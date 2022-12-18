Live updates: Chiefs are tied vs. Houston Texans 7-7 in the second quarter

The Chiefs travel to Houston today to take on the Texans at NRG Stadium.

KC and Houston have squared off 13 times, including the postseason, and the Chiefs hold an 8-5 edge in those games. Given the teams’ respective records, Sunday sets up well for the Chiefs (10-3), who opened the week as a double-digit favorite over the Texans (1-11-1).

Or does it?

“Listen, it’s a good football team, well coached,” Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said. “They still have players. I’ve been on both ends of the really good and guys are prideful in this league. They’re going to play, and nobody is going to walk out there and lay down. We don’t expect that.”

Whether the Texans meet Spagnuolo’s expectations and can hang with the Chiefs remains to be seen. But the Texans came close to defeating the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14, and the Chiefs are giving them proper respect.

Plus, if the Chiefs win today, they’ll clinch their seventh straight AFC West title and an eighth consecutive postseason berth.

Second-quarter score: 7 Chiefs, 7 Texans

JuJu Smith-Schuster and Noah Gray pick up two first downs. Mahomes to McKinnon — and touchdown, Kansas City. Extra point from Harrison Butker is good, and the Chiefs tie the game 7-7.

First-quarter score: 0 Chiefs, 7 Texans

Travis Kelce picks up two first downs in the first few drives of Chiefs ball. Mahomes tries to connect with Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a third down, but the pass falls just short, forcing a punt and bringing the Texans to the 15 yard line.

Chiefs pressure the pocket on a Texans third down, handing the reins back to Mahomes — but Mahomes is sacked on the Chiefs first down. Valdes-Scantling is taken off the field after a big hit to be evaluated for a concussion. Chiefs punt again at fourth & 14, and Texans bring it to the 20 yard line.

Valdes-Scantling is cleared for play after heading to the tent for concussion protocol. The Texans pick up 36 yards to Chris Moore. Darius Harris commits a crucial pass interference foul on a Texans third down, handing them first and goal. And Texans pick up a touchdown for the first score of the game. Field goal is good, 0-7 Texans with one minute left in the first quarter.

Isiah Pacheco pulls off back-to-back big runs to take the Chiefs into the second quarter.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Texans

What time is the game? Kickoff is at noon Central time.

What channel is the game on? CBS (Ch. 5 in Kansas City, Ch. 12 in Wichita).

Where are they playing? NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

What radio station is the game on? WDAF, or 106.5 FM, will have the game. You can also stream on the Chiefs mobile app.

What’s the history between the teams? The Chiefs lead the Texans 8-5, including in playoff games.

What’s the betting line? Chiefs are favored by 14.

