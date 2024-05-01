Live: Twins go for 10th win in a row vs. White Sox. Follow it on Gameview.
Things got very chaotic in the back half of the Brewers' 8-2 win over the Rays on Tuesday.
Andy Behrens helps fantasy baseball managers in need of a boost by revealing seven widely available players worth adding.
Andy Behrens checks in on how some of baseball's top prospects are doing to start the season, leading with a bevy of Baltimore bats.
The news many fantasy baseball managers and MLB fans have been waiting for is here: The No. 1 prospect in baseball is coming to The Show. Scott Pianowski gives his take.
Abreu has struggled at the plate since joining the Astros on a $58.5 million contract in 2022.
From the Braves to the Marlins, here's where all 30 teams stand after the season's first month.
With a month of baseball in the books, we can begin to separate overreaction from legitimate cause for concern.
Trout is currently tied for the MLB lead in homers.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of priority pickups for fantasy managers looking to close out the week in strong fashion.
Dalton Del Don examines stats that are likely warping our perception of some slumping fantasy baseball performers.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman break down all the baseball matchups from this past weekend including Elly De La Cruz crushing again, the one change that may lead to Juan Soto having a career year and if the Houston Astros are in big trouble.
The Twins' winning streak and their good-luck sausage are very much still a thing.
Week 5 of the fantasy baseball season has arrived. Fred Zinkie offers up some key pieces of pitcher strategy to start the week off right.
It's been a rough start to the season for Aaron Judge.
Let's identify one player exceeding expectations for each team through the first few weeks of 2024.
Julio Urías was arrested last fall after an alleged incident outside BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, though prosecutors declined to pursue felony charges.
Holliday batted .059 in 34 at-bats after being called up April 10.
Cleveland Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber will undergo reconstructive surgery on his right elbow, ending his 2024 season.
Cortés' attempt didn't fool Andrés Giménez, who fouled off the pitch.
Let's check in on the teams that have helped — or hurt — their chances of reaching the playoffs the most through 2 weeks of play.