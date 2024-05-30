Live updates | Nashville SC leading FC Cincinnati, 2-0, at TQL Stadium

Welcome to Cincinnati.com's live coverage of FC Cincinnati (10-2-3) versus Nashville SC (3-4-7) at TQL Stadium. Refresh this page throughout the match (7:30 p.m.) for live updates and analysis.

FC Cincinnati switching up its personnel

Cincinnati didn't come out of the locker room with much zest, and only Luciano Acosta managed to generate anything close to a scoring chance in the first 10 minutes of the second half. So, head coach Pat Noonan shook things up. Yamil Asad came in for Nick Hagglund and Sergio Santos is on in favor of Gerardo Valenzuela.

A disappointing first half

FC Cincinnati couldn't get on the scoreboard before the intermission and is trailing by two goals against a club three-win Nashville side that hasn't won on the road all year. FCC feels very likely to make a game of this, though, as they're heading into a break through June 15 starting on Thursday. The club will not want to go into such a long layoff from action on a completely sour note.

Nashville silences TQL Stadium (29')

Nashville drove straight down the heart of FC Cincinnati's defense and Jacob Shaffelburg finished the play off for a 2-0 lead. FCC goalkeeper Roman Celentano got hands on the shot but couldn't keep it out.

Nashville jumps out to a lead (25')

Jack Maher poked the ball home off a Hany Mukhtar corner kick for 1-0. FC Cincinnati will have to come from behind if it is to win its eighth straight game.

FC Cincinnati, Nashville SC starting lineups

FC Cincinnati's Nick Hagglund leaps to head the ball during the first half of the FC Cincinnati vs. Nashville SC match at TQL Stadium on Saturday July 15, 2023. The game was tied 1-1 at halftime.

