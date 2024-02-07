LIVE: Tuesday's Cape Cod high school scores and highlights

Follow live updates for Tuesday's Cape Cod high school scores and highlights.

Boys Basketball

Martha’s Vineyard 82, Cape Cod Academy 32: The Vineyarders (13-3) have won six in a row and 10 of their last 11 games, while the Seahawks dropped to 0-16. Josh Lake, Josh Pereira, and Jack DeBettencourt each finished with 13 points for Martha's Vineyard. Sam Zack and Kaio DaCosta each dropped 10 points, while Charlie Porterfield and Landon Lepine each had nine points. Dylan Lyons had seven points, while Mikey Santos and Jameson Cassidy each contributed six points for Cape Cod Academy.

Middleboro 69, Sandwich 48: The short handed Blue Knights (7-8) came up short on the road for Senior Night. Cole Rodgers finished with 19 points and four rebounds, while Matt Murray (senior) added 11 points and six boards. Connor Finn (senior) ended with eight points and three assits, while Cole Weiner scored four points in his first varsity start.

Nauset 76, Nantucket 64: The Warriors (6-9) have won three of the last four after a win over the Whalers (10-8).

Girls Basketball

Sturgis West 36, Rising Tide 16: The Navigators (5-8) have won back-to-back games for the second time this season. Julia DeMedeiros, Sienna Rideout, and Ryley Mayo all led the Navigators to victory with six points each. Mackenzie Griffin and Kennedy McCartin followed up with four points each, while Jocelyn DeMedeiros, Cora McDade, Maeve Malloy, Aubrey Flynn, and Jenna DeMedeiros all tallied two points each for Sturgis West.

Dennis-Yarmouth 59, Barnstable 32: Jaylene Pires (17 points), Chloe Azoff (15 points), and Siena Lauze (11 points) each finished in double figures for the Dolphins (10-4) win. Abby Conover had six points, and Tess Hinds added four points for D-Y. Chloe Egan led the way with nine points, while Molly Gleason scored eight for Barnstable (8-9). Hannah Zerbo finished with seven points and Hailey Rubin contributed five points.

Bourne 63, Fairhaven 26: Paige Meda led the way with 25 points for the Canalmen (12-1). McKinley Wenzel had 10 points, while Elena Timo contributed eight points for Bourne.

Sandwich 59, Middleboro 37: The Blue Knights (14-1) won their third straight game.

Cape Cod Academy 53, Martha’s Vineyard 34: The Seahawks (6-10) have won four of their last six, while the Vineyarders fell to 3-15.

Contact Courtney Jacobs at cjacobs@capecodonline.com. Follow him on X/Twitter: @CJ_Journalist.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: LIVE: Tuesday's Cape Cod high school scores and highlights