Each week, The Enquirer will do an extensive wrap-up of the previous weekend's high school football action before previewing the upcoming games. Do you have a football box score to report to The Enquirer? Email the prep sports desk at prepsports@enquirer.com.

All contests are sorted by the home team's conference, unless an area school is playing a team from outside Greater Cincinnati.

Cincinnati high school football scores in Week 4

Greater Miami Conference

Mason 32, Colerain 6 - FINAL

Friday marked Mason's first-ever win over Colerain, dropping the Cardinals to 0-4 and the cellar of the GMC. Mason's defense has not allowed double-digit points yet this year and held the Cardinals to just 91 yards of offense on Friday. Mason had two takeaways, including Sean Krueckeberg's 45-yard fumble return touchdown that made it 19-0 in the third quarter. Offensively, Mason quarterback Larson Brown was efficient, going 11-of-15 for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Nick Sailers had a rushing and receiving score while Shelvon Hibbett ran for a game-high 72 yards on 17 attempts. Colerain's lone score came on Zae Jennings' three-yard run in the third quarter - the senior's third touchdown run in four games.

Mason - 6 7 6 13 - 32

Colerain - 0 0 6 0 - 6

M- Sailers 4 run (kick failed)

M- Greer 4 pass from Brown (Tymitz kick)

M- Krueckeberg 45 fum return (kick failed)

C- Jennings 3 run (kick failed)

M- Sailers 9 pass from Brown (kick failed)

M- Hibbert 27 run (Tymitz kick)

Records: M 3-1 (3-0 GMC), C 0-4 (0-3 GMC).

Fairfield 41, Sycamore 0 - FINAL

Fairfield overcame a slow start Friday night, scoring 27 second-quarter points en route to its fourth consecutive victory by at least 17 points. The Indians have outscored their three conference foes, 117-21. Offensively, Fairfield had four players find the endzone on the ground. Jordan Jackson led the way with 130 yards and a score on 15 carries while quarterback Talon Fisher (49 yards) ran for two touchdowns of his own. Braeden Shanklin and Juseters Fataki each scored on their only carry of the night. Fairfield permitted just 53 total yards and held Sycamore to just 3-of-11 on third down. Kavi Bivins led the Indians' defense with 16 tackles and a sack while junior linebacker Dorian Soriano had 2.5 tackles for loss, including a sack. Fairfield is one of three 4-0 teams in the GMC, joining Lakota West and Princeton.

Sycamore - 0 0 0 0 - 0

Fairfield - 0 27 7 7 - 41

F- Fisher 2 run (kick failed)

F- Love 52 punt return (McGuire kick)

F- Jackson 1 run (McGuire kick0

F- Fisher 1 run (McGuire kick)

F- Fataki 1 run (McGuire kick)

F- Shanklin 39 run (McGuire kick)

Records: F 4-0 (3-0 GMC), S 0-4 (0-3 GMC).

Princeton 26, Hamilton 0 - FINAL

After allowing 36 points to Anderson to open the season, Princeton shut out their third straight opponent. The Vikings tallied 181 rushing yards with Teryntino Brown-Freeman leading the way with 104 yards and a touchdown. R.J. West, Riley Woods and Micah Cottrell each found the endzone. P.J. Nelson forced two fumbles and Chaz Cole intercepted a pass as the defense held Hamilton to 30 total yards of offense.

Princeton – 6 0 13 7 – 26

Mamilton – 0 0 0 0 – 0

P – West 8 run (kick failed)

P – Woods 3 run (Oliver kick)

P – Brown-Freeman 24 run (kick failed)

P – Cottrell 13 run (Oliver kick)

Records: P 4-0 (3-0 GMC), H 2-2 (1-2 GMC)

Lakota West 31, Oak Hills 0 - FINAL

Oak Hills - 0 0 0 0 - 0

Lakota West - 7 10 0 14 - 31

LW- Lloyd 69 run (Bohn kick)

LW- Bolden 1 run (Bohn kick)

LW- FG Bohn 28

LW- Gonzalez Jr. 1 run (Bohn kick)

LW- Johnson 10 pass from Bolden (Bohn kick)

Records: LW 4-0 (3-0 GMC), OH 2-2 (1-2 GMC).

