Live updates: Bradley Braves up early vs. rival Illinois State as Malevy Leons closes in on 1,000

NORMAL — The Bradley Braves meet the rival Illinois State Redbirds in a men's basketball game scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at CEFCU Arena.

Bradley (16-6, 8-3) is coming off an 85-69 victory over Northern Iowa. The Braves have won 10 of their last 11 games and are third in the Missouri Valley Conference. Illinois State (11-11, 5-6) is coming off a 61-59 win over Murray State and has won three of the last four.

The Battle for 74 rivals have been playing for 119 years, with the two schools — located just 45 minutes apart on Interstate 74 — playing for the 136th time on Saturday. BU leads the series 71-64 and has won the last three.

Dave Eminian is the Journal Star sports columnist, and covers Bradley men's basketball, the Rivermen and Chiefs. He writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. He can be reached at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on X.com @icetimecleve.

Follow along below for updates from Normal:

Bradley up early

1:14 p.m.: The Braves get a reverse layup from Malevy Leons, working the baseline against Ty Pence, for a 6-4 lead as the first media break arrives at 15:48.

1,000

12:58 p.m.: Bradley star Malevy Leons heads into this game at 994 career points. He's trying to become the 53rd player in Bradley history to reach 1,000.

Starting lineups

12:53 p.m.: Bradley opens with guards Connor Hickman and Duke Deen, forward Malevy Leons, center Darius Hannah and wing Almar Atlason. Illinois State rolls with guards Ty Pence, Darius Burford and Dalton Banks, forward Myles Foster and Kendall Lewis.

More Bradley Braves basketball stories

'I came out mad': Bradley guard starts hot, leads Braves to big win over Northern Iowa

'It's incredible': Bradley Braves reward walk-ons with basketball scholarships for rest of season

BU merch: How Obvious Shirts ended up on merch stands at Bradley basketball games

Tiny Toulon to the Bradley hilltop: Remembering all-American basketball player Paul Unruh

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Bradley basketball vs. rival Illinois State: Live score updates from Normal