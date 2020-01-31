LIVE: Transfer deadline day

Man Utd agree loan deal for Odion Ighalo

West Ham linked with Jarrod Bowen deal

Arsenal sign Cedric Soares from Southampton

Wigan left-back Antonee Robinson's move to AC Milan falls through

Leicester loan Ryan Bennett from Wolves

Aston Villa get Borja Baston on a free

11.23pm – The wait goes on to find out if West Ham managed to get the Bowen deal done. There are reports the move has been completed. Meanwhile, a former West Ham midfielder has been talking about his new club.

Buzzing to be apart of @Boro thanks for opening up & giving me the opportunity to play for such an amazing club @Boro I will give my all ❤️🙏🏼 God bless — ravel morrison (@morrisonravel) January 31, 2020

11.15pm – The new man at Aston Villa.

Elsewhere, Hull have completed the signing of James Scott from Motherwell for an undisclosed fee, while Nicolas Gaitan – the ghost of transfer window past – has joined French club Lille. The 310year-old seemed to be perennially linked with January moved to Manchester United.

11.08pm – The moves are still being announced. Sheffield Wednesday have loaned Josh Windass from Wigan while Brighton have recalled Alexis Mac Allister from his loan spell at Boca Juniors after he was granted a work permit.

11.04pm – Sheffield United seem quite pleased with themselves after a busy January. They’ve made five signings as they look to push on and clinch European football next season.

11pm – The transfer window has closed! We’re still waiting to hear if West Ham have clinched a deal for Jarrod Bowen in time.

10.52pm – Aston Villa have announced the signing of Swansea striker Borja Baston. Baston’s contract was set to run out at the end of the season and has moved to the Premier League side on a free transfer. He is not the only departure from Swansea, as former England Under-21s midfielder Tom Carroll has been released.

10.37pm – It is not quite the striker signing Man Utd fans will have been hoping for at the start of the month, having been linked with Erling Haaland who has since joined Borussia Dortmund. But Ighalo will add depth to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s forward options, with Marcus Rashford out injured.

10.25pm – More deals coming through! Leicester have loaned defender Filip Benkovic to Bristol City, Cardiff have clinched a temporary move for Albert Adomah from Nottingham Forest, Newcastle winger Rolando Aarons is heading north to Motherwell until the end of the season and Crystal Palace have lent Connor Wickham to Sheffield Wednesday.

🇭🇷 Oprosti što nismo na krovu pic.twitter.com/bJsOp9uas4 — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) January 31, 2020

10.25pm – Man Utd have agreed a deal to sign Odion Ighalo! The PA news agency understands a loan deal for the 30-year-old striker has been secured until the end of the season, which does not include an option to buy. However, official confirmation could take a while as it is currently 6.25am in Shanghai.

Dream move for #MUFC fan Odion Ighalo. Loan is not believed to include an option to buy. Official confirmation could take a while due to the time difference between England and China — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) January 31, 2020

10.20pm – Huddersfield have brought back Jonas Lossl to the club. The Danish goalkeeper impressed for Town during their two years in the Premier League before joining Everton last summer. However, he’s still to make a first-team appearance for the Toffees and has now gone back to West Yorkshire on loan for the rest of the campaign.

10.15pm – West Brom have completed the signing of Cardiff defender Lee Peltier on a short-term deal. Peltier has been released from his Bluebirds’ deal and will be a Baggie until the end of the season.

10pm – With one hour to go Leicester have confirmed their loan signing of Ryan Bennett from Wolves, while Tottenham have announced they have sold Tashan Oakley-Boothe to Stoke for an undisclosed fee. The 19-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Potters, who have been thumped 4-0 by a Wayne Rooney-inspired Derby tonight.

Ryan Bennett has joined #lcfc on loan from Wolves until the end of the season 🦊📝#WelcomeBennett pic.twitter.com/fQiNCt3OSE — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 31, 2020

9.53pm – An exit from Hull! But it’s not Jarrod Bowen just yet. Markus Henriksen has joined Bristol City on loan until the end of the season. The Norwegian has not played for the Tigers this season but has appeared five times for his country.

9.41pm – Sheffield United have been busy this month, making five signings. Here’s boss Chris Wilder on their latest acquisition, Greek defender Panagiotis Retsos.

"There was an opportunity for us to take Panos short term with the view to making that permanent. We're delighted to get him, captain of Olympiacos, Greek national team, he has a great CV." The gaffer was delighted to get Panos Retsos over the line 🤝 pic.twitter.com/qXTn7IPEWp — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 31, 2020

They’ve also let a few go, with the latest being Mark Duffy, who has joined Eredivisie side ADO Den Haag on loan after being recalled from Stoke.

9.33pm – Brighton told their fans that there was “still work to be done here” around 9pm. Well the club have just announced they have recalled striker Jan Mlakar from his loan spell at QPR. Safe to say by the replies to their tweet, it wasn’t what their fans were hoping for…

✍️ Jan Mlakar is back with Albion.#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) January 31, 2020

9.24pm – Last January, Kevin-Prince Boateng joined Barcelona on loan – and he’s on the move again this year. This time he’s been loaned to Besiktas from Fiorentina, who he joined in the summer and managed one goal in 14 Serie A games.

9.13pm – So that makes it three Premier League clubs hoping to complete signings of attack-minded players before the 11pm deadline. Man Utd are in talks over Shanghai Shenhua striker Odion Ighalo, West Ham are reportedly close to signing Hull winger Jarrod Bowen and Aston Villa are understood to be close to clinching a free transfer for Swansea forward Borja Baston.

Odion Ighalo, Jarrod Bowen and Borja Baston (PA)

9.02pm – West Ham are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Hull winger Jarrod Bowen on a permanent deal. The 23-year-old has scored 16 goals in the second tier so far this season.

8.53pm – Who wants to head abroad when you can go to Middlesbrough? Certainly not Ravel Morrison. He’s been speaking to his new club after his loan move from Sheffield United.

8.42pm – Former Man Utd youngster Ravel Morrison is on the move once again. He’s joined Middlesbrough on a loan deal from Sheffield United, where he’s made four appearances in all competitions since joining in the summer. Boro are Morrison’s 10th club since he left United in 2012.

8.25pm – The PA news agency understands Man Utd have indeed held talks over signing Shanghai Shenhua striker Odion Ighalo. It is understood a temporary arrival does remain possible at this late stage, but the time difference and the travel situation due to the coronavirus are just some of the issues to contend with.

Odion Ighalo could be Old Trafford bound (Adam Davy/PA)

8.16pm – Southampton defender Maya Yoshida has left St Mary’s. He’s joined Sampdoria on loan until the end of the season, when his contract with the Saints runs out. Yoshida spent seven-and-a-half years with the south-coast club. Meanwhile Spurs have let another player go out on loan, with 21-year-old Shilow Tracey joining League Two strugglers Macclesfield.

8.07pm – There are reports that United’s search for a striker could lead them to making a loan move for Odion Ighalo, who used to play for Watfod and currently plays in China. It’s certainly not a name you would have expected to see linked with arriving at Old Trafford at the start of the window.

Odion Ighalo to #MUFC talk rumbles on. Got to wonder how the fact it is 4am in Shanghai impacts things. Didn't think he would be a deadline day story given the short shift his name was met with last week — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) January 31, 2020

7.54pm – Wolves’ newest signing speaks!

Delighted to announce that I have signed for @wolves such a prestigious club with a phenomenal fan base! I can’t wait to get started! Proud to be part of the pack! 🐺🧡 pic.twitter.com/2SAVE0OjjF — Luke Matheson (@Luke_Matheson41) January 31, 2020

7.50pm – Man Utd may not have signed a striker (yet) but they did add to their squad yesterday with the signing of Bruno Fernandes – arguably the biggest move of the window. And United have shared footage of the Portugal international fitting in with his new team-mates ahead of tomorrow’s game with Wolves.

7.39pm – And another! Sheffield United have been busy this month as they look to build on their terrific start to life in the Premier League. And Chris Wilder has completed a fifth signing as 21-year-old Greece defender Panagiotis Retsos has arrived on loan from Bayer Leverkusen. Wilder said: “He’s an international who has played at the top level and cost a lot of money when moving across Europe. Now he wants to prove himself in the Premier League and this initial loan spells is a perfect opportunity for Panos to have a look at us and us to have a good look at him.”

Retsos is a Blade ✍️ pic.twitter.com/ftL8TTw3AY — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 31, 2020

7.30pm- We have some completed deals in the Premier League! Wolves have signed 17-year-old Rochdale defender Luke Matheson. The full-back, who made his name by scoring against Manchester United in this season’s Carabao Cup clash at Old Trafford, will return to Dale on loan for the rest of the season.

Brighton, meanwhile, have signed 19-year-old Chelsea defender Tariq Lamptey for an undisclosed fee. The England Under-19s international has signed a deal with the Seagulls until June 2023.

7.20pm – That said, a slip of the tongue from Steve Bruce at his press conference earlier gave the impression Newcastle had added to their striking ranks. We’re pretty sure he meant Dwight Gayle, though…

7.15pm – Manchester United, Tottenham, Chelsea and Newcastle are all teams that have been linked with moves for strikers this month but have not signed any. Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has defended his club’s decision to focus their attention on signing another – unnamed – midfielder in a deal that failed to materialise.

7.08pm – There is a confirmed outgoing at Aston Villa as 21-year-old forward Rushian Hepburn-Murphy has joined Championship side Derby on loan. Villa recalled him from Tranmere, where he had scored five times in 21 appearances. Derby’s fellow Championship side Reading have also added to their squad with the loan signing of Ayub Masika from Chinese side Beijing Renhe.

6.55pm – Aston Villa look set to boost their depleted striker ranks before the deadline. The PA news agency understands Borja Baston is joining from Swansea on a free transfer. Villa sporting director Suso knows the striker from when he came through the ranks at Atletico Madrid.

Borja Baston, left, is set to join Aston Villa (Nigel French/PA)

6.50pm –Man City have done some shuffling with young midfielder Matt Smith. They’ve recalled the 20-year-old from his loan at QPR and sent him to Charlton for the remainder of the season. Smith made 10 appearances for the R’s and will remain in the Championship with Lee Bowyer’s Addicks. Elsewhere, Wolves have sold 22-year-old defender Sylvain Deslandes to Romanian side FC Arges Pitesti. Deslandes made eight first-team appearances for the Molineux club.

Matt Smith has returned from his loan at QPR and will join Charlton for the rest of the season. 🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/j3Mkru2fCk — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 31, 2020

6.35pm – Another Tottenham player heads out on loan as Kazaiah Sterling has made the short move to Leyton Orient on loan. Sterling made his Spurs debut in a Champions League game against Apoel Nicosia in December 2017 but has made just one more first-team appearance since.

6.22pm – Deal off! Wigan defender Antonee Robinson will not be joining AC Milan. The 22-year-old United States left-back looked set to join the Serie A giants after the clubs agreed a fee. But Wigan have announced that due to the need for further medical tests the move could not be completed before Italy’s deadline. Here’s what the Latics have announced.

6.10pm – A couple of former Premier League midfielders are on the move. Germany international Emre Can – formerly of Liverpool – has joined Borussia Dortmund from Juventus on an initial loan deal. Meanwhile former Stoke man Steven Nzonzi has returned to his homeland with a loan move to Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais. Nzonzi had been on loan at Galatasaray from Roma in the first half of the season.

I want to say thank you to everyone at Juventus for their support. To my teammates, the staff and everybody behind the scenes. It was an honour to represent this great club and I will carry the memories in my heart. Grazie Mille. Forza Juve. pic.twitter.com/oJWkxFhB55 — Emre Can (@emrecan_) January 31, 2020

6.04pm – Premier League-chasing Brentford have made a double signing. Tariqe Fosu and Shandon Baptiste have both made the move from League One Oxford for undisclosed fees. Fosu has scored 10 goals in all competitions for Oxford this season while fellow midfielder Baptiste has four and the duo have joined a Bees team that are in the play-off places in the Championship.

6.00pm – Inter Milan have landed Celtic winger Lewis Morgan for an undisclosed fee. The 23-year-old Scotland international spent the second half of last season on loan at Sunderland, where he made 22 appearances for the Black Cats.

5.49pm – St Johnstone have signed 22-year-old Bournemouth midfielder Matt Butcher on loan until the end of the season.

5.35pm – David Templeton is set to clinch a return to Hamilton after being released by Burton, the PA news agency understands.

5.30pm – Manchester City left-back Angelino has joined Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig on loan until the end of the campaign. The PA news agency understands Leipzig have the option to turn the loan into a permanent move in the summer for £25.2m. The 23-year-old returned to City after one season at PSV Eindhoven, with the defending Premier League champions triggering a buy-back clause and went on to make 12 appearances in all competitions.

Best of luck to @angel_tasende69 who has joined RB Leipzig on loan until the end of the season. 🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/VBZ9VTV2YV — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 31, 2020

5.11pm – Brighton striker Jurgen Locadia has been recalled from his loan deal at Bundesliga side Hoffenheim. The 26-year-old Dutch striker scored four goals in 12 appearances for the German club but is reported to make a similar switch to MLS outfit FC Cincinnati.

5.06pm – Rangers have agreed a deal with Hibernian to take striker Florian Kamberi to Ibrox on loan, the PA news agency understands. Light Blues midfielder Greg Docherty is understood to be moving the other way on loan after holding talks with the likes of Sunderland, Charlton and Milwall this month.

Hibernian striker Florian Kamberi is set to move to Rangers (Jeff Holmes/PA)

4.53pm – Sheffield United have released centre-back Jake Wright. The 33-year-old helped the Blades earn promotion from Sky Bet League One but has not featured for the club since April 2018 and has spent the first half of the season on loan at Bolton.

4.44pm – One of the biggest transfers of the transfer window so far is Bruno Fernandes’ big-money move to Manchester United. Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke about the 25-year-old Portugal international at a press conference earlier today.

4.22pm – St Mirren have signed Watford forward Alex Jakubiak on loan until the end of the season after spending the first half of the campaign at Gillingham. Japan international Maya Yoshida is set to leave Southampton to join Italian side Sampdoria.

Maya Yoshida is set to leave Southampton (Tim Goode/PA)

4.06pm – Luton captain Alan Sheehan has left the Sky Bet Championship club after coming to an agreement on the remaining six months of his contract, while Wolves have allowed winger Jordan Graham to join Sky Bet League One side Gillingham on loan for the rest of the campaign.

3.43pm – Edinson Cavani will remain at Paris St Germain until at least the end of the season. The 32-year-old, who has only six months left on his PSG contract, had been linked with both Manchester United and Chelsea, but appeared to be heading for Spain with Atletico Madrid until the deal fell through.

3.35pm – Hull have also brought in another forward, signing Marcus Maddison on loan from Peterborough. The 26-year-old has registered 62 goals and 86 assists in 249 appearances since joining the Sky Bet League One side from non-league Gateshead in August 2014.

3.15pm – One player has headed out of Newcastle, with midfielder Ki Sung-yueng leaving the club by mutual consent. The 31-year-old had six months left on his contract and made just one start under Steve Bruce this season, back in August.

Ki Sung-yueng has left Newcastle (Nick Potts/PA)

3.05pm – Reading goalkeeper Vito Mannone has gone out on loan once again after joining Danish side Esbjerg for the rest of the campaign. The 31-year-old spent last season at MLS team Atlanta United on a temporary basis.

2.56pm – Hull may have found a replacement for Kamil Grosicki in Motherwell forward James Scott. The 19-year-old has scored six goals this season and is on his way to the club after the Ladbrokes Premiership outfit accepted a deal worth up to £1.5million, the PA news agency understands.

James Scott looks set for a move to Hull (Jeff Holmes/PA)

2.40pm – Frank Lampard has shut the door on Olivier Giroud leaving the club today, despite plenty of interest in the France striker.

2.35pm – Wales international James Chester has joined Stoke on loan from Aston Villa for the remainder of the season.

2.24pm – In the Sky Bet Championship, Huddersfield’s Kosovo international defender Florent Hadergjonaj has joined Turkish Super Lig club Kasimpasa on loan until the end of the season.

2.15pm – Mikel Arteta has not ruled out further additions at Arsenal after signing Cedric Soares on loan from Southampton earlier today. He told Sky Sports: “Never say never, but it’s not in my power. I’m pleased with the direction we are taking.”

2.02pm – Rangers’ new recruit Ianis Hagi has spoken for the first time since joining from Genk on loan. He said: “My father told me about the games he played at Ibrox. I know what kind of club I’ve joined. I’m proud to be here.”

Ianis Hagi and manager Steven Gerrard during a press conference in Glasgow (Andy Newport/PA)

1.42pm – From Sky Bet League One Southend to Old Trafford. Nathan Bishop has joined Manchester United on a two-and-a-half year contract. He told United’s official website: “The opportunity to join Manchester United is a dream come true. This club has a great record of developing goalkeepers and I cannot wait to work with the coaches here to improve every single day.”

1.30pm – Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder seems very happy with the capture of Holland Under-21 international Richairo Zivkovic on loan. He told the club’s official website: “People will recognise we do sometimes go left field with our signings, but we’ve worked very hard on this one because we have had to. He will give us genuine pace at the top of the pitch. We’re learning all the time this season, but pace in the Premier League is key and Richairo is someone we think can kick us on.”

1.20pm –Steven Gerrard is confident Rangers will add a striker before the transfer deadline after confirming Jermain Defoe is set to miss up to five weeks with a calf injury.

🎙️ SG: Defoe is a little bit down at the moment after the injury which is natural, we are looking at around 4/5 weeks best case scenario. We will do everything we can to get him back. We will look to add a striker. — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 31, 2020

1.15pm – Mourinho does not expect to make any more signings before the transfer deadline. Spurs have signed Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven in a £27million deal and parted with £27.2 million to make Giovani Lo Celso a permanent addition. However, the Portuguese would not say no to a new striker.

1pm – Sheffield United have made their first move on transfer deadline day with the signing of Richairo Zivkovic from Chinese club Changchun Yatai. He arrives at Bramall Lane on loan until the end of the season, with the option to make the transfer permanent in the summer.

12.50pm – Tottenham’s frustrations over a striker appear to be continuing. With Giroud reportedly now set to stay at Stamford Bridge, Real Sociedad have also said only Ruben Pardo will be leaving today, meaning Spurs target Willian Jose is not for sale. Who next for Mourinho?

ℹ️ En este último día de mercado se está trabajando para cerrar la salida del Club de @RubenPardo. En el mercado invernal no habrá más movimientos en la actual plantilla. #AurreraReala — Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) January 31, 2020

12.40pm – James Wilson. Remember him? The former Manchester United forward has rocked up at Salford on a 18-month deal from Aberdeen. Wilson got a chance at Old Trafford under Ryan Giggs, one of Salford’s famous co-owners.

We are delighted to welcome James Wilson to The Peninsula Stadium!#WeAreSalford 🦁🔴 pic.twitter.com/sgDLEM0gwa — Salford City FC (@SalfordCityFC) January 31, 2020

12.35pm – Former England striker Michael Owen is asking the questions on Twitter…

Deadline Day. Who’ll be the busiest @premierleague club? And will those down at the bottom be risking their millions in the hope of survival? — michael owen (@themichaelowen) January 31, 2020

12.26pm – Yannick Carrasco was linked with several clubs this window, but the midfielder has returned to his old team. The Belgian has joined Atletico Madrid on loan until the end of the season from Chinese club Dalian Yifang, having scored 23 goals in 124 games during a previous three-season spell at the LaLiga outfit.