Lakota East 14, Middletown 13 - FINAL

Lakota East blocked Middletown's game-tying extra point attempt with one second left in regulation Friday night to secure its first victory of the season. Middletown's last-ditch effort to tie the game late in the fourth quarter was fueled by Kellen Davis, who found James Franklin for a 20-yard touchdown with one tick left. Lakota East was led by stand out running back Eric Davis, who ran for 131 yards and two touchdowns on 30 attempts. He also had two catches for 25 yards.

Lakota East - 0 0 7 7 - 14

Middletown - 0 0 7 6 - 13

M- Davis 4 run (Johnson kick)

LE- Davis 7 run (kick good)

LE- Davis 5 run (kick good)

M- Franklin 20 pass from Davis (kick failed)

Records: LE 1-3 (1-2 GMC), M 1-3 (0-3 GMC).

Eastern Cincinnati Conference

Milford 48, Anderson 47 - FINAL

Kings 55, Loveland 12 - FINAL

Kings had little trouble increasing its regular-season win streak to 23 straight games (last loss September 2019). The Knights are 4-0 and have outscored opponents, 178-23, on the year. Quarterback Will Kocher turned in the biggest night, going 19-of-27 for 291 yards and five touchdowns while adding a game-high 59 rushing yards. Kocher spread the wealth with four Knights' receivers registering three or more catches. Leading receiver Michael Mussari posted a hat trick with five catches for 81 yards and three touchdowns. Jake Cameron had a game-high 96 receiving yards and a score on five grabs. Defensively, Kings got two interceptions from junior defensive back Paul Kelly and a 35-yard fumble return touchdown from linebacker Nick Hoying. Loveland got rushing touchdowns from Colton Endicott and Julius Vorbroker.

Loveland - 6 0 6 0 - 12

Kings - 13 21 7 14 - 55

K- Mussari 23 pass from Kocher (kick failed)

L- Endicott run (kick failed)

K- Cameron 99 KO return (Wik kick)

K- Cameron 41 pass from Kocher (Wik kick)

K- Mussari 10 pass from Kocher (Wik kick)

K- E. Jones 17 pass from Kocher (Wik kick)

L- Vorbroker 2 run (kick failed)

K- Mussari 24 pass from Kocher (Wik kick)

K- Hoying 35 FUM return (Wik kick)

K- Holubetz 5 run (Wik kick)

Records: K 4-0 (3-0 ECC), L 0-4 (0-3 ECC).

Lebanon 41, Little Miami 0- FINAL

After three loses by a combined eight points, Lebanon finally has its first victory of the season and the first of the Micah Faler era. No surprise, the Warriors leaned on running back Braden Kay, who ran for 136 yards and three touchdowns. The senior leads the ECC in rushing through four games. Lebanon sophomore Alex Klein also passed the century mark, running for 108 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries while quarterback Brayden Everitt ran for 91 yards and a score on six attempts. The Warriors ran for 378 total yards on 48 attempts (7.9 yards per carry).

Little Miami - 0 0 0 0 - 0

Lebanon - 6 21 7 7 - 41

L- Kay 13 run (kick failed)

L- Kay 3 run (Forte kick)

L- Kay 10 run (run failed)

L- Everitt 6 run (Everitt run)

L- Sherick 13 run (Forte kick)

L- Klein 10 run (Forte kick)

Records: L 1-3 (1-2 ECC), LM (2-2, 1-2 ECC).

West Clermont 28, Walnut Hills 7 - FINAL

West Clermont tallied 249 yards on the ground, led by Mysaun Sanders’ 94 yards and Bryson Earley’s 74 yards and three touchdowns. Shaun Pouncy recorded a sack on two of this three tackles, and the Wolves defense recorded five total sacks and interceptions from Adriel Orona and Chris Henry Jr.

