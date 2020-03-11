LIVE, UCL last 16: Liverpool v. Atletico, PSG v. Dortmund

Two huge UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg games take place on Wednesday, as Liverpool clash with Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain do battle with Borussia Dortmund as both teams aim to battle back after narrow away defeats in the first legs.

Liverpool host Atletico Madrid at Anfield having to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg as the Premier League champions elect aim to keep up their hopes of defending their European title.

Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool are on the cusp of winning their first league title but all of their attention this week will be on getting the better of Diego Simeone’s pesky Atletico who will relish the Anfield cauldron as they showed just how well they can defend in the first leg. Liverpool need yet another special Anfield atmosphere, and comeback, if the European champions are going to defend their crown.

Wednesday’s other last 16 game will be played an empty stadium in Paris as PSG host Borussia Dortmund trailing 2-1 from the first leg. Neymar and Co. will be under pressure as their owners desperately want success in the Champions League but Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho stand in their way. This clash between two attack-minded teams will be appointment viewing as Thomas Tuchel takes on his former team managed by Lucien Favre.

Wednesday’s UCL last 16 games (both games kick off at 4 p.m. ET)

Liverpool v. Atletico Madrid (0-1)

Paris Saint-Germain v. Borussia Dortmund (1-2)