12.17pm – Frustrating times at Gillingham…

Manager Steve Evans has informed us there is a possible hitch regarding a new signing. Negotiations are continuing with player representatives, Chairman Paul Scally, and the Manager himself. #TransferDeadlineDay #Gills #EFL pic.twitter.com/IUKgziVX0t — Gillingham FC (@TheGillsFC) January 31, 2020

12.05pm – On Bennett’s departure, Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo told Sky Sports: “I appreciate and thank Ryan Bennett for what he’s done. I think it’s been amazing, but he goes on loan to a situation that he wants and I wish him all the best. We have enough players who can play in that position. Until the last moment there’s always things that can happen, but we are OK. It’s a very tough window to work, it’s about (how to) rebalance the squad.”

11.45am – Barcelona are in the market for a striker following a lengthy injury to Luis Suarez. Everton forward Richarlison was linked, but they have snared Francisco Trincao from Braga for 31 million euros. The 21-year-old will arrive at the Nou Camp on a five-year deal on July 1 and his contract includes a 500 million euros buy-out clause. Wow!

11.37am – Wolves defender Ryan Bennett is heading to Leicester. The Foxes have beaten off plenty of interest to secure the 29-year-old’s signature.

11.33am – Watford have recalled Alex Jakubiak from his loan spell at Gillingham. Game-time was an issue for the striker under Steve Evans.

Jose Mourinho will be sat here at 1pm for his pre Man City press conference, telling us that Spurs won’t be signing Gareth Bale. #THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/lDP8lSVANC — Jonathan Veal (@jonathandveal83) January 31, 2020

11.20am – Grosicki to West Brom is done. Baggies boss Slaven Bilic craved new arrivals to boost his struggling side, who are second in the Championship despite a winless run of seven matches. The Hull winger follows Callum Robinson through the door at the Hawthorns.

11.12am – With Hull set to lose Bowen and Grosicki, manager Grant McCann is looking for replacements. Motherwell have rejected a bid, believed to be around £700,000, from the Tigers for forward James Scott. Well boss Stephen Robinson said: “There was a bid put in and it hasn’t been accepted. He’s a very, very talented young player. I said at the start of the season that I thought I would get a million pounds for him. We will hold on to him for as long as we can.”

11am – Interesting quotes from Howe on King from his press conference this morning. He said: “It’s going to be (a decision) between the chief executive and owner. I love Josh as a player and person. I know what Manchester United means to him with his history with the club, so I understand his position.” Old Trafford bound?

10.45am – John Fleck’s excellent form for Sheffield United has reportedly alerted other clubs. But the Scottish midfielder will not be leaving the Blades today, with boss Chris Wilder saying in quotes on the club’s Twitter: “He’s never been made available by us, not previously, not now. I want him to be a lifer at Bramall Lane. It’s that simple.”

“He’s never been made available by us, not previously, not now. I want him to be a lifer at Bramall Lane. It’s that simple.” CW is John Fleck’s biggest fan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Cc: media & agents. pic.twitter.com/MHLjXNVFLs — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 31, 2020

10.39am – Arsenal have got their man! Southampton defender Cedric Soares has arrived at the Emirates on loan until the end of the season. Gunners technical director Edu said: “Cedric is a defender with good experience of the Premier League, and of course at international level. He is another strong addition to our defensive unit who will provide our squad with quality. I know he is a player who plays with absolute full commitment and energy. We are all looking forward to going into the last stages of the season with Cedric as part of the club.”

10.30am – Solskjaer has also said youngsters James Garner or Angel Gomes will not be leaving Old Trafford today.

10.23am – Giroud has been linked with a move away from Chelsea today, but he won’t be joining Newcastle. Magpies boss Steve Bruce has said he has failed to sign the Frenchman. Bruce also revealed the club had seen a sizeable bid for an unnamed midfielder fall down when the player decided to stay put.

