yards on 8 plays capped off by a 31-yard FG from rookie kicker Cade York. It's his first as a Brown. They take a 17-13 lead at 9:43 of the third quarter.

Browns 14, Jaguars 13 (HALFTIME)

M.J. Emerson gives Browns a spark and lead at 14-13

Rookie defensive back M.J. Emerson picks off a C.J. Beathard pass at the Browns 24 and takes it 76 yards to the end zone, giving the Browns a 14-13 lead with 25 seconds left in the first half.

Jerome Ford scores for Browns; Jags lead 13-7

Rookie Jerome Ford rushes for 45 yards on 5 carries including a 2-yard TD run to cap a 9-play, 74-yard drive adn put the Browns. Jaguars lead 13-7 at 8:58 of the second quarter after the extra point.

Jerome Ford makes an impression

Rookie RB Jerome Ford shows why the Browns drafted him even with the team's running back room overflowing. He produces a 41-yard burst that give the Browns a spark.

Deshaun Watson is done

Josh Dobbs is in the game at quarterback. All backups in for the Browns.

Jaguars score on Lawrence TD pass

Jackson QB Trevor Lawrence hits WR Evan Engram for a 9-yard touchdown to cap a 11-play, 63-yard drive and take a 13-0 lead after the extra point at the 14:09 mark of the second quarter.

End of the first quarter

Jaguars 6, Browns 0

Browns offense struggles early on

With Watson under center so far, the Browns offense has 11 total yards. He's complete 1-of-5 passes for 7 yards. The Browns punt once again with 5:37 left in the first quarter.

D'Ernest Johnson fumbles, Jags recover and score FG

D'Ernest Johnson fumbles. Jags recover at the 21, but come up short on three plays have to settle for a 38-yard field goal from Ryan Santoso.

Jaguars 3, Browns 0

Jaguars score on a 23-yard filed goal from K Elliot Fry after an 11-play, 78-yard drive. Considering Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney weren't there to provide a pass rush, the drive, at times, looked too easy.

Browns go three-and-out

After a short D'Ernest Johnson run, the Browns punt.

Center Nick Harris goes down

The Browns get a first quarter scare as center Nick Harris goes down with an injury on the second play from scrimmage. Harris' right leg buckled as he was bull rushed. He grabbed at right knee while on ground. Harris does indeed have a right knee injury and will not return. Harris has been tasked with replacing JC Tretter, who the team released earlier this season. Harris is carted off the field. Not good.

Deshaun Watson hears some boos

Deshaun Watson made his Browns debut versus the Jaguars, missed his first two passes.

Are you ready for some football?

Browns fans most certainly will welcome the return of power runs and play-action passes to distract them from the controversy still surrounding starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is still facing a suspension of unknown length.

Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. are gone but there are plenty of other reasons to be excited about what the Browns can put on the field for the 2022-23 season.

All four quarterbacks on the roster will be suiting up for their first game as a member of the Browns. Watson, Jacoby Brissett, Josh Dobbs and Josh Rosen could all take their first snaps, although it's quite possible that at least one won't play in the preseason opener.

Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney are back as starting defensive ends with the intent to make the lives of opposing quarterbacks miserable. They are backed by plenty of returning players at both linebacker and in the secondary.

The offensive line returns intact with the exception of at center, where second-year pro Nick Harris takes over for the departed JC Tretter.

Running backs Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and D'Ernest Johnson are also back and will be joined by rookie Jerome Ford and versatile runner-receiver Demetric Felton.

Amari Cooper was acquired to take the spot vacated by Beckham and second-year pro Donovan Peoples-Jones and rookie David Bell are among the wide receivers vying for time.

It will also be the first chance to see rookie sensation Cade York kick in game conditions.

We're here to keep you up to speed with live updates from Friday night's game:

