Live: Twins and White Sox open four-game series. Follow it on Gameview.
Wilson's starting over in Denver.
The Red Sox were already mourning the loss of Tim Wakefield from that 2004 team.
Scottie Scheffler is just the third Masters winner in history to win the following week on the PGA Tour, and the first since 1985.
The Broncos may have committed the greatest fashion faux pas there is: being boring.
The Colorado Rockies thought they had a walk-off win over the Seattle Mariners, but a home run was taken away by a fan interference call.
What would a mock draft look like using just betting odds?
Cortés' attempt didn't fool Andrés Giménez, who fouled off the pitch.
Scottie Scheffler held a five-shot lead when play was called for the night on Sunday.
With just a few days left until Opening Day, Scott Pianowski ranks each MLB team based on their level of fantasy juice.
Arch Manning gave Texas football fans an enticing look at the future, throwing for 355 yards and three touchdowns in the Longhorns' Orange-White spring game.
Josh Naylor knows how to celebrate a home run. We think.
Miles Russell, who is the youngest player on record with a top-25 finish on either the PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour, made seven birdies in a 10-hole stretch on Sunday.
Our final 2024 mock draft projects four quarterbacks in the first five picks, but the Cardinals at No. 4 might represent the key pivot point of the entire board.
Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil took exception to a hard slide by the Brewers' Rhys Hoskins to break up a double-play, causing both dugouts to run onto the field.
As a new era of Milwaukee baseball begins, the 26-year-old is continuing to improve and impress on both offense and defense.
Scott Pianowski tackles your pressing fantasy baseball questions in the debut of his weekly mailbag.
Andy Behrens checks in on how some of baseball's top prospects are doing to start the season, leading with a bevy of Baltimore bats.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman break down all the baseball matchups from this past weekend including Elly De La Cruz crushing again, the one change that may lead to Juan Soto having a career year and if the Houston Astros are in big trouble.
Days after being reinstated by the NFL after serving a one-year suspension for gambling, defensive end Shaka Toney was released by the Washington Commanders.
Clark's endorsement deal with Nike is set to dwarf her WNBA salary.