Walnut Hills – 0 0 7 0 – 7

West Clermont – 7 14 7 0 – 28

WC – Saunders 5 run (Cooper kick)

WC – Earley 7 run (Cooper kick)

WC – Earley 3 run (Cooper kick)

WH – Sammarco 8 pass from Nelson (Dhuru kick)

WC – Earley 3 run (Cooper kick)

Records: WC 2-2 (2-1 ECC), WH 0-4 (0-3 ECC)

Winton Woods 46, Turpin 6 - FINAL

It's clear there's been no slow start for Winton Woods coming off a Division II state title last season. The Warriors' quest to repeat has been dominant, outscoring opponents, 191-36, over their 4-0 start. On Friday, the Warriors were once again dominant in every phase of the game. Defensively, Winton Woods allowed just 148 total yards with sophomore defensive lineman Delan Massey-Wright picking up three sacks. On offense, first-year Warrior Trey Cornist ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. He's now run 443 yards in four games (11.7 yards per carry), including 299 in the last two games combined. Elsewhere, Tra'mar Harris was the favorite target for quarterback Van George as the two hooked up for a 77-yard touchdown in the first quarter to get the scoring started. George was 10-of-20 for 181 yards and Harris led all receivers with four catches for 106 yards. Lastly, the Warriors got a special team touchdown on Ohio State commit Jermaine Mathews Jr.'s 55-yard punt return touchdown in the first quarter.

Turpin - 6 0 0 0 - 6

Winton Woods - 16 17 13 0 - 46

WW- Harris 77 pass from George (Waters run)

WW- Mathews Jr. 55 punt return (Waters pass from George)

WW- Minor 1 run (kick failed)

WW- Cornist 64 run (Cornist run)

WW- FG Umba Domobele 27

WW- Minor 47 run (Umba Domobele kick)

Records: WW 4-0 (3-0 ECC), T 0-4 (0-3 ECC).

Greater Catholic League-South

Louisville Trinity 31, La Salle 10 - FINAL

A close game at the half turned one-sided as Louisville Trinity pulled away from La Salle Friday night on a pair of second-half touchdown passes from quarterback Andrew Allen. La Salle quarterback Mason Mattingly ran for a game-high 87 yards on 13 attempts and Jaylen Grant added 48 yards on 12 totes. Mattingly found Timiko Jackson for a fourth-quarter score, giving the Lancers their first touchdown in seven quarters.

Louisville Trinity - 7 0 10 14 - 31

La Salle - 3 0 0 7 - 10

T- Morrow 3 run (McLaughlin kick)

L- FG Luensman 48

T- FG McLaughlin 32

T- Castelluzzo 12 pass from Allen (McLaughlin kick)

T- Bohn 15 pass from Allen (McLaughlin kick)

L- T. Jackson 16 pass from Mattingly (Luensman kick)

T- Lynn 98 KO return (McLaughlin kick)

Records: T 3-1, L 2-2

St. Xavier 35, Penn (Ind.) 10 - FINAL

St. Xavier might be finding its groove just before its most important stretch of the regular season. After an 0-2 start, the Bombers have won back-to-back blowouts. St. Xavier got contributions from every phase of the game in Friday's win. On defense, Robert Houston had a 70-yard pick-six in the third quarter to put the game away. St. Xavier's scoring started on Andrew Weber's 66-yard punt return touchdown in the first quarter. Weber also had a 33-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Jack O'Malley, who was 13-of-19 for 186 yards and added a score on the ground. St. Xavier opens up GCL-South play against Moeller next week.

