Live updates from Bears Family Fest at Soldier Field

The Chicago Bears are getting a change of scenery on Tuesday as they head to Soldier Field for their annual Family Fest, which marks their 11th practice of training camp.

With media and fans in attendance, there’s plenty to keep an eye on during Tuesday’s practice, including how fans react to news that Roquan Smith has requested a trade. Injuries have been a focal point over the last few practices, so we’ll see if anyone returns to practice after an extra day off on Monday.

Here are some instant observations from those in attendance at the Bears’ 11th practice of training camp:

One immediate reaction to seeing #Bears QB Justin Fields passing some balls back and fourth with Trevor Simeon… That release is absolutely quicker. Fields’ balls also seem to have a little more zip on them too. Excited to watch scrimmages. — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) August 9, 2022

During warmups, the #Bears starting offensive line is: LT: Braxton Jones

LG: Cody Whitehair

C: Sam Mustipher

RG: Mike Schofield

RT: Riley Reiff — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 9, 2022

#Bears WRs not suited up for practice include: Dante Pettis, Byron Pringle, and Velus Jones Jr. Of course, no N'Keal Harry with his high ankle sprain. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 9, 2022

Roquan Smith is on the sideline at Soldier Field. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 9, 2022

Trevis Gipson ran out of the tunnel during introductions with a HUGE Thor Hammer. 😂 — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 9, 2022

Roquan Smith is notably not mentioned with the rest of the linebackers during introductions. #FamilyFest #Bears pic.twitter.com/yNxcoaKZam — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) August 9, 2022

Among the Bears not practicing: CB Kyler Gordon, WR Velus Jones Jr., WR Byron Pringle, DT Angelo Blackson, CB Duke Shelley, LB Noah Dawkins, WR Dante Pettis, TE James O'Shaughnessy. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 9, 2022

Justin Fields is working on back shoulder throws early to members of the offense. #Bears — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) August 9, 2022

Fields to Mooney in a 10-yard passing drill. Sorry for the field goal rope in the way 😳😂 #Bears pic.twitter.com/QYiCU40RjL — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) August 9, 2022

Just witnessed Trenton Gill punting a ball 65 yards, all in the air. 😳 — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 9, 2022

Now, Roquan Smith is squatting with a resistance band. Working the glutes and quads. pic.twitter.com/SGMNRFvJNS — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 9, 2022

Hey look, Ryan Poles is here too. pic.twitter.com/Nc3NLAgnxs — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) August 9, 2022

I’m not saying the Bears & Roquan are far apart in negotiations, but I feel as if this image is a fair representation of the current situation. pic.twitter.com/250kOoU3bQ — Funky Cold Luda (@lcm1986) August 9, 2022

Others not practicing

-WR N'Keal Harry

-CB Thomas Graham Jr.

-C Lucas Patrick

-OT Julie'n Davenport Harry sustained a significant ankle injury on Saturday. Davenport got hurt last week. Graham and Patrick have been out since week 1 of camp. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 9, 2022

Something not enough #Bears fans are talking about: Equanimeous St. Brown is HUGE. Standing at 6′5″, he could be the big play jump-ball WR that Chicago desperately needs in 2022. Not to mention he is towering over everyone else out here in the WR group. — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) August 9, 2022

Mooney drills. pic.twitter.com/IHWrdHS0jv — Braggs In The Stands (@BraggsInStands) August 9, 2022

Yes, Teven Jenkins IS here. pic.twitter.com/aN5uYe0gMk — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) August 9, 2022

Tevin Jenkins getting some early work in at Family Fest. pic.twitter.com/3nKLFRQPtE — Braggs In The Stands (@BraggsInStands) August 9, 2022

Injured Angelo Blackson working out on his own pic.twitter.com/KG4GdlqyuE — Barroom Network (@BarroomNetwork) August 9, 2022

Early 1 on 1s with Fields. pic.twitter.com/xNWdvKp0Q3 — Braggs In The Stands (@BraggsInStands) August 9, 2022

Mario Edwards gets the best of Teven Jenkins in 1-on-1 drills, but Jenkins bounced back with a good rep against Carson Taylor. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 9, 2022

Rysen John just made a nice catch in WR/TE vs DB drills. Used his seize to his advantage. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 9, 2022

Tonga with some line work. pic.twitter.com/4XByZgDRq0 — Braggs In The Stands (@BraggsInStands) August 9, 2022

Justin Fields hits Equanimeous St. Brown in a 1-on-1 drill in stride, who is held on the play but still makes the catch. Fields follows it up with a BOMB to Dazz Newsome who makes a great juggling catch near the sideline. #Bears #BearsCamp — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) August 9, 2022

Watched some 1 on 1 drills with OL and DL. Larry Borom had a nice drill. Held his blocks on all of the reps I saw him in. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 9, 2022

David Moore is on the ground in pain, following a 1-on-1 rep. Getting looked at by the training staff. Bears already without N'Keal Harry, Velus Jones, Byron Pringle and Dante Pettis at WR. — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) August 9, 2022

WR David Moore goes down during 1-on-1 drills after BoPete Keyes landed on his knee. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 9, 2022

Looks like they're working on his right knee. He's in a lot of pain. Pulled his jersey up over his face. https://t.co/pAmqBcnC2u — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 9, 2022

Bears open team drills with this OL lineup: Braxton Jones – Cody Whitehair – Sam Mustipher – Michael Schofield – Riley Reiff — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) August 9, 2022

Designed keeper for Fields. pic.twitter.com/MPH6XKLDcS — Braggs In The Stands (@BraggsInStands) August 9, 2022

Good coverage by Jaylon. Dazz came down with it. pic.twitter.com/bd58pybVOv — Braggs In The Stands (@BraggsInStands) August 9, 2022

Bears taking WR David Moore off the field on a cart after he was injured in 1 on 1s. Looked like he wasn't putting weight on his right leg. — Colleen Kane (@ChiTribKane) August 9, 2022

Wow. Darnell Mooney just made one hell of a catch. Went up one-handed on right sideline on a pass from Justin Fields. That was impressive. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 9, 2022

Scrimmages just started up. Darnell Mooney just made one of the best one-handed grabs I’ve ever seen in person on a throw from Justin Fields. SNAGGED it from the top-shelf, OBJ style. #Bears — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) August 9, 2022

Football is so cold. On one end of the field, the Bears practice. And on the other side, a teammate gets carted off. pic.twitter.com/IFO4rJYJ7g — Funky Cold Luda (@lcm1986) August 9, 2022

Bears second offensive line unit features Larry Borom at left tackle and Teven Jenkins at right tackle. — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) August 9, 2022

Bears second-team O-line:

RT Teven Jenkins

RG Ja'Tyre Carter

C Doug Kramer

LG Lachavious Simmons

LT Larry Borom Haven't seen Borom on the left side in a minute. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 9, 2022

Nicholas Morrow with a good play against the run. Strong pursuit and closed in a hurry. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 9, 2022

Justin Fields hits a wide open Darnell Mooney over the middle on a slant route. Excited to see a ton more of that connection in training camp and throughout the season. #Bears — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) August 9, 2022

Braxton Jones, once again, is the Bears LT. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) August 9, 2022

