All contests are sorted by the home team's conference, unless an area school is playing a team from outside Greater Cincinnati.

Cincinnati high school football scores in Week 5

Greater Miami Conference

Lakota East 21, Hamilton 7 - FINAL

Lakota East had not had a passing touchdown this season until Friday, when senior quarterback Aidan Troutman connected with senior Brayden Reip for two touchdowns to lead Lakota East to its second-straight win. The Thunderhawks polished off the win on the ground when Ethan Evans rumbled in for a 16-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter, his first of the season. Despite not finding the endzone, Eric Davis anchored the Thunderhawks on offense, running for a career-high 214 yards on 34 attempts. Lakota East's defense allowed just 79 total yards, forced a turnover and held Hamilton to 0-for-10 on third down. The Big Blue's lone points of the night came on Roemale Shapheard-Ruffin's 96-yard kickoff return touchdown in the second quarter.

Lakota East - 7 0 7 7 - 21

Hamilton - 0 0 7 0 - 7

LE- Reip 10 pass from Troutman (kick)

LE- Reip 30 pass from Troutman (kick)

H- Shapheard-Ruffin 96 KO return (Stepphens kick)

LE- Evans 16 run (kick)

Records: LE 2-3 (2-2 GMC), H 2-3 (1-3 GMC).

Mason 10, Middletown 7 - FINAL

Mason has now held five consecutive opponents to single digit points to start the year and the Comets' defense actually posted a shutout Friday night. Middletown's lone score of the night came on Ronan Casanova's 19-yard fumble return touchdown with 6:17 left in the first quarter. Mason's defense would not permit another score for the remaining 40-plus minutes (holding Middletown to just 92 total yards) and the offense did just enough to move the Comets to 4-0 in league play. Mason was held to only 180 total yards, but tied the game in the third quarter on quarterback Quinten Kaylor's 10-yard touchdown run. Colson Bunch's 32-yard field goal late in the third quarter proved to be the game-winner.

Middletown - 7 0 0 0 - 7

Mason - 0 7 3 0 - 10

Mi- Casanova 19 FUM return (King kick)

Ma- Kaylor 10 run (Blevens kick)

Ma- FG Bunch 32

Records: Ma 4-1 (4-0 GMC), Mi 1-4 (0-4 GMC).

Fairfield 45, Oak Hills 17 - FINAL

Fairfield remains unbeaten and tied atop the Greater Miami Conference, but the Indians needed a big second half to overcome the upset-minded Highlanders, which battled to a 17-17 tie at the half. Fairfield outscored Oak Hills, 28-0, in the second half. To no surprise, Fairfield quarterback Talon Fisher took over, throwing a 42-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Glover and running for a 20-yard score in the third quarter to help Fairfield pull away. Fisher ran for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 16 attempts while Ki'Arran Love put an exclamation point on the victory with two touchdown runs in the fourth quarter, including a 92-yarder. Oak Hills made it a fight early on thanks to the long ball. Quarterback Jaxon Schreiber found Jacob Day for an 82-yard touchdown and later hit Ethan Grady for the game-tying score late in the second quarter. Fairfield will host 5-1 Princeton next week.

Fairfield - 7 10 14 14 - 45

Oak Hills - 3 14 0 0 - 17

F- Bivins 1 run (McGuire kick)

OH- FG Brogan 33

OH- Day 82 pass from Schreiber (Brogan kick)

F- safety

F- Fisher 1 run (Fisher run)

OH- Grady 8 pass from Schreiber (Brogan kick)

F- Glover 42 pass from Fisher (McGuire kick)

F- Fisher 20 run (McGuire kick)

F- Love 6 run (McGuire kick)

F- Love 92 run (McGuire kick)

Records: F 5-0 (4-0 GMC), OH 2-3 (1-3 GMC).