Penn - 3 0 7 0 - 10

St. Xavier - 14 14 7 0 - 35

SX- Weber 66 punt return (Cengia kick)

P- FG Mallery 29

SX- O'Malley 5 run (Cengia kick)

SX- Weber 33 pass from O'Malley (Cengia kick)

SX- Houston 70 INT return (Cengia kick)

SX- Napier 3 run (Cengia kick)

P- Goralski 14 pass from McCulloug (Mallery kick)

Records: SX 2-2, P 2-2

Moeller 32, Good Counsel 14 - Q3

Elder 0, Lakewood St. Edward 0 - Q1

Cincinnati Hills League

Wyoming 48, Indian Hill 7 - FINAL

Madeira 33, Mariemont 0 - FINAL

Reading 28, Deer Park 14- FINAL

Taylor 42, Finneytown 0 - FINAL

Southwest Ohio Conference

Northwest 40, Carroll 7 - FINAL

Edgewood 10, Fenwick 0 - FINAL

Edgewood - 10 0 0 0 - 10

Fenwick - 0 0 0 0 - 0

E- Valerio 31 FUM return (Rumpler kick)

E- FG Rumpler 42

Records: E 3-1, F 3-1

Bishop Hartley 40, McNichols 31 - FINAL

A shootout featuring over 800 combined yards of total offense when to Columbus Bishop Hartley Friday night behind running back DeAunte Hubbard, who ran for 261 yards and three touchdowns on 30 attempts and threw for a 21-yard score on his only pass attempt of the night. McNicholas quarterback Braden BoBo had a big night, going 18-of-30 for 252 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Jay Dietz. BoBo's favorite target was older brother, Ben, who tallied a game-high 10 catches for 120 yards and ran for a score. Ty Snyder led the Rockets' ground attack with 90 yards and a touchdown on 13 attempts.

Bishop Hartley - 7 21 0 12 - 40

McNicholas - 7 10 7 7 - 31

BH- Hubbard 11 run (Markwood kick)

M- Dietz 65 pass from Braden BoBo (Gabriel kick)

BH- Lathon 0 FUM return (Markwood kick)

M- Ben BoBo 7 run (Gabriel kick)

BH- Hubbard 41 run (Markwood kick)

M- FG Gabriel 37

BH- Perry 21 pass from Hubbard (Markwood kick)

M- Snyder 1 run (Gabriel kick)

BH- Ralston 8 run (kick failed)

M- Dietz 9 pass from Braden BoBo (Gabriel kick)

BH- Hubbard 47 run (kick failed)

Records: BH 1-3, M 2-2

Mt. Healthy 71, Thurgood Marshall 0 - FINAL

Ross 42, Dayton Dubar 7

Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference

Purcell Marian 55, Shroder 8 - FINAL (Thursday)

Chaminade Julienne 50, Hughes 46 - FINAL

Hoban 49, Withrow 13 - FINAL

Woodward 38, Bourbon County 22 - FINAL

Harrison 35, Western Hills 24 - FINAL

Taft-Meadowdale (SATURDAY)

Lockland-Aiken (SATURDAY)

Clark Montessori-Gamble Montessori (SATURDAY)

Miami Valley Conference

Cincinnati Country Day 38, Hillcrest 0 - FINAL

MVCA 36, Gallatin County 18 - FINAL

Dayton Christian 44, New Miami 24 - FINAL

Badin 42, Roger Bacon 0 - FINAL

Playing in its third road game on the season’s first four weeks, the Badin Rams didn’t show a bit of rust on another trip, easily shutting out the hosting Roger Bacon Spartans. The Rams led 21-0 after one quarter and had a 35-0 halftime lead over the Spartans who still await program win No. 500. Badin quarterback Alex Ritzie was 12-20 for 226 yards and two scores. Ritzie found Aidan Brown and Braedyn Moore for scores. Four Rams also rushed for over 20 yards and the team had 152 yards total on the ground while the Spartans had -16 yards on 22 attempts and a long of seven yards. The Spartans were held to just 60 total yards while last year state finalist Badin had 378. The Spartans will still be seeking the milestone program victory next week against McNicholas while Badin is again on the road at Ross.

