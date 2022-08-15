Live updates from the 14th practice of Bears training camp

Following their preseason opener, the Chicago Bears are returning to the practice field at Halas Hall on Monday for training camp practice. It’s a non-padded, light practice following their first preseason work.

With media and fans in attendance, there’s plenty to keep an eye on during Monday’s practice. The Bears have been dealing with a number of injuries, especially at cornerback and wide receiver. We’ll see if any players return to practice during what’s a short week ahead of Thursday’s preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Here are some instant observations from those in attendance at the Bears’ 14th practice of training camp:

Practice has concluded.

Kyler Gordon is officially practicing #bears — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 15, 2022

Cole Kmet sighting rocking the headband and holding his helmet. Looks like he’s back pic.twitter.com/9ZOE9m68KT — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 15, 2022

Start of position drills. I got the OL in front of me. No sign of Doug Kramer. Dieter Eiselen working with the 2nd team at C — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 15, 2022

Correction. Exclusively at RG https://t.co/D2qbTES0jR — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 15, 2022

I found him! Velus Jones IS practicing — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 15, 2022

Here’s the #Bears first-team OL in drills this morning: Jones

Whitehair

Mustipher

Schofield

Reiff#BearsCamp — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) August 15, 2022

Proof of Jenkins at RG with the 2s pic.twitter.com/n8ZduxZiZ7 — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 15, 2022

Zach Thomas at C with the 3rd team I think that’s his best position long term — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 15, 2022

#Bears are in shells today – no full pads – and that isn’t surprising coming off preseason game. Practice will run until 11:30. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 15, 2022

Rookie safety Jaquan Brisker, who looked really good on Saturday, is not practicing today. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 15, 2022

Jaquan Brisker and Justin Jones are on the bikes to start Bears practice. David Montgomery and Cole Kmet are back and stretching with the team though. — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) August 15, 2022

Cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Kindle Vildor back in action today. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 15, 2022

Bears back at practice: Kyler Gordon, Velus Jones Jr., David Montgomery, Cole Kmet, James O’Shaughnessy, Mario Edwards Jr. Bears on the bikes: Jaquan Brisker, Byron Pringle, Justin Jones, Tajae Sharpe. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 15, 2022

RB/TE doing deep hall drills right into the sun. Lotta drops — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 15, 2022

Justin fields with a strike rolling to his left against air (not a lot going on right now) pic.twitter.com/WMWyPo3JE0 — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 15, 2022

11 on 11s starting. DHC at safety with Brisker out. Lamar Jackson starting at CB — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 15, 2022

Justin Fields with a nice throw over the middle to Darnell Mooney who ducks into the endzone between defenders. Fields continues to get the ball out quickly with some zip behind it.#Bears — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) August 15, 2022

Jack Sanborn with the 2s in team drills — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 15, 2022

Kyler Gordon with the 2s. Hopefully he can work his way back to the 1st team — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 15, 2022

Teven Jenkins is with the second team at right guard. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 15, 2022

Early in practice, TD toss over the middle, Fields to Mooney. Timing and chemistry for real with those two. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) August 15, 2022

#Bears LB Jack Sanborn has been promoted. He starts the redzone drills with the second-team.#BearsCamp — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) August 15, 2022

Next set of plays … another Fields to Mooney red zone score. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) August 15, 2022

#Bears QB Justin Fields improvises on a broken play and throws a rope to TE Cole Kmet for a solid pickup.#BearsCamp — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) August 15, 2022

Teven Jenkins is getting some reps at right guard with the second-team O-line. We haven’t seen him there before. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 15, 2022

Teven Jenkins is getting reps at right guard with the 2nd team. Larry Borom at right tackle. Don’t see Doug Kramer out here today, so Dieter Eiselen is taking the 2nd team snaps at center. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 15, 2022

Fields to Kmet in team drills for a first down — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 15, 2022

Nsimba Webster getting a lot of run with the 1s. Nice gain on end around . Velus jones not practicing in team drills — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 15, 2022

Teven Jenkins getting work at second team right guard. Elsewhere in OL news, Robert Quinn just blew past Braxton Jones for what would have been a sure sack — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 15, 2022

They don’t call sacks in practice really. But both would have been sacks in games. Or at least really damn close. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 15, 2022