Steve Bruce is looking to add to his Newcastle squad (Owen Humphreys/PA)

10.20am – Steven Gerrard has added to his Rangers squad. Ianis Hagi – son of former Romania midfielder Gheorghe Hagi – has arrived on loan from Genk. The Light Blues may also move for a striker after Jermain Defoe suffered a calf injury earlier this week.

🆕 #RangersFC are today delighted to announce @IanisHagi10 has joined the club on loan from Genk(@KRCGenkofficial) until the end of the season, subject to international clearance, with the Light Blues having an exclusive option to buy. 👉 https://t.co/d4k2WHf7SF pic.twitter.com/OyBYIjLhja — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 31, 2020

10.11am – Well that did not last long! Bad news for Spurs fans wanting Bale back. Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has just spoken at a press conference previewing the derby with Atletico Madrid. On Bale, the Frenchman said: “Gareth is with us at the moment. I am still using him and I don’t contemplate any changes.”

🗣️ Ole on @B_Fernandes8: “He's a winner. He was a fantastic captain for Sporting and is going to come here and be a leader as well.”#MUFC pic.twitter.com/HwnTr4qrrO — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 31, 2020

10.09am – Solskjaer expects a quiet day at Old Trafford. He said: “Sometimes I say something here and something else happens. Sometimes I say I am happy with a player and he gets a different message so I don’t want to help or make speculations grow more and more today. I expect nothing to happen but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen.” Fernandes will be in United’s squad for Saturday’s clash with Wolves.

10am – King may not be the only player heading back to his former club today. The Times are reporting that Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale could make a sensational return to Tottenham today. One to watch!

Could we see Gareth Bale back in a Spurs shirt? (Stephen Pond/PA)

9.55am – It is not just British clubs doing deals today. Serie A side Atalanta have strengthened their defence by signing Adrien Tameze from Nice on a loan-to-buy, while Alan Pardew’s ADO Den Haag have snapped up Cardiff striker Omar Bogle.

9.45am – Solskjaer finally got his man last night when Bruno Fernandes signed from Sporting Lisbon. The Portugal international’s goals and assists should get United firing and he has big shoes to fill after choosing his shirt number. Fernandes will don 18 on the back of his jersey and follow in the footsteps of United great Paul Scholes.

9.30am – Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer addresses the media shortly. What information will he have with regards to signing a striker today? Bournemouth’s Joshua King, a former Red Devil, was rumoured on Thursday night. Now that would make Howe look to the loan market…

9.20am – Bournemouth, also struggling at the bottom end of the Premier League, may feel the need to strengthen their squad in a bid to beat the drop. Cherries boss Eddie Howe has said they could dip into the loan market if an appealing deal arises.

EH: "We're looking at loans. I don't imagine we will enter the market but never say never."#afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/fEo6z3Cony — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) January 31, 2020

9.13am – Norwich, six points from safety in the top flight, appear to be building for the future with their latest signing. The Canaries have taken left-back Sam McCallum off Coventry’s hands for an undisclosed fee, but he will stay on loan at the Sky Blues for the rest of the season. The 19-year-old has signed a deal until 2024 at Carrow Road.

9am – Sheffield United splashed the cash yesterday, breaking their club record to lure Genk midfielder Sander Berge to Bramall Lane. It is fair to say club captain Billy Sharp was happy with the news… The Norwegian may not be the last arrival for the Blades before the close of play today either…

Even the Skip wanted to get involved 😂 pic.twitter.com/B6tHnDOCJv — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 30, 2020

8.40am – There will be plenty of deals completed in the English Football League today. Tranmere have done some business early doors, bringing in Everton defender Morgan Feeney on loan until the end of the season.

Pepe Reina is back in the Premier League with Aston Villa (Gareth Fuller/PA)

8.20am – Aston Villa have proved to be the busiest club this month so far, bringing in four players. Danny Drinkwater, Pepe Reina, Mbwana Samatta and Louie Barry have all arrived at Villa Park and boss Dean Smith is looking for more as he attempts to keep his side in the Premier League.

8am – Hull fans will be dreading today with their two star men likely to depart. Forward Jarrod Bowen has been linked with a move to Crystal