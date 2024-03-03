Live: Bradley Braves trail by 14 at halftime as Drake star Tucker DeVries pours in 23 points

DES MOINES, IOWA — The Bradley Braves meet the Drake Bulldogs in a Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball game scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Knapp Center and to air on ESPN2.

The Braves (21-9, 13-6) are locked into third place in the Missouri Valley Conference behind Indiana State (25-5, 16-3) and Drake (24-6, 15-4), who are separated by one game heading into the final day of the regular season. The top two teams split their games this regular season, so if they finish tied at 16-4 the No. 1 seed in the MVC Tournament would be determined by the NCAA NET rankings on Monday morning.

Drake won the first meeting this season, 74-67, on Feb. 10 at Carver Arena in Peoria. These two met in the regular-season finale last season, won by Bradley to cap its MVC title season. Drake defeated Bradley the following weekend to win the MVC Tournament.

Follow along here for live updates from the game:

By the numbers

3:22 p.m.: Bradley got 10 points and 3 rebounds from Malevy Leons. The Braves shot 35.7% in the first half.

BU guards Duke Deen and Connor Hickman have a combined 6 points on 2 of 11 shooting.

Drake got 23 points from Tucker DeVries on 7 of 12 shooting from the field plus 7 of 7 from the free throw line. Darnell Brodie added 7 points and 5 rebounds.

HALFTIME: Drake 43, Bradley 29

Work to do

3:18 p.m.: Drake with a big finish in final moments of first half as Tucker DeVries hits a 3 from well-beyond the line, Bradley turns the ball over, and Drake big man Darnell Brodie finishes at the rim for 43-29.

Tucker DeVries has 23 points at the half. Twenty. Three. Points.

Braves slip behind

2:55 p.m.: Christian Davis hit a 3 from the left wing to pull the Braves into an 18-18 tie. Drake eased ahead, 20-18, as the break arrived at 10:16 left.

Braves early lead

2:44 p.m.: Bradley jumped to a 7-2 lead as Drake missed its first three shots. The Bulldogs -- with a 20-game home win streak, tied for longest active in the nation, came back to cut BU's lead to 9-7 at the first media break.

Technical issues

2:32 p.m.: The game broadcast on ESPN2 and ESPN+ was in technical difficulties, and the broadcast team from the site was not on the air at tipoff. Zubin Mehenti and Tom Crean were part of a backup team that handled the broadcast in the interim from ESPN studios.

They could be heard on ESPN2, but the ESPN+ feed had no play-by-play or commentary with it, just crowd noise. Kind of cool, actually.

The issues were fixed -- turned out a power outage 20 minutes before the game at Knapp Center blew out an audio board for ESPN -- and the crew was on the air at the midway point of the first half.

Starting lineups

2:28 p.m.: Bradley's regular-season finale lineup includes guards Connor Hickman and Duke Deen, with forwards Almar Atlason, Malevy Leons and Darius Hannah.

Drake counters with DeVries, Brodie, Enright, Wright and Overton.