Badin – 21 14 0 7 – 42

Roger Bacon – 0 0 0 0 – 0

B- Moore 58 pass from Ritzie (Warner kick)

B- Yordy 2 run (Warner kick)

B- Cheek 50 punt return (Warner kick)

B- Yordy 22 run (Warner kick)

B- Brown 24 pass from Ritzie (warner kick)

B- Grayson 4 run (Brown kick)

Records: B 4-0, RB 1-3.

CCPA-St. Bernard (SATURDAY)

Southern Buckeye Conference

Wilmington 45, CHCA 0- FINAL

Blanchester 30, Norwood 21 - FINAL

New Richmond 42, Talawanda 27 - FINAL

Bethel-Tate 48, Ponitz 15 - FINAL

Summit Country Day 23, Clermont Northeastern 18 - FINAL

St. Francis DeSales 14, Clinton-Massie 3 - FINAL

Hillsboro 48, Williamsburg 41 - FINAL (OT)

Jackson 41, Western Brown 35 - FINAL

Miami Trace 52, Goshen 7 - FINAL

National Trail 45, Batavia 6 - FINAL

Southwest Buckeye League

Brookville 36, Monroe 22 - FINAL

A Landen Wynn run and a Wynn pass to Alex Bemis cut Brookville’s lead to 28-22 in the third quarter, but the Hornets never scored again on the way to a 36-22 road loss. Brookville had a 21-0 lead before the Hornets scored for the first time on a 25 yard run by Ryan Miles with an Elijah Jackson two-point conversion rush. Monroe scored two of the next three touchdowns, but the distance was too great and the Brookville defense too strong in the final quarter.

Monroe – 0 8 14 0 – 22

Brookville – 7 21 0 8 – 36

B- Lamb 2 run (Lamb kick)

B- Shockley 7 run (Lamb kick)

B- Davis 11 run (Lamb kick)

M- Miles 25 run (Jackson run)

B- Davis 1 run (Lamb kick)

M- Wynn 7 run (Reynolds kick)

M- Bemis 32 pass from Wynn (Reynolds kick)

B- Davis 36 run (Adams pass)

Records: B 4-0 (1-0 SWBL), M 2-2 (0-1 SWBL).

Waynesville 44, Middletown Madison 14 - FINAL

Northern Kentucky high school football scores in Week 4

Newport Central Catholic 40, Walton-Verona 21 - FINAL (THURSDAY)

Beechwood 30, Simon Kenton 7 - FINAL

Simon Kenton - 0 0 0 7 - 7

Beechwood - 9 14 7 0 - 30

B- safety

B- Berger 22 run (Berger kick)

B- Aylor 19 run (Berger kick)

B- Aylor 52 run (Berger kick)

B- Berger 35 run (Berger kick)

SK- Williams 19 pass from T. Ober (Petty kick)

Records: B 4-0, SK 2-2

Cooper 28, Campbell County 26 - FINAL

Cooper has now won three of four over Campbell County since 2019 after stopping the Camels' game-tying two-point conversion attempt with 4:16 left in regulation Friday night. A scoreless game after the first quarter broke open with five combined touchdowns in the second quarter alone. Cooper took the lead for good in the second half on Cam O'Hara touchdown passes to Austin Alexander and Isaiah Johnson. O'Hara, who also found Jayce Hotchkiss for an 83-yard touchdown, finished 19-of-27 for 357 yards. Campbell County got a big performance from quarterback Keegan Hill. The senior ran for a touchdown and threw a pair of touchdowns to Ayden Bauwens (3 catches, 102 yards).

Cooper - 0 14 7 7 - 28

Campbell County - 0 20 0 6 - 26

CC- Hill 1 run (Rose kick)

C- Hotchkiss 83 pass from O'Hara (Taylor kick)

CC- Combs 62 run (Rose kick)

C- White 1 run (Taylor kick)

CC- Bauwens 49 pass from Hill (kick failed)

C- Alexander 14 pass from O'Hara (Taylor kick)

C- Johnson 48 pass from O'Hara (Taylor kick)

CC- Bauwens 53 pass from Hill (pass failed)

Records: C 2-2, CC 1-3

Conner 21, Scott 20 - FINAL

Covington Catholic 47, Dixie Heights 14 - FINAL

A 34-point explosion in the second quarter was more than enough for Covington Catholic to overcome Dixie Heights in the 47-14 win. Covington Catholic had 423 yards of offense, over two and a half times more yardage than Dixie Heights, outgaining by a 423-163 margin. Owen Leen led Covington Catholic with 96 rushing yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns. The victorious Colonels used two quarterbacks. Evan Pitzer was 4-6 for 44 yards and a score while Zaccary Roberts went 12-14 for 179 yards and four touchdowns. Receiver Willie Rodriguez had three catches for 83 yards and three touchdowns. Dixie Heights didn’t have any offensive scores, finding the endzone on a pair of fumble recoveries, including a 90-yard recovery from Xavier Gregg with just 1:23 left in the contest.

Covington Catholic – 7 34 0 6 – 47

Dixie Heights – 0 7 0 7 – 14

CC- Miller 22 pass from Pitzer (Weitzel kick)

CC- Leen 4 run (Weitzel kick)

CC- McEvoy 22 pass from Roberts (Weitzel kick)

CC – Rodriguez 6 pass from Roberts (Weitzel kick)

DH- Sizemore 46 fumble return (Kohls kick)

CC- Rodriguez 73 pass from Roberts (Weitzel kick)

CC- Rodriguez 4 pass from Roberts (kick failed)

DH- Gregg 90 fumble return (Kohls kick)

Records: CC 3-1; DH 2-2.

Carroll County 49, Grant County 12 - FINAL

Estill County 21, Dayton 8 - FINAL

Highlands 24, Raceland 14 - FINAL

Holmes 32, Newport 28 - FINAL

The Holmes Bulldogs never trailed the Newport Wildcats and picked up their third-straight victory over Newport. Holmes used its dynamic rushing offense to topple Newport, putting together a performance with 254 rushing yards. Senior Curtez Hill led with 114 yards rushing and also scored on a 55-yard pass from Miguel Garcia. A touchdown from Emauryon Arnold was enough for Holmes to hold off Newport who cut the final lead to four points on a 23-yard pass from Kyle Lee to Landon Stacks.

Holmes – 6 12 8 6 – 32

Newport – 6 0 14 8 – 28

H- Hill 55 pass from Garcia (run failed)

N- Lowe 29 pass from Lee (pass failed)

H- Hill 53 run (run failed)

H- Arnold 4 run (run failed)

N- Barber 25 pass from Lee (run failed)

H- Garcia 15 run (Garcia run)

N- Barber 29 pass from Lee (Martin pass from Lee)

H- Arnold 12 run (run failed)

N- Stacks 23 pass from Lee (Lee run)

Records: H 3-1; N 2-2.

Bishop Brossart 11, Holy Cross 8 - FINAL

Ina a defensive battle in Northern Kentucky, Bishop Brossart prevailed on a last-second field goal by Tyler Smith. Landyn Phillips and Trevin Figgs played the main roles for Holy Cross, running for 61 yards and 20 yards, respectively. Figgs scored the Indians’ lone touchdown on the night. The Mustang defense stepped up when it mattered, returning a fumble for a touchdown while only allowing 94 yards of offense. Evan Orth led the Mustangs with 82 rushing yards.

Bishop Brossart – 0 0 8 3 - 11

Holy Cross – 0 0 8 0 – 8

HC – Figgs 2 run (Phillips run)

BB – Piscitello FUM recovery (Orth run)

BB – Smith 36 FG

Records: BB 3-1, HC 1-3

Lloyd 36, Boone County 15 - FINAL

Magoffin County 65, Bellevue 20 - FINAL

Paris 42, Ludlow 8 - FINAL

Ryle 23, Daviess County 7 - FINAL

Southeast Indiana high school football scores in Week 4

Lawrenceburg 55, Greensburg 0 - FINAL

East Central 54, Franklin County 0 - FINAL

South Dearborn 33, Connersville 14 - FINAL

