Live updates:Drake rides Brodie to 13-4 early lead over Bradley in key Missouri Valley game

PEORIA — The Bradley Braves meet the Drake Bulldogs in a key Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball showdown scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday at Carver Arena in Peoria.

Bradley (17-7, 9-4) is coming off a 73-70 loss at Evansville. The Braves have won 11 of their last 13 games and are in third place in the Missouri Valley Conference behind Indiana State and Drake. Drake (19-5, 10-3) is coming off a 92-88 overtime win over Southern Illinois.

This is the first of two meetings, with the second set to close the regular season on March 3 in Des Moines, Iowa. BU defeated Drake in the season finale last year to win the MVC title. One week later, the Bulldogs defeated Bradley to win the MVC tournament. BU leads the all-time series 93-70.

Follow along below for updates from Peoria:

Drake 20, Bradley 10

5:20 p.m.: Bradley forced Drake into a shot clock violation to hold within a 20-10 deficit as the under-12 break arrived.

Drake opens strong

5:09 p.m.: Darnell Brodie sinks baseline hook over 7-foot-1 Ahmet Jonovic for 13-4 lead and forces Bradley timeout with 16:22 left.

Jonovic subbed in for Darius Hannah as Bradley tries to match up against the 6-foot-10, 275-pound Drake center.

Brodie with 6 points in opening four minutes.

A Hawk lands in Peoria

5:01 p.m.: Bradley legend and former NBA player Hersey Hawkins in town for the BU-Drake showdown this afternoon, sitting courtside at Carver Arena.

Bradley legend Hersey Hawkins on hand courtside today for Braves-Drake game: “I wanted to come in and see a game, and this is a big one.” Talked to the team briefly before tipoff pic.twitter.com/O3BAulrQPh — Dave Eminian (@icetimecleve) February 10, 2024

Starting lineups

4:44 p.m.: Bradley goes with its standard opening lineup, including guards Duke Deen and Connor Hickman, forwards Almar Atlason, Darius Hannah and Malevy Leons.

Drake counters with guards Kevin Overton, Conor Enright, Atin Wright, Tucker DeVries and center Darnell Brodie.