Lakota West 31, Princeton 7 - FINAL

Lakota West - 3 14 7 7 - 31

Princeton - 0 0 7 0 - 7

LW- FG Bohn 37

LW- Lloyd 3 pass from Bolden (Bohn kick)

LW- Bennie-Powell 52 FUM return (Bohn kick)

P- Mason 92 punt return (Oliver kick)

LW- Bolden 3 run (Bohn kick)

LW- Lloyd 14 run (Bohn kick)

Records: LW 5-0 (4-0 GMC), P 4-1 (3-1 GMC).

Colerain 31, Sycamore 21 - FINAL

Trailing by nine late in the third quarter, Colerain rallied with 19 unanswered points to defeat Sycamore for its first victory of the season. Sycamore opened up a 21-12 lead behind three touchdown passes from quarterback Seth Truter, including two to Gio Garrett in the third quarter. Colerain's comeback began with Jeremy Cheatham's 80-yard kickoff return touchdown that pulled the Cardinals within two. Colerain took the lead for good and sealed its first win on a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown runs by Zae Jennings, who finished with 94 yards on 24 carries. Justin Rhodes added 66 yards and a score on 21 attempts.

Colerain - 9 0 10 12 - 31

Sycamore - 0 7 14 0 - 21

C- FG Schutte 33

C- Rhodes 2 run (kick failed)

S- Garrett 19 pass from Truter (Groppe kick)

C- FG Schutte 22

S- Garrett 66 pass from Truter (Groppe kick)

S- Garrett 6 pass from Truter (Groppe kick)

C- Cheatham 80 KO return (Schutte kick)

C- Z. Jennings 9 run (run failed)

C- Z. Jenning 39 run (run failed)

Records: C 1-4 (1-3 GMC), S 0-5 (0-4 GMC).

Eastern Cincinnati Conference

Winton Woods 41, Little Miami 7 - FINAL

Loveland 14, Lebanon 13 - FINAL

A pair of fourth-quarter touchdown runs by Braden Kay appeared to have Lebanon in the driver's seat to a road win Friday night, but Loveland responded with a last-minute game-winning drive. Tigers' quarterback Jake Svitkovich found Will Bradley on a 15-yard touchdown pass with 32 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game, then kicker Ben Hicks knocked in the game-winning extra point to give Loveland its first win of the season. Svitkovich also found Bradley for a 12-yard touchdown in the second quarter for the only points of the first half. Lebanon's four losses this season have been by a combined nine points.

Lebanon - 0 0 0 13 - 13

Loveland - 0 7 0 7 - 14

LVL- Bradley 12 pass from Svitkovich (Hicks kick)

L- Kay 70 run (Cain kick)

L- Kay 7 run (kick failed)

LVL- Bradley 15 pass from Svitkovich (Hicks kick)

Records: LVL 1-4 (1-3 ECC), L 1-4 (1-3 ECC)

Kings 41, Milford 7 - FINAL

West Clermont 50, Turpin 20 - FINAL

Bryson Early got it done through the air and on the ground for the Wolves. Sixty two of his 81 passing yards came on a touchdown to Chris Henry, Jr., and he led West Clermont with 105 rushing yards. All told, the Wolves racked up 269 rushing yards. West Clermont’s defense recorded three sacks and an interception while allowing a total of 211 yards on 49 Turpin offensive snaps. Offensively for the Spartans, Clark Helgason has 147 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 18 total touches.

West Clermont – 14 21 15 0 – 50

Turpin – 0 6 7 7 – 20

WC – Henry Jr. 62 pass from Earley (Cooper kick)

WC – Jones 4 pass from Earley (Cooper kick)

T – Helgason 4 run (kick failed)

WC – Earley 50 run (Cooper kick)

WC – Moats 7 run (Cooper kick)

WC – Moats 4 run (Cooper kick)

T – Abbatiello 80 KO return (Braun kick)

WC – Moats 1 run (Hollon pass from Earley)

WC – Jones 41 run (Cooper kick)

T – Helgason 66 pass from Nigam (Braun kick)

Records: WC 3-2 (3-1 ECC), T 0-5 (0-4 ECC)

