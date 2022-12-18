Breaking news:

Argentina wins 2022 World Cup in thrilling final decided by penalty kicks

Live updates: Chiefs are tied vs. Houston Texans 7-7 in the second quarter

Star Sports Staff
·3 min read
Jill Toyoshiba/jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

The Chiefs travel to Houston today to take on the Texans at NRG Stadium.

KC and Houston have squared off 13 times, including the postseason, and the Chiefs hold an 8-5 edge in those games. Given the teams’ respective records, Sunday sets up well for the Chiefs (10-3), who opened the week as a double-digit favorite over the Texans (1-11-1).

Or does it?

“Listen, it’s a good football team, well coached,” Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said. “They still have players. I’ve been on both ends of the really good and guys are prideful in this league. They’re going to play, and nobody is going to walk out there and lay down. We don’t expect that.”

Whether the Texans meet Spagnuolo’s expectations and can hang with the Chiefs remains to be seen. But the Texans came close to defeating the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14, and the Chiefs are giving them proper respect.

Plus, if the Chiefs win today, they’ll clinch their seventh straight AFC West title and an eighth consecutive postseason berth.

Second-quarter score: 7 Chiefs, 7 Texans

JuJu Smith-Schuster and Noah Gray pick up two first downs. Mahomes to McKinnon — and touchdown, Kansas City. Extra point from Harrison Butker is good, and the Chiefs tie the game 7-7.

First-quarter score: 0 Chiefs, 7 Texans

Travis Kelce picks up two first downs in the first few drives of Chiefs ball. Mahomes tries to connect with Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a third down, but the pass falls just short, forcing a punt and bringing the Texans to the 15 yard line.

Chiefs pressure the pocket on a Texans third down, handing the reins back to Mahomes — but Mahomes is sacked on the Chiefs first down. Valdes-Scantling is taken off the field after a big hit to be evaluated for a concussion. Chiefs punt again at fourth & 14, and Texans bring it to the 20 yard line.

Valdes-Scantling is cleared for play after heading to the tent for concussion protocol. The Texans pick up 36 yards to Chris Moore. Darius Harris commits a crucial pass interference foul on a Texans third down, handing them first and goal. And Texans pick up a touchdown for the first score of the game. Field goal is good, 0-7 Texans with one minute left in the first quarter.

Isiah Pacheco pulls off back-to-back big runs to take the Chiefs into the second quarter.

Live news and analysis from Chiefs vs. Texans

A Twitter List by KCStar

If you can’t see the feed above, click here.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Texans

What time is the game? Kickoff is at noon Central time.

What channel is the game on? CBS (Ch. 5 in Kansas City, Ch. 12 in Wichita).

Where are they playing? NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

What radio station is the game on? WDAF, or 106.5 FM, will have the game. You can also stream on the Chiefs mobile app.

What’s the history between the teams? The Chiefs lead the Texans 8-5, including in playoff games.

What’s the betting line? Chiefs are favored by 14.

Other coverage of the Chiefs game

Recommended Stories

  • Chiefs can clinch AFC West title with win over Texans

    HOUSTON (AP) The only thing standing between the Kansas City Chiefs and their seventh straight AFC West title are the lowly Houston Texans. ''They played a great team with the Cowboys, and they were down there where they probably should've won,'' Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. The Chiefs (10-3) have won six of their last seven games.

  • Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney expected to play in Week 15 vs. Texans

    After missing the past three weeks with a hamstring injury, #Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney is expected to play against the #Texans in Week 15.

  • Here is who national experts are predicting will win KC Chiefs-Houston Texans game

    Writers and broadcasters who cover the NFL share their thoughts on the Chiefs going into game against Houston..

  • Texans Wire Countdown to Chiefs: 10 factors to watch in Week 15

    The Houston Texans take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15. Here are 10 factors to watch as the game progresses.

  • Journalist suspended from Twitter describes 'chilling effect'

    STORY: Twitter's unprecedented suspension of at least five journalists drew swift backlash from government officials, advocacy groups and journalism organizations across the globe on Friday.United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the U.N. was disturbed by the 'arbitrary' suspensions: "Media voices should not be silenced on a platform that professes to be a space for freedom of speech. From our standpoint, the move sets a dangerous precedent at a time when journalists all over the world are facing censorship, physical threats, and even worse. And we are remaining in touch with officials at Twitter."Twitter suspended the accounts over claims they revealed the real-time location of owner Elon Musk. "It will definitely have a chilling effect on coverage of him."Aaron Rupar is an independent journalist covering U.S. media and politics, and publisher of the newsletter, 'Public Notice'. On Wednesday he published a newsletter critical of Musk: "I published a newsletter taking a close look at kind of his brand of populism, and how he postures as a populist but he's really kind of appealing to the far right and trying to marginalize people who are already marginalized, trans people, LGBT people."By Thursday, Rupar's popular Twitter account had been suspended. "It seemed like beyond being critics of Elon, the one thing that all of us had in common was that we had linked to the Facebook page tracking his private jets." On Wednesday, Twitter suspended an account called ElonJet, which tracked Musk's private plane using publicly available information.Shortly after, Twitter changed its privacy policy to prohibit the sharing of "live location information."A day later, Rupar and several journalists including from the New York Times, CNN and the Washington Post were suspended from Twitter with no notice."So in effect, I was banned for something that when I posted it was not a violation of the terms of service, but retroactively was deemed to be that, which obviously has kind of negative implications for anybody who's doing coverage of Elon, where it seems like these rules can change kind of arbitrarily and based on his whims. And I guess the real lesson is that if they want to find a reason to ban people, you know, he can find that they can kind of come up with an explanation later on."Twitter's head of trust and safety said in an email to Reuters the team manually reviewed "any and all accounts" that violated the new privacy policy by posting direct links to the ElonJet account.Officials from France, Germany, the U.K. and the European Union condemned the suspensions, with some saying the platform was jeopardizing press freedom.Rupar said the platform - where he has built a large following - is key to reaching his audience, and a permanent ban would be a major professional setback. "You know, it is kind of a little bit of a disconcerting reminder of how reliant people like myself have become on a platform that until a few months ago, I think we assumed that there were kind of rules of the road, that there was transparency, that you could appeal decisions like this. And what we're seeing is that that's kind of gone out the window and that, you know, it's whatever Elon wants these days is what he gets."

  • Where will the Colts pick in the NFL draft? Can they still make the playoffs?

    The Colts draft pick is currently 7th. It would have 15th if they won

  • Alabama's Will Anderson and Bryce Young appear set to play in the Sugar Bowl

    Nick Saban told ESPN that he isn't expecting any of his team's players to opt out of the Dec. 31 game against Kansas State.

  • NCAA denies waiver for Jose Perez to play immediately at West Virginia after late transfer from Manhattan

    Jose Perez transferred to West Virginia this fall after Manhattan coach Steve Masiello was fired just days before the season started.

  • Inactives for Chiefs vs. Texans, Week 15

    Here are the players who will be inactive during the #Chiefs vs. #Texans Week 15 game:

  • NFL 2022 Week 15 early inactives: Chris Jones active for Chiefs

    Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. The Chiefs had a couple of questionable players on their final injury report of the week and both of them are going to be in the lineup against the Texans on Sunday. [more]

  • What Nick Saban said about Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. playing in Sugar Bowl and risk they are taking

    Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. decided against opting out and will play in the Sugar Bowl.

  • What does QB Collin Schlee’s commitment to UCLA mean for Dante Moore and the Ducks?

    UCLA landed QB Collin Schlee in the transfer portal on Saturday. What does that mean for Oregon when it comes to Dante Moore?

  • Sean McDermott praises Devin Singletary for not scoring touchdown on final carry

    With 39 seconds remaining in Saturday night’s game and the score tied 29-29, Bills running back Devin Singletary took a handoff up the middle at the Dolphins’ 11-yard line, ran toward the end zone, and then purposely stopped and fell down at the 4-yard line. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Singletary for [more]

  • Frank Gore Jr. sets all-time bowl game record with 329 rushing yards, adds TD pass

    Frank Gore Jr., son of the legendary running back, set an all-time bowl record for rushing yards for the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles.

  • 'Hilariously stupid': Colts fans react to their blown second-half lead

    The Indianapolis Colts played two distinct halves: their best in the first half and an abomination in the second half.

  • World Cup final scores, updates: Lionel Messi, Argentina top France in penalty shootout thriller

    Sunday’s 2022 World Cup Final between France and Argentina could be an all-timer.

  • Nick Bosa's reaction to roughing call vs. Seahawks earns Kyle Shanahan praise

    Coach Kyle Shanahan believes Nick Bosa's reaction to the controversial roughing-the-passer penalty he was called for Thursday night says a lot about the 49ers' star pass rusher.

  • NFL playoff picture 2022: How Vikings' win vs. Colts affects 49ers' NFC seed

    The 49ers nearly received a boost in the NFC standings Saturday before the Indianapolis Colts blew a 33-0 lead to the Minnesota Vikings.

  • Souhan: Cousins makes NFL history, breaks his mold in comeback win

    In one epic afternoon, Kirk Cousins won his first NFC North title, threw for a career high in passing yards, handcrafted the biggest comeback in NFL history and set a record for the gaudiest jacket ever worn by a guy who thinks that khaki is a little too risque for public display. "My wife dresses me," he said. "She put it out last night and I looked at her and said, 'I don't know.'" She ...

  • 49ers' Brock Purdy has 'some Joe Montana in him,' Bill Romanowski claims

    Former Pro Bowl linebacker Bill Romanowski believes 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has "some Joe Montana in him."