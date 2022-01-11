Live updates: Alabama and Georgia meet in College Football Playoff championship game

The college football champion for the 2021 season will be crowned in Indianapolis on Monday night as SEC rivals Alabama and Georgia meet in the playoff's national title game.

The meeting is a rematch from last month when the Crimson Tide took down the then-No. 1 Bulldogs, 41-24, that earned them a place in the playoff and gave coach Nick Saban his fourth victory in four tries against former assistant Kirby Smart.

Saban is seeking his seventh national title at Alabama and his eighth overall, more than any coach in major college football history. It would also be the second repeat championship for the Crimson Tide under Saban after winning in 2011 and 2012.

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) runs the ball against Alabama in the second half during the 2021 SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Georgia will be trying to end a 41-year drought between titles that dates back to the freshman season of all-time great Herschel Walker in 1980. The Bulldogs also lost to Alabama in the 2017 title game, the other previous meeting of conference foes in the national championship.

There will be star power all around the field with Alabama's offense boasting Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young at quarterback and Jameson Williams at receiver, along with All-America linebacker Will Anderson. Georgia will counter with several defensive stars, led by defensive lineman Jordan Davis and linebacker Naboke Dean.

It should be a great game. We'll provide updates on all the action throughout. Please follow along.

Paths to victory for Alabama, Georgia in title game

Look for an early feeling-out period when the Alabama and Georgia meet on Monday night in the College Football Playoff national championship game. The Crimson Tide will look to see what the Bulldogs learned from last month's loss. How Georgia tweaks a clearly flawed game plan — and how Alabama responds to a new defensive approach — might be the factor that ultimately decides this matchup of SEC powers. But it's not the only ingredient needed to win. Boiled down, these are the steps that will pilot the Bulldogs or Crimson Tide to the top of college football.

- Paul Myerberg

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football championship updates: Alabama, Georgia for CFP title