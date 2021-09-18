Live updates from Athens: Gamecocks uniform report, more from USC vs Georgia game

The State’s Ben Portnoy, Augusta Stone and Michael Lananna are inside Sanford Stadium for Saturday’s South Carolina football game against Georgia. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Gamecock uniform report

South Carolina will wear all white for the second week in a row, according to the school’s official Twitter account.

South Carolina vs Georgia: Watch, stream, odds

Who: South Carolina (2-0) at Georgia Bulldogs (2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Sanford Stadium (92,746) in Athens, Ga.

TV: ESPN

Stream: via ESPN app

On-air announce crew: Sean McDonough, play-by-play; Todd Blackledge, analyst; Molly McGrath, sideline.

Radio: 107.5 FM in the Columbia area (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analyst; Jamar Nesbit, sideline) … See all the radio affiliates around South Carolina here.

Satellite radio: Sirius 135/XM 201

Final betting line: UGA by 31.5

A Twitter List by gogamecocks