Live updates from Bears Family Fest at Soldier Field
The Chicago Bears are getting a change of scenery on Sunday as they head to Soldier Field for their annual Family Fest, which marks their 10th practice of training camp.
With media and fans in attendance, there’s plenty to keep an eye on during Sunday’s open practice, which is expected to be a full padded workout. That includes the continued connection between quarterback Justin Fields and wide receiver DJ Moore, standout performers, position battles and more.
Here are some live updates from those in attendance at the Bears’ 10th practice of training camp:
Practice is underway.
#Bears sporting 3 uniform types as they tune up for a Soldier Field practice. The orange, the classic navy blue, and the whites.
Dominique Robinson with a new number.
No pads for Nate Davis.
Not in pads to start Bears practice:
LB Jack Sanborn
OG Nate Davis
LB Dylan Cole
LB Tremaine Edmunds
S Jaquan Brisker
TE Marcedes Lewis
Cairo Santos and Patrick Scales are the guys leading the Bears out of the tunnel at Family Fest.

(Non-existent) Kicker competition over.
(Non-existent) Kicker competition over.
Jaquan Brisker, DeMarcus Walker, Tremaine Edmunds, Nate Davis, Marcedes Lewis, Jack Sanborn, and Dylan Cole are present but not participating today.
Yannick Ngakoue is still away from the team. He's expected to be practicing Tuesday.
Bears CB Kyler Gordon, who appeared limited yesterday, is not in pads for practice.
Tremaine Edmunds is walking around pumping up the defense for family fest. Not in pads along with Jack Sanborn, Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon, Dylan Cole.
