Live updates from Bears Family Fest at Soldier Field

The Chicago Bears are getting a change of scenery on Sunday as they head to Soldier Field for their annual Family Fest, which marks their 10th practice of training camp.

With media and fans in attendance, there’s plenty to keep an eye on during Sunday’s open practice, which is expected to be a full padded workout. That includes the continued connection between quarterback Justin Fields and wide receiver DJ Moore, standout performers, position battles and more.

Here are some live updates from those in attendance at the Bears’ 10th practice of training camp:

Practice is underway.

#Bears sporting 3 uniform types as they tune up for a Soldier Field practice. The orange, the classic navy blue, and the whites. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) August 6, 2023

Not in pads to start Bears practice:

LB Jack Sanborn

OG Nate Davis

LB Dylan Cole

LB Tremaine Edmunds

S Jaquan Brisker

TE Marcedes Lewis — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 6, 2023

Cairo Santos and Patrick Scales are the guys leading the Bears out of the tunnel at Family Fest. (Non-existent) Kicker competition over. — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) August 6, 2023

Jaquan Brisker, DeMarcus Walker, Tremaine Edmunds, Nate Davis, Marcedes Lewis, Jack Sanborn, and Dylan Cole are present but not participating today. Yannick Ngakoue is still away from the team. He's expected to be practicing Tuesday. — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 6, 2023

Bears CB Kyler Gordon, who appeared limited yesterday, is not in pads for practice. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 6, 2023

Tremaine Edmunds is walking around pumping up the defense for family fest. Not in pads along with Jack Sanborn, Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon, Dylan Cole. — Mark Carman (@thecarm) August 6, 2023

A little rain's not slowin' us down pic.twitter.com/MShQUXOG7j — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 6, 2023

Fields x Mooney pic.twitter.com/8B7GQBEdHW — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) August 6, 2023

watch cole kmet participate in one of my favorite drills pic.twitter.com/Br6LIWqz8t — Funky Cold Luda (Taylor’s Version) (@lcm1986) August 6, 2023

