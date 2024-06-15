Live updates | Is Aaron Boupendza available for FC Cincinnati at San Jose?

Welcome to Cincinnati.com's coverage of FC Cincinnati versus San Jose Earthquakes. Refresh this page throughout the match for updates and analysis of the match being played at PayPal Park in San Jose. Follow Enquirer FC Cincinnati beat reporter Pat Brennan on X, formerly Twitter, for additional updates (@PBrennanENQ).

Starting lineups for FC Cincinnati, San Jose Earthquakes

Starting lineups expected around 9:45 p.m. ET

Players OUT for FC Cincinnati: Corey Baird (hip), Miles Robinson (U.S. men's national team).

Injuries for San Jose Earthquakes: Daniel Britto (out; lower body), J.R. Marcinkowski (out; knee), Jamar Ricketts (out; lower body), Bruno Wilson (out; lower body), Rodrigues (Questionable, lower body).

More: FC Cincinnati: Miles Robinson's busy USMNT summer to continue at Copa America

Aaron Boupendza returning for FC Cincinnati?

On Saturday afternoon, team officials confirmed Aaron Boupendza was available for selection for FC Cincinnati's road match at San Jose. Boupendza wasn't listed as "out" in the league-wide injury report for the match day − the first instance of that since he sustained a broken jaw in late April.

More: Preview: FC Cincinnati seeking 11th win of 2024 vs. San Jose Earthquakes

May 18, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta (10) dribbles the ball against St. Louis CITY SC midfielder Chris Durkin (8) during the second half at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Is Aaron Boupendza available for FC Cincinnati at San Jose?