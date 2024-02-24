Live updates: Bradley expects biggest crowd of season for rivalry game vs. Illinois State

PEORIA — The Bradley Braves meet the rival Illinois State Redbirds in a Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball game scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at Carver Arena and to stream on ESPN+.

The game is expected to draw Bradley's largest home crowd of the season, the school announced Saturday afternoon in a post on X.com. BU's Feb. 10 game against Drake drew a crowd of 8,023. As of 4:30 p.m., fewer than 25 lower bowl seats remained available for purchase inside Carver Arena.

OFFICIAL: Tonight's game will be the LARGEST HOME CROWD of the season!



Bradley (19-9, 10-6) is coming off a 86-62 win over Missouri State. The Braves are in third place in the Missouri Valley Conference behind Indiana State and Drake. ISU (14-14, 8-9) has won three in a row, including an upset road win over MVC leader Indiana State.

The Braves won the first meeting this season, 73-60, on Feb. 3 at CEFCU Arena in Normal. Bradley holds a 72-65 all-time record against its Interstate 74 rivals, dating back to 1904. BU has won nine of the last 12 in the series.

Follow along here for live updates from the game:

