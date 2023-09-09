Live updates: ACU, Hardin-Simmons and McMurry hit road in college football Week 2

Abilene Christian plays Prairie View A&M at 6 p.m. Saturday in a non-conference football game in Prairie View. The Wildcats will try to build on last week's 31-11 season-opening victory over Northern Colorado in Abilene before drawing No. 10 Incarnate Word at Wildcat Stadium next week.

Hardin-Simmons, ranked No. 6 in the D3football.com national poll, treks to Wisconsin for a Division III battle with No. 11 Wisconsin-La Crosse. A win would be huge for HSU, especially after Mary Hardin-Baylor's 45-22 loss at No. 23 Wisconsin-River Falls in last week's season opener. Kickoff is 1 p.m. Saturday.

River Falls jumped to No. 9 this week, while Mary Hardin-Baylor, which plays No. 5 Trinity this week, dropped to No. 12.

McMurry (0-1) plays Millsaps (9-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday in a non-conference game in Jackson, Mississippi.

ACU running back Rovaughn Banks Jr sidesteps a Northern Colorado defensive player during Abilene Christian University’s season opener last week at Wildcat Stadium.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: All three Abilene college football teams are on the road in Week 2