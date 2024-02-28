Live updates from Bradley's final home basketball game against Southern Illinois

PEORIA — The Bradley Braves meet the Southern Illinois Salukis in a Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball game scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Carver Arena and to stream on ESPN+.

Bradley (20-9, 11-6) is coming off a 48-45 win over rival Illinois State. The Braves are in third place in the Missouri Valley Conference behind Indiana State and Drake. SIU (19-10, 10-7) is one game back.

The Braves made history in the first meeting between these two teams this season, rallying from a school-record 23 points down to win 70-69 in Carbondale.

