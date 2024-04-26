Live: Twins vs. Angels. Follow the action on Gameview
The Lions' new uniforms got released prematurely.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson and former NFL running back Damien Harris to give their initial thoughts and takeaways from a wild first night of the 2024 NFL Draft. The trio dive into a few standout selections, including plenty of time analyzing what the Atlanta Falcons could possibly be thinking by taking Michael Penix Jr, J.J. McCarthy and Drake Maye and their respective fits with the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots, why Tennessee Titans fans should be ecstatic about the J.C. Latham pick, Xavier Worthy's instant impact potential with the Kansas City Chiefs and why the Las Vegas Raiders took a tight end in the first round two years in a row.
Not everyone was thrilled with their team's draft on Thursday night.
The Lakers find themselves in a familiar hole versus the reigning champions and can't seem to find a way out.
Every player was dressed to impress at the 2024 NFL Draft.
"Drake compares himself a lot to Josh Allen, he's been doing that for quite a while. We'll see about that."
Charlie Woods shot a 9-over 81 in the first stage of U.S. Open qualifying on Thursday in Florida.
Vincent Goodwill and Tom Haberstroh break down last night’s NBA Playoffs action and preview several games for tonight and tomorrow.
Reggie Bush took a victory lap at the Los Angeles Coliseum Thursday while delivering a message to the NCAA.
Plum said she was 'devastated' in a cryptic statement on social media.
No injuries were reported in the two-car crash.
Olu Fashanu went 11th overall to the Jets and Chop Robinson was selected 21st by the Dolphins.
Round 1 is here in Detroit. Stay updated with Yahoo Sports.
Joel Embiid dropped 50 points on Thursday night, but he easily could have drawn an ejection for this play early.
The NFL world shook with the news of the Bills trading star receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. Matt Harmon analyzes the move for fantasy football.
Max Holloway is a certified BMF. And then some.
Six former Trojans have been taken at the top of the NFL Draft.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap the NBA playoff games from Wednesday night and preview Thursday night’s action.
Max Holloway just delivered one of the greatest moments in UFC history.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of priority pickups for fantasy managers looking to close out the week in strong fashion.