Bradley basketball rallies at Evansville, but falls short in dramatic final seconds

The Bradley Braves made up for lost time from a slow start, but couldn't beat the buzzer at the end of a comeback bid against Evansville on Wednesday before 3,542 at Ford Center in Evansville, Ind.

The Braves dropped a 73-70 decision to the Purple Aces, as BU guard Duke Deen made what appeared to be a game-tying 3 to force overtime as regulation expired.

Officials reviewed video of the play and ruled the shot was too late. Footage showed the ball left Deen's fingertips a fraction of a second after the clock hit zero.

"I thought I did (make it in time)," Deen said. "Maybe it was still like on the tip of my fingers or whatever. But I saw it was 1 second, I didn't think it was going to take that long for me to get it off.

"It didn't count though, so I guess not."

Bradley point guard Duke Deen's 3 at the buzzer went in, but was ruled a fraction of a second too late as the Braves lost a 73-70 Valley game at Evansville on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.

It was a tough ending for the Braves, who opened the game 1 of 11 shooting and fell behind by 17 with 7:08 left in the first half.

They erased it all in the second half, though, where six lead changes happened in the first 14 minutes and the game eventually came down to the final second.

"We couldn't make a shot," Bradley head coach Brian Wardle said, referring to his team's first few minutes of the opening half. "I liked some of the shots we got, we didn't shoot the ball real well in the first half and obviously our turnovers killed us. We had 12 (in the first half).

"Defensively we missed some assignments. It just was a bad start for us … offensively for sure. Then we started to pick things up a little bit defensively the last eight minutes and offensively, too, kind of got back in the game and honestly we were only down five and two of our best players haven't scored, so I felt pretty good at halftime. I think the team felt good."

Connor Hickman and Malevy Leons were scoreless in the first half. The Braves went 3:12 without scoring until Demarion Burch came off the bench and put away a layup-and-1 to spark a turnaround.

That triggered a 9-0 run over 59 seconds for the Braves, who followed with 3s from Christian Davis and Deen to get within 28-20.

Bradley's run went to 11 points on a pair of free throws by Darius Hannah to get within 28-22 with 5:04 left.

Evansville went 5:22 without a field goal as the under 4-minute break arrived with the Aces holding a 30-24 lead.

Deen hit a 3 with 63 seconds left to send Bradley to halftime down 32-27.

Hickman got hot

Bradley guard Connor Hickman sparked the second-half comeback with 14 points, five assists and 4 of 7 shooting from 3-point range.

His 3-pointer, off a media timeout, gave the Braves their first lead, 39-36, with 15:51 left.

"We came out a little bit better to start the second half," Wardle said. "We let a home team get going. Defensively we broke down too much and obviously 17 turnovers and we probably had 7-8 bad shots. So we gave away a lot of possessions offensively, which hurt our defense.

"We were there. Our group was confident in the timeouts to try to push this game and win it. But we didn't execute, we didn't make some big shots and they did.

"We executed in the last minute … 20 seconds. Leading up to that, probably the last five minutes, we had some breakdowns offensively and then defensively they pounded the ball inside and got to the foul line a lot. And they won it on the free throw line."

The Aces made 7 of 8 free throws in the final 99 seconds, including 4 of 4 by former Bradley guard Antonio Thomas.

The last of those free throws, from Gage Bobe, left the Braves down, 73-70 and with the ball with 7 seconds left.

Darius Hannah delivered a poster-dunk with 2:50 left for a 63-63 tie and BU had momentum.

Deen's 3-point try followed at the end, and though he made it, it was a blink of an eye late and didn't count.

Big Ben made a difference

The Braves hammered Evansville by 36 points in Carver Arena in early January.

Aces star Ben Humrichous was injured and missed that game. He was back in the lineup for the rematch, and delivered a key moment.

With Bradley up 65-64 with 36 seconds left, Humrichous put in a layup-and-1 -- Braves star Malevy Leons fouled out on the play -- and made the free throw for a 67-65 Aces lead.

"They were missing their best player (Humrichous) in the first game," Wardle said. "A best player on a team can effect a team greatly. And they were missing their best player.

"He was back healthy tonight and he played well. He made that big and-1 down the stretch to win the game for them."

Humrichous finished with a team-best 14 points, a block, and three steals.

Starting slow

Malevy Leons hit a corner 3 with 11:22 left in the game for his first points. He finished with 9 points, 9 rebounds, 6 turnovers, 3 blocks and 2 steals before fouling out.

The Braves shot 29.6% in the first half, but heated up for a 53.1% effort from the field in the second half.

The Braves dominated the Aces on the boards, 40-27. But Evansville out-scored them by 11 points on the free throw line.

"I try to emphasize coming in it was going to be a big game we knew they were going to come out and try to fight," Deen said. "We wanted to throw the first punch but we didn't. … we were battling back the whole game. That's what counts.

"First four minutes kind of built us a big hole."

The final shot

Bradley inbounded under the Evansville basket with 7 seconds left and down by 3. Hickman charged down the court and launched a 3 from the left wing. It was no good, but Darius Hannah grabbed the rebound and kicked it out to Deen at the right wing, from where the little guard launched a shot a good-looking shot and sure enough, it went in.

Officials counted it as a good 3 and a tie game during live play.

"I did not feel great about it," Wardle said. "The buzzer sounded and it looked like it might still have been in his hand the last second."

Officials then took a long look at it on video. It was so close, it might have been too close to overturn the call.

But in the end, they did. And it was the right call.

"I was hoping I would be wrong in that it may be too hard to decide, because they did count it (as a 3) live," Wardle said. "So I was just hoping there wasn't enough … footage … to go against that, but there was.

"(Duke) is our leader, he's got guts. He's willing to take big shots. He's not scared of the moment, ever."

They said it

● Bradley head coach Brian Wardle:

"We just didn't make enough plays, especially on the offensive end, to win."

● Wardle, when asked what he said to his team afterward:

"I think I said about 10 words. 'Pack up, get out of here.' We gotta practice better. We have to put two halves of defense together. And that's kind of what I've been harping on even during these winning streaks and winning 11 out of our last 13.

"I still want to put a better game together defensively, more sound. And then we got to practice at a higher level, consistently. We'll have one good practice a week, maybe two -- we only practice about three times a week right now -- we have to practice better at a higher level with more focus."

● Wardle, on whether there was an impact on the team from this loss as it heads toward a showdown with Drake:

"You never want to lose. You got to learn from this and move on and understand what type of team you're playing Saturday night and that's a very, very good team."

Bravely Speaking

Bradley slipped to 17-7 overall, and 9-4 in Valley conference play. … Evansville improved to 15-9 (6-7). … Drake held off Southern Illinois in overtime Wednesday, while Indiana State beat Valpo by 40. So Indiana State remains in control atop the Valley at 12-1. Drake is second at 10-3, and the Braves third at 9-4. The rest of the Valley is at least two games behind Bradley. … The Braves have a huge game Saturday in Carver Arena against Drake, whom they have not played yet. They play a road rematch on March 3. … Duke Deen led Bradley with 15 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists. … Connor Hickman had 14 points and 5 assists. … Darius Hannah had 13 points and 7 rebounds. … Freshman Almar Atlason had 5 rebounds and a hit a trio of 3s. … The Braves had beaten Evansville 11 straight games. … BU women’s basketball freshman Halli Poock has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Week.

FINAL: Evansville 73, Bradley 70

9:02 p.m.: Bradley guard Duke Deen hit a 3 from the right wing as time expired, but officials reviewed the replay and ruled Deen's shot was a fraction of a second too late. Instead of a tie and overtime, the Braves walked off with a 73-70 loss.

Evansville 60, Bradley 59

8:41 p.m.: Six lead changes in the first 14 minutes of the second half as BU and Evansville go toe-to-toe.

An Evansville free throw sends them to the under-4 break with a 60-59 lead.

Braves back on top

8:28 p.m.: Malevy Leons with a corner 3 at 11:22 left for his first points to pull BU within 49-47.

Almar Atlason came back in off the bench for Bradley and put down a layup, then 28 seconds later hit a 3 from the left wing for a 54-51 lead with 8:44 left.

Hickman delivers BU lead, but Evansville responds

8:20 p.m.: Bradley guard Connor Hickman came off a timeout and hit a 3 to give the Braves their first lead, 39-36, with 15:48 left.

Hickman hit another 3 to pull BU into a 44-44 tie.

Evansville then got a second-chance jumper from Cuff and a corner 3 from Gage Bobe to push out a 49-44 lead with 11:35 left.

Bradley rallies to a tie

8:10 p.m.: The Braves erased Evansville's lead quickly in the second half, getting a 3 from the left wing by Almar Atlason, then a jumper from Darius Hannah and a dunk from Hannah to tie it, 36-36, with 16:21 left.

HALFTIME: Evansville 32, Bradley 27

7:49 p.m.: Deen hit a 3 with 63 seconds left to send Bradley to halftime down 32-27.

The Braves shot 29.6% from the field in the first half, dominated the boards, 22-14, but had 12 turnovers, including at least one from all eight players who saw action.

Deen left the half with a game-high 11 points and six rebounds.

Evansville forward Ben Humrichous -- who was injured and did not play in Bradley's 36-point win at Carver Arena in January -- had five points, three rebounds, a block and two steals in the first half.

Bradley rallies

7:40 p.m.: The Braves went 3:12 without scoring until Demarion Burch came off the bench and put away a layup-and-1.

That triggered a 9-0 run over 59 seconds for the Braves, who followed with threes from Christian Davis and Duke Deen to get within 28-20.

Bradley's run went to 11 points on a pair of free throws by Darius Hannah to get within 28-22 with 5:04 left.

Evansville went 5:22 without a field goal as the under 4-minute break arrived with the Aces holding a 30-24 lead.

Evansville 24, Bradley 11

7:28 p.m.: Almar Atlason hit a 3 to pull the Braves within 19-11 with 10:04 left, but Evansville answered with a jumper by Tanner Cuff and two trips to the free throw line from Yacine Toumi.

Evansville blocked Braves star Malevy Leons' shot under the rim, Leons grabbed his own rebound, then was stripped and whistled for a foul as he tried to recover, and the game went to a break with 7:36 left and Evansville up 24-11.

The Braves are 4 of 19 shooting from the field.

Braves down by 13

7:15 p.m.: Evansville rolled off 13 straight points to build a 15-2 lead in the opening minutes as the Braves opened with 1 of 10 shooting.

Ben Humrichous and Cameron Haffner put down 3s for Evansville, including back-to-back 3s by Haffner 31 seconds apart.

The Braves stopped the run on a jumper by Duke Deen with 13:38 left, and went to the 12-minute media break down 17-4.

Evansville opened 3 of 3 from 3-point range while the Braves started 0 of 6 from long range.

Evansville builds big early lead

7:07 p.m.: Bradley down 9-2 in the opening minutes. Braves miss six of their first seven shots and throw in two turnovers.

Evansville bigs Yacine Toumi and Ben Humrichous combine for three buckets, including a 3 by Humrichous, to build that big early lead.

Starting lineups

6:57 p.m.: Bradley set with its usual opening group in guards Connor Hickman and Duke Deen, forwards Malevy Leons, Darius Hannah and Almar Atlason. Evansville goes with guards Gage Bobe, Kenny Strawbridge and former Braves guard Antonio Thomas, plus forwards Yacine Toumi and Ben Humrichous.

