Live updates: 27 Fort Collins boys tennis players compete at 5A state tournament

Fort Collins will be well-represented this weekend at the Colorado Class 5A boys high school individual state tennis championship.

Fossil Ridge, Fort Collins and Rocky Mountain combined to send 27 players across 17 lines to the state tournament.

The SaberCats will have all seven lines and 11 players competing at state after sweeping their way to a regional title.

And there will be some local battles, with a singles and doubles match each featuring city matchups during the opening round.

The three-day event at Denver City Park kicks off Thursday with the first round and quarterfinals, followed by playbacks and semifinals on Friday before the finals and third-place matches Saturday.

Action starts at 9 a.m. each day, weather permitting.

NoCo Nine: Instant Canvas Classic, cross country titles and volleyball thrillers lead week's best

Follow here for live updates throughout the tournament, including photos and match results.

Fossil Ridge

The SaberCats had another strong regular season, making the 5A semifinals as the No. 4 in the team bracket, bowing out to No. 1 Regis Jesuit in a 6-1 loss on Tuesday.

Fossil's lineup has the potential for several deep runs at this event, though.

Here are their opening-round matches:

No. 1 singles: Tyler Van Tassell vs. David Tran (Legacy)

No. 2 singles: Nate Walton vs. Carson David (Arapahoe)

No. 3 singles: Alex Van Thuyne vs. Carter Benton (Grandview)

No. 1 doubles: Cadel Webb and Vedant Manakeshwar vs. Brayden Wilson and Jake Paris (Chaparral)

No. 2 doubles: Ian Miller and Pedro Buffon Houbrich vs. Connor Carey and Sam Laughlin (Castle View)

No. 3 doubles: Jace Fitzpatrick and Gavin Payne vs. Henry Webb and Bennett Metz (Fort Collins)

No. 4 doubles: Davis Samuelson and Phillipe Sampaio vs. Daniel Kral and Gavin Gehring (Legacy)

More: Full 5A state tournament brackets

Rocky Mountain

The Lobos also qualified for the team tournament as the No. 9 seed, dropping an opening-round match, 7-0, to No. 8 Chaparral.

Here are Rocky Mountain's first-round matchups at the individual state tournament:

No. 2 singles: Baily Livengood vs. Alec Rodriguez-Fields (Regis Jesuit)

No. 3 singles: Peter Rademacher vs. Porter Gallegos (Fort Collins)

No. 1 doubles: Drake Solley and Levi Teck vs. Matteo Meale and Max Holmes (Arapahoe)

No. 3 doubles: Justin Morris and Cooper Campbell vs. Andrew Nungusser and Fiodar Stepanuga (Castle View)

No. 4 doubles: Zach Stimac and August Burton vs. Beckham Pace and Michael Hilliard (ThunderRidge)

Fort Collins

Like Rocky, the Lambkins also qualified five lines for state after winning three lines in regional action.

Here are the first-round matchups for Fort Collins:

No. 1 singles: Jake Bronson vs. Kai Trujillo (Broomfield)

No. 3 singles: Porter Gallegos vs. Peter Rademacher (Rocky Mountain)

No. 1 doubles: Jackson Sullivan and Vic Hubbard vs. Bryan Smith and Drew Schauerhamer (Castle View)

No. 3 doubles: Henry Webb and Bennett Metz vs. Jace Fitzpatrick and Gavin Payne (Fossil Ridge)

No. 4 doubles: Callaway Orr and Ben Schlicting vs. Trevor Rund and Isaiah Wilhelm (Fruita Monument)

Colorado 5A state tennis format

The format is single elimination for the championship, but double elimination for third through sixth place via playbacks.

Each line has a 16-team bracket, and players are eliminated completely after two losses.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado tennis: Live updates from Fort Collins players at 5A state tournament