Live updates: Cincinnati Bearcats Big 12 opener vs. Oklahoma from Nippert Stadium

Pregame alerts

Around 11 a.m. UC coach Scott Satterfield announced Deshawn Pace would not play vs. Oklahoma due to a violation of team rules. Redshirt junior Sammy Anderson also continues to be unavailable.

Recruits: In addition to the recruits in attendance listed below, Moeller's Jonah Hayes is here with his father Jonathan, the former Bengals tight ends coach. Jonathan Hayes used to coach at Oklahoma. His brother Jewett Hayes is committed to Moeller. Sister Jillian Hayes is on UC's women's basketball team and former Moeller center Jaxson Hayes went to Texas before becoming an NBA first-round draft pick.

It's the eighth conference for University of Cincinnati football and the biggest.

UC plays their Big 12 opener Saturday at noon against Oklahoma.

Coach Scott Satterfield's Big 12 football team has a challenging opener against the 3-0 Oklahoma Sooners who are ranked No. 16 in the most recent Associated Press poll. The 2-1 Bearcats feature the Big 12's third-ranked offense in total yards while the Sooners are second behind UCF.

UC Oklahoma How to watch UC's first Big 12 game against the Oklahoma Sooners today

UC Oklahoma Visiting Nippert Stadium? Here's what to know for UC Bearcats vs. Oklahoma Sooners

The Sooners of Brent Venables top the league in scoring at 55.7 points per game and in passing at 358 yards per game behind veteran Dillon Gabriel. UC's rushing attack is second in the Big 12 to UCF at 239.3 yards per game. UC will have to run the ball in the game against the league's top defense with Oklahoma allowing just 9.3 points per game.

Emory Jones was rated a higher-prospect than Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel coming out of high school. However, as a transfer Gabriel was tabbed higher than Jones in the portal. UC played Oklahoma Saturday, Sept. 23.

Going back in time

In 2018, current UC quarterback Emory Jones from Georgia was a four-star recruit according to 247Sports.com as he committed to Florida. Current Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel of Hawaii was rated a three-star committed to UCF. As a transfer Jones was downgraded to a three-star going to Arizona State, then Cincinnati. Gabriel was a four-star transfer coming from UCF to the Sooners.

Visitors of note for today

There will be a large amount of football and basketball recruits inside Nippert Stadium today. Football will host a trio of four-star recruits as will men's basketball.

Football four-star players on site

COMMITTED: Quarterback Samaj Jones, 2024 class from Philadelphia. VISITING: Tight end Eli Owens of Alcoa, Tennessee from the 2025 class; cornerback Onis Konanbanny of Columbia, South Carolina.

Three-stars on hand

COMMITTED: Wide receiver Elijah Jones, 2024 class from Philadelphia; Tight end Gavin Grover of Olentangy Lewis Center, 2024; Offensive lineman Jake Wheelock, Dayton Stebbins, 2024; Defensive back Willie Goodwyn, Tiger, Georgia, 2024; Defensive back Jiquan Sanks, Phenix City, Alabama, 2024; and defensive end Damian Shanklin, Indianapolis Warren Central, 2025.

VISITING (all 2025): Quarterback Zeb Kinsey of Toronto, Ohio; Quarterback Scotty Fox of Mentor, Ohio; Wide receiver Michael Scott of Dallastown, Pennsylvania; Defensive lineman Gordy Sulfsted, St. Xavier High School; Linebacker Grant Beerman, Lakota West; Linebacker P.J. Nelson, Princeton High School; Cornerback Taizaun Burns, Columbus East; Safety Desmond Straughton, Roseville, Michigan; and safety Siah Williams, Huber Heights Wayne.

NO CURRENT RATINGS: Tight end Kamaurri Smith, Huber Heights Wayne, 2025; Offensive lineman Cam Herron, Indianapolis Warren Central, 2025; and cornerback Patrick Williams, Rabun Gap, Georgia, 2025.

Four-star hoop dudes

2024 recruits Tyler Betsey of Windsor, Connecticut and Jase Richardson of Miami, Florida are scheduled to attend along with 2025 recruit Sadiq White of Charlotte, North Carolina.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: UC's Big 12 opener: Live updates vs. Oklahoma