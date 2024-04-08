Live: Twins vs. Ohtani and the Dodgers. Follow it with Gameview.
The Reds shortstop is still one of the most fun players in MLB.
Everyone loves a good comeback story. The Yahoo Fantasy baseball crew reveals whom they think is about to set things right in 2024.
We continue our 'Mock Draft Monday' series with PFF's Trevor Sikkema joining Matt Harmon the pod. Sikkema provides his five favorite picks from his latest mock draft as well as his least favorite pick. The PFF draft expert also shares what goes into his methodology when crafting a mock, especially as inch even closer to night one of the draft.
“If there's one thing everybody should be able to get on the same side about, it's really the best players being out there as much as possible," he told reporters Monday.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski reveals the list of players he's trying to leave every draft with in 2024.
'Uncle Verne,' who authored two of the greatest calls in sports history, will end his tenure at Augusta National after the 2024 Masters.
Jorge Martin projects which players will lead MLB in the offensive and pitching categories this season.
Hitting on the right sleepers could be the key to a fantasy championship. Fred Zinkie highlights seven hitters to consider late in drafts.
The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball and MLB crews unite and reveal their favorite breakout candidates set to cut loose in 2024.
After an NHL trade deadline with plenty of player movement, check out these skaters who could upgrade your fantasy hockey roster.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens knows what it's like to leave a draft with some regret, so he offers up some early waiver wire pickups before Opening Day.
Who is ready to outperform their ADP? Jorge Martin uncovers players in the first 10 rounds who should be going higher in fantasy baseball drafts.
It isn’t often that a college basketball coaching move satisfies all parties, but Calipari's jump from Lexington to Fayetteville might have done it.
With his second start this spring, Ronel Blanco has recorded the best start to a season in at least 63 years.
Check out where our fantasy baseball analysts have the top first basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski debuts The Spin, a weekly series breaking down the weekend's MLB action, along with what to do moving forward.
Tennessee hired Kim Caldwell as their next women's basketball coach. Caldwell previously coached at Marshall and Division II Glenville State.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens reveals his favorite picks from his recent Tout Wars draft while exposing the truth about league winners.
Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice has Drake Maye at No. 1, Caleb Williams at No. 2, and a whole lot of intrigue after in a deep class at wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback.
Marny Sherman, the wife of Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman, warned that Missouri could lose both the Royals and Kansas City Chiefs after a stadium funding proposal was voted down.