Anderson 51, Walnut Hills 18 - FINAL

Greater Catholic League-South

Moeller 20, St. Xavier 17 - FINAL

Moeller - 6 0 0 14 - 20

St. Xavier - 0 10 0 7 - 17

M- Bryant 11 pass from Dunn (kick failed)

SX- FG Cengia 36

SX- O'Malley 1 run (Cengia kick)

M- Marshall 2 run (Mitchell kick)

SX- Sharp 22 pass from O'Malley (Cengia kick)

M- Marshall 29 pass from Dunn (Mitchell kick)

Records: M 5-0 (1-0 GCL-S), SX 2-3 (0-1 GCL-S).

Elder 24, Louisville St. Xavier 13 - FINAL

Louisville St. Xavier - 0 7 6 0 - 13

Elder - 3 7 0 14 - 24

E- FG LeMasters 28

SX - Boone 65 pass from Havill (Zoeller kick)

SX - FG Zoeller 26

SX - FG Zoeller 27

E - Schoster 1 run (LeMasters kick)

E - Flowers 38 run (LeMasters kick)

Records: E 4-1, LSX 3-1.

DuPont Manual 20, La Salle 16 - FINAL

Mason Mattingly’s 225 passing yards weren’t enough to propel the Lancers to victory as they dropped their third straight game after starting the season 2-0. The difference for DuPont was Zahron Washburn, who had 225 yards on the ground, including a 69-yard run and a 43-yard touchdown to give DuPont the lead for good.

LS – 0 9 7 0 – 16

DPM – 0 13 0 7 – 20

LS – FG Luensman 35

DPM – Blakey 66 pass from Stoner (Friedman kick)

LS – Bernecker 27 pass from Mattingly (kick failed)

DPM – FG Friedman 23

DPM – FG Fridman 26

LS – Mattingly 4 run (Luensman kick)

DPM – Washburn 43 rush (Friedman kick)

Records: DPM 5-0, LS 2-3

Cincinnati Hills League

Deer Park 34, Taylor 27 - FINAL

Madeira 42, Finneytown 0 - FINAL

Wyoming 31, Reading 0 - FINAL

The Wyoming defense pitched their fourth shutout in five games to start the season. C.J. Hester once again broke the 100-yard threshold while finding the end zone twice. The Cowboys have outscored five opponents this year by a combined score of 175-7.

Wyoming – 3 12 13 3 – 31

Reading – 0 0 0 0 – 0

W – FG Rummer 32

W – Hester 4 run (kick failed)

W – Hester 1 run (run failed)

W – Gray 4 run (run failed)

W – Mitchell 17 pass from Hauer (Rummer kick)

W – FG Rummer 32

Records: W 5-0 (2-0 CHL), R 4-1 (1-1 CHL)

Mariemont 16, Indian Hill 13 - FINAL

After being held scoreless for three-plus quarters, Mariemont stormed back from the dead with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to record its first win over Indian Hill since 2014. Quarterback David Dorsten fueled the comeback win - first with a two-yard scoring run to put the Warriors on the board, then with a 23-yard game-winning touchdown toss to junior Ryan Glassmeyer with 1:21 left in regulation. Dorsten finished 13-of-26 for 143 yards and ran for 98 yards on 14 attempts.

Indian Hill - 0 13 0 0 - 13

Mariemont - 0 0 0 16 - 16

IH- O'Brien pass from Grace (kick failed)

IH- Frazier pass from Hayden (Grace kick)

M- Dorsten 2 run (Dorsten run)

M- Glassmeyer 23 pass from Dorsten (Dorsten run)

Records: M 2-3 (1-1 CHL), IH 0-5 (1-1)

Southwest Ohio Conference

Fenwick 50, Mt. Healthy 19 - FINAL

Badin 23, Ross 0 - FINAL

Badin certainly looked the part of the state's top team in Division III Friday night in shutting out Ross in a battle of Butler County programs. Badin held Ross to just 50 total yards on 30 offensive plays, forcing a pair of takeaways. Offensively, quarterback Alex Ritzie and company put the game away in the first half as the junior fired three touchdown passes - two to UC commit Braedyn Moore and a 49-yarder to Austin Buckle for the game's first points. Ritzie finished 23-of-27 for 300 yards while Moore and Quin Brennan each totaled six catches. Aidan Brown led the Rams with seven snags and was one of four receivers with at least 55 receiving yards. On the ground, Zach Yordy and Carter Russo combined for 83 yards on 19 carries.

