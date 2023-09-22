Live updates: Augusta-area high school football Week 6 scoreboard
Here's the Augusta-area high school football scoreboard for Week 6 games. Be sure to follow along for live updates throughout Friday night's action.
Defensive standouts: 11 Augusta-area high school football defensive players to watch this week
Dynamic duo: See how these twin playmakers are taking Harlem football offense to new levels
'You have to adjust to your personnel': New-look Harlem football offense is working
This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta-area high school football scoreboard Week 6 live updates