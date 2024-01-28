Live updates: Bradley Braves take 47-44 lead on 5 straight buckets by Duke Deen in Valley duel at Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Bradley Braves men's basketball team puts its nine-game win streak on the line Saturday with a 5 p.m. game against Indiana State.

Indiana State (17-3, 8-1) leads the Missouri Valley and is coming off an 89-83 win over Illinois-Chicago. Bradley (15-5, 7-2) defeated Murray State 71-63 and sits one game back in the MVC race — and boasting the fourth-longest active win streak in the nation.

UPDATES: Bradley at Indiana State

The Braves lead the all-time series 57-43, but lost a game earlier this season, 85-77, at Carver Arena in Peoria.

Both teams boast scoring depth. Indiana State had five players averaging in double-figure scoring: Isiah Swope (18.4 ppg), Robbie Avila (16.2), Ryan Conwell (15.3), former BU player Jayson Kent (13.4) and Julian Larry (10.3).

Connor Hickman leads BU at 14.6 points per game, followed by Malevy Leons (13.1), Duke Deen (13.0) and Darius Hannah (11.4).

Follow along here for updates from courtside.

It's a battle now

6:24 p.m.: Bradley guard Connor Hickman joined the party after a tough-shooting first half, hitting a jumper, a 3 and a driving layup-and-1 to give the Braves a 58-55 lead at 12:14.Another Deen 3 gave BU a 63-58 lead at 11:02, but Indiana State answered 17 seconds later with Conwell's 3 from the right wing.Deen had a turnover on the ensuing possession, though.

Duke crowns Indiana State with 14 points in 3:31

6:12 p.m.: The Braves opened the second half with a trio of buckets from Deen -- the first two of which were 3s -- to close within 40-39.

Then former BU wing Jayson Kent ignited the crowd when he dunked on Malevy Leons. Bradley answered with a bucket from Hannah to cut to 42-41.

Then Deen hit another shot -- a pull-up jumper at 16:27 -- for a 43-42 BU lead.

Deen continued on his torrid pace, hitting five straight shots -- including a three 3s -- plus a free throw for 14 points in a span of 3:31.

That put Bradley into its biggest lead of the game at 47-44 as the break arrived with 14:55 left.

By the numbers

5:52 p.m.: Indiana State star Isaiah Swope was 1 of 7 shooting in the first 17:37 of the game. He ended up with 9 points at the half on 3 of 10 shooting (1 of 4 from 3) and 2 of 5 on free throws.

The Sycamores were just 3 of 12 from 3-point range.

Bradley got a game-high 10 points from Almar Atlason, including a pair of 3s. BU guard Connor Hickman struggled on 1 of 7 shooting (0 of 4 from 3-point range).

Bradley shot just 36% in the first half.

The Braves out-rebounded the Sycamores 23-17.

Both teams with just three made 3s in the first half. Wow.

HALFTIME: Indiana State 33, Bradley 29

5:50 p.m.: The Braves took a 27-26 lead on Deen's long 2 from the top of the key with 2:37 left.

But Indiana State rattled off seven straight points to the 58-seconds mark. Bradley had a turnover and a missed jumper in that stretch, while Indiana State got a layup from Larry and a 3-pointer off the left wing from Swope for 33-27.

The Braves got a hook in the paint from Darius Hannah to get to halftime down 33-29.

Bradley 23, Indiana State 23

5:38 p.m.: Bradley rallied to a 23-23 tie when Deen nailed a 3 from the top of the key at 4:44, Davis grabbed a rebound off a missed Indiana State 3, and then Almar Atlason drained a 3 from the left wing at 4:22 as they reached the under-4 media break.

Puttering around

5:29 p.m.: The crowd booed the Bradley coaches at the under-8 minute media break when they huddled in front of a fan as he was preparing to putt from the baseline to a target at the other end of the floor.

Deen on the board to pull BU with 18-17

5:29 p.m.: The Braves had two shot clock violations in a span of 3:30, but closed to within 18-17 at 9:10 when Deen hit a fall away jumper.

BU guards start slow

5:25 p.m.: BU guards Connor Hickman and Duke Deen were a combined 1 of 9 shooting in the first 8:35.

Braves rally within 2

5:20 p.m.: Conwell sank a 3 from the left wing and was fouled by Christian Davis for a four-point play and 14-8 lead at 12:41.

Bradley missed four straight shots during that stretch.

But BU rallied with a second-chance hook by Darius Hannah, a defensive stop, and then a driving layup by Davis to close within 14-12 at 11:25.

Tied at first break, 8-8

5:12 p.m.: The Braves weathered the early emotional storm from the sellout crowd and got to the first media break in an 8-8 tie.

Malevy Leons got that tie on a turnaround jumper with 15:50 left in the first half.

He grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back up earlier to give BU a 4-3 lead.Indiana State with two turnovers in the first 5:58.

Inside the Hulman Center

4:20 p.m.: The Braves are shooting around, while Trees students go shirtless and paint up, and 9-year-old Parker sports his goggles -- a giveaway item representing Indiana State center Robbie Avila.

Bradley at Indiana State, big game building in the Valley tonight. The Trees students and 9-yr old Parker (wearing the Robbie Avila giveaway goggles) are ready to go pic.twitter.com/x2qXZIwCG4 — Dave Eminian (@icetimecleve) January 27, 2024

The Braves are ready, too. pic.twitter.com/q4VcvXxRtz — Dave Eminian (@icetimecleve) January 27, 2024

Starting lineups

4:35 p.m.: Bradley rolls with guards Duke Deen and Connor Hickman, forward Malevy Leons, center Darius Hannah and wing Almar Atlason.

Indiana State counters with guards Isaiah Swope, Julian Larry, Ryan Conwell and Jayson Kent, and center Robbie Avila.

Looking ahead

2:49 p.m.: Bradley next hosts Northern Iowa on Wednesday, then heads to Normal for a duel with Illinois State.

Indiana State is at Belmont on Wednesday and hosts Drake on Saturday (ESPN2).

