Live: Twins vs. Tigers. Follow the action on Gameview
Gameview Do not remove this type
Gameview Do not remove this type
The Yahoo Fantasy baseball and MLB crews come together to reveal their hottest takes with the 2024 season kicking off.
With just a few days left until Opening Day, Scott Pianowski ranks each MLB team based on their level of fantasy juice.
With Opening Day 2024 in the rearview mirror, fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski delivers his early observations.
The news many fantasy baseball managers and MLB fans have been waiting for is here: The No. 1 prospect in baseball is coming to The Show. Scott Pianowski gives his take.
Andy Behrens checks in on how some of baseball's top prospects are doing to start the season, leading with a bevy of Baltimore bats.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie breaks down pitching strategy for the first full week of the 2024 MLB season.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his series identifying bust candidates, this time at the all-important pitcher position.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens knows what it's like to leave a draft with some regret, so he offers up some early waiver wire pickups before Opening Day.
Leiter lasted 3 2/3 innings in his MLB debut for the Rangers.
The Boston Red Sox are calling up 31-year-old reliever Cam Booser, who has never pitched in the major leagues and was out of professional baseball for four years.
Byron Buxton and the Orioles turned a negative into a positive on Wednesday.
With Opening Day just days away, Scott Pianowski delivers his final, crucial fantasy baseball draft tips.
Here are four takeaways from the first 18 innings of the 2024 regular season.
Former New York Yankees left-hander Fritz Peterson died at the age of 82. He is probably best known exchanging wives with teammate Mike Kekich in the 1970s.
The Mets are one of eight teams debuting City Connect uniforms this season.
As a new era of Milwaukee baseball begins, the 26-year-old is continuing to improve and impress on both offense and defense.
Julio Urías was arrested last fall after an alleged incident outside BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, though prosecutors declined to pursue felony charges.
The Rangers catcher had an eventful couple of innings on Opening Day.
Boston Red Sox reliever Kenley Jansen complained about the quality of MLB's baseball after struggling in his outing versus the Los Angeles Angels.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the latest report filed by the IRS regarding the Shohei Ohtani gambling scandal with his former interpreter, the debut of Jackson Holliday and give their good, bad and Uggla from this week.