Badin - 7 13 0 3 - 23

Ross - 0 0 0 0 - 0

B- Buckle 49 pass from Ritzie (Warner kick)

B- Moore 10 pass from Ritzie (Warner kick)

B- Moore 2 pass from Ritzie (kick failed)

B- FG Warner 30

Records: B 5-0, R 2-3

Carroll 44, Talawanda 37 - FINAL

Alter 24, Northwest 20 - FINAL

Edgewood 35, Chaminade Julienne 21 - FINAL

Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference

Hughes 46, Purcell Marian 28 - FINAL

Taft 25, Notre Dame Cathedral Latin 22 - FINAL

Woodward 28, Trimble 20 - FINAL

Withrow 28, Trotwood-Madison 18 - FINAL

Western Hills 30, Gamble Montessori 0 - FINAL

MVCA 32, Riverview East 20 - FINAL

Cincinnati College Prep 30, Newport 22 - FINAL

South Decatur 55, Hillcrest 20 - FINAL

Miami Valley Conference

McNicholas 24, Roger Bacon 14 - FINAL

The Roger Bacon Spartans scored double digit points for the first time in three weeks, but the visiting McNicholas Rockets went up early and stayed up to take back a 24-14 victory. McNicholas quarterback Braden BoBo found older brother Ben BoBo on a 51-yard pass for a 7-0 lead before a field goal from Rollie Gabriel made it 10-0 to end the first quarter. After Roger Bacon’s Jimmy Mumper found Beamer Walker on a 42-yard pass to cut the lead to 10-7, Ty Snyder and Ben BoBo had touchdowns for a 24-7 Rockets lead that Roger Bacon couldn’t overcome. McNicholas quarterback Isaac White was the QB for the second touchdown to Ben BoBo. White was 7-12 for 132 yards and the touchdown with a pick while the younger BoBo was 4-7 for 79 yards. Snyder on the ground had 15 carries for 83 yards. Spartans quarterback Mumper was 20-33 through the air for 167 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

McNicholas – 10 7 7 0 – 24

Roger Bacon – 0 7 0 7 – 14

M- Be. BoBo 51 pass from Br. BoBo (Gabriel kick)

M- FG Gabriel 28

RB- Walker 42 pass from Mumper (Kennedy kick)

M- Snyder 1 run (Gabriel kick)

M- Be. BoBo 32 pass from White (Gabriel kick)

RB- Kuethe 9 pass from Mumper (Kennedy kick)

Records: M 3-2, RB 1-4.

Cincinnati Country Day 34, Park Tudor 20 - FINAL

McClain 48, CHCA 14 - FINAL

Williamsburg 54, Lockland 14 - FINAL

Summit Country Day 16, Meadowdale 10 - FINAL

Milan 47, New Miami 6 - FINAL

North College Hill-St. Bernard (SATURDAY)

Southern Buckeye Conference

New Richmond 42, Norwood 13 - FINAL

Wilmington 49, Aiken 0 - FINAL

Bethel-Tate 49, Batavia 7 - FINAL

Blanchester 45, Goshen 22 - FINAL

Hillsboro 31, Clermont Northeastern 12 - FINAL

Western Brown 51, Miami Trace 14 - FINAL

Clinton-Massie 31, Harrison 17 - FINAL

Brody Clutter's three rushing touchdowns was enough for Clinton-Massie to handle Harrison for the Falcons' first victory of the season. The Falcons got another rushing score late in the third quarter from Gabe McDowell to pull away. Harrison quarterback Luke Rogers was 10-of-11 for 116 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown to Hank Rotert in the third quarter that pulled the Wildcats to within a score.

Harrison - 3 7 7 0 - 17

Clinton-Massie - 7 7 14 3 - 31

H- FG Anderson 28

CM- Clutter 1 run (McGuinness kick)

H- Hering 21 run (Anderson kick)

CM- Clutter 2 run (McGuinness kick)

CM- Clutter 60 run (McGuinness kick)

H- Rotert 61 pass from Rogers (Anderson kick)

CM- McDowell 8 run (McGuinness kick)

CM- FG McGuinness 24

Records: CM 1-4, H 1-4

Southwestern Buckeye League

Eaton 31, Waynesville 21 - FINAL

Monroe 34, Oakwood 20 - FINAL

Valley View 56, Middletown Madison 0 - FINAL

Northern Kentucky high school football scores in Week 5

Boone County 35, Walton-Verona 24 - FINAL

Campbell County 21, Conner 7 - FINAL

After a tough loss to Cooper, Campbell County bounced back with a two-touchdown win over Conner. Ayden Bauwens led the Camels offensively with 95 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and 18 receiving yards on one catch. Tristan Wilson scored the lone Conner touchdown on a nine-yard receiving score from Brennan Kahle.

Conner – 0 0 7 0 - 7

Campbell County – 14 0 7 0 –21

CC – Bauwens 1 run (Rose kick)

CC – Combs 4 pass from Hill (Rose kick)

CC – Bauwens 10 run (Rose kick)

C – Wilson 9 pass from Kahle (Herron kick)

Records: CC 2-3, 1-4

Covington Catholic 31, Beechwood 14 - FINAL

Beechwood - 0 7 0 7 - 14

Covington Catholic - 0 21 7 3 - 31

C – Leen 3 run (Weitzel kick)

B – Robinson 95 kickoff return (Berger kick)

C – Pitzer 1 run (Weitzel kick)

C – Rodriguez 9 pass from Pitzer (Weitzel kick)

C – Miller 13 pass from Pitzer (Weitzel kick)

B – Cusick 39 pass from Harney (Berger kick).

C – Weitzel 33 FG

Records: CC 4-1, B 4-1

Sayre 14, Dayton 6 - FINAL

Gallatin County 49, Bellevue 6 - FINAL

Newport Central Catholic 49, Holy Cross 21 - FINAL

NCC secured their fourth straight win after a season-opening loss to Campbell County. Demetrick Welch and Luke Runyon both topped 100 yards on the ground for the Thoroughbreds, who racked up 351 rushing yards and 520 yards of total offense. Landyn Phillips and Javier Ward continue to make plays for Holy Cross, as each had over 100 receiving yards and scored a touchdown.

Newport Central Catholic – 7 14 7 21 – 49

Holy Cross – 0 6 8 7 – 21

NCC – Cole 15 run (Barth kick)

NCC – Welch Jr. 1 run (Barth kick)

NCC – Runyon 3 run (Barth kick)

HC – Ward 66 pass from Ambrocio (kick failed)

HC – Phillips 10 run Phillips run)

NCC – Runyon 74 run (Barth kick)

NCC – Runyon 17 run (Barth kick)

NCC – Cole 10 run (Barth kick)

NCC – Landrum 37 pass from Smith (Barth kick)

HC – Figgs 4 run (Ehlman kick)

Records: NCC 4-1, HC 1-4

Lloyd 40, Bishop Brossart 3 - FINAL

Carroll County 20, Ludlow 6 - FINAL

Highlands 57, Ryle 46 - FINAL

Scott 50, Grant County 8 - FINAL

Southeast Indiana

Lawrenceburg 28, Franklin County 0 - FINAL

East Central 35, Batesville 0 - FINAL

South Dearborn 62, Greensburg 15 - FINAL