#Bears run a nifty end-around with the ball ending up in Nsimba Webster’s hands. The play design is night and day from last season to now. Luke Getsy most definitely doing something right.#BearsCamp — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) August 15, 2022

Robert Quinn beats Braxton Jones again for a pressure maybe a sack — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 15, 2022

Cole Kmet not practicing in team drills Chase Allen getting a lot of reps with the 1s — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 15, 2022

Trevon Coley with the 2s after his 2 sack performance — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 15, 2022

Robert Quinn probably would’ve had two sacks in a team session. Blew by Braxton Jones both times. On third down, LB Nicholas Morrow blitzed and went unblocked. Would’ve been an easy sack. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 15, 2022

Teven Jenkins is having no problem with the 2nd team DL at Guard. Just had a nice rep to get to the second level on OZ — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 15, 2022

Teven Jenkins with a nice block on Jack Sanborn. Darryton Evans was able to get upfield untouched. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 15, 2022

Trevor Siemian connect with Dante Pettis for a deep touchdown to end the team period. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 15, 2022

Dominique Robinson getting some reps with the 1s opposite Quinn — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 15, 2022

Almost another TD for Darnell Mooney here in red zone. Couldn’t keep his feet in. Gordon slipped on the play. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 15, 2022

Fields to Mooney for the TD….. ruled incomplete pic.twitter.com/i5vt7gscAk — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 15, 2022

Dazz Newsome scores with the second team. His burst upfield is something to see.#Bears — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) August 15, 2022

Khari Blasingame TD in the flat — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 15, 2022

Khari Blasingame looking really good out of the backfield here. He catches a ball in a tight window from Trevor Siemian for a score. #Bears — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) August 15, 2022

Duke Shelley is back with the starting defense at nickel. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 15, 2022

Nice rep by Trevis Gipson beating Reiff for a “sack”. #Bears — Bear Report (@BearReport) August 15, 2022

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before OL having a rough day — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 15, 2022

Al-Quadin Muhammad bats down Justin Field’s pass at the line of scrimmage. This defensive front is definitely winning the day thusfar.#Bears — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) August 15, 2022

Fields to an open tip-toeing Mooney, TD. Have a feeling we gotta get used to this. #BearsCamp pic.twitter.com/PvlMQpfUD9 — Bear Down Breakdown (@beardwnbreakdwn) August 15, 2022

Not a good team drill here for first team. Given up 3-4 “sacks”. Two given up each by Jones and Reiff. Note: They don’t stop the play for these sacks. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 15, 2022

Kyler Gordon is at nickel with the first team now. https://t.co/ennU26FDn5 — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 15, 2022

Nice catch by WR Dazz Newsome. Went up and grabbed it over the middle on a pass from Justin Fields. Drew a bunch of cheers from the fans. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 15, 2022

Things are starting to look a little rough for this #Bears offense as we near the end of practice. Robert Quinn is imposing his will on this offensive line and there have had to be 4-5 sacks so far.#BearsCamp — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) August 15, 2022

Kyler Gordon with the PBU on the final play of two minute drill in the redzone. Defense wins — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 15, 2022

Justin Fields threads the needle on a nice gain down the middle of the Field to Dazz Newsome in the redzone. Had some serious MPH. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) August 15, 2022

Dazz Newsome is following up on his performance in Saturday’s preseason game. Made a nice catch in the low red zone on the opposite side of the field during team drills. Nice job high pointing the football. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 15, 2022

Kyler Gordon gets his first PBU on the day! Breaks up the last play that the first-team offense had near the endzone. A solid way to finish for the D.#Bears #BearsCamp — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) August 15, 2022

#Bears two minute drill ends as a stalled drive and no points for first team. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 15, 2022

2nd team O goes 4 and out in two minute drill — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 15, 2022

Jones at LT, Reiff at RT as it’s been for awhile now. https://t.co/4fkVXteJSb — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 15, 2022

Fields scrambles for a TD and celebrates with fans. Not sure who was more excited: the 8 year old boy or the 45 year old man — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 15, 2022

Just like that, the #Bears are done for the day. Justin Fields looked solid today but the offense struggled as a whole. More specifically, the defensive front was dominant from start to finish. More thoughts coming soon!!#BearsCamp — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) August 15, 2022

