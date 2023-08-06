Live updates from Bears Family Fest at Soldier Field

Alyssa Barbieri
·2 min read

The Chicago Bears are getting a change of scenery on Sunday as they head to Soldier Field for their annual Family Fest, which marks their 10th practice of training camp.

With media and fans in attendance, there’s plenty to keep an eye on during Sunday’s open practice, which is expected to be a full padded workout. That includes the continued connection between quarterback Justin Fields and wide receiver DJ Moore, standout performers, position battles and more.

Here are some live updates from those in attendance at the Bears’ 10th practice of training camp:

Practice is underway.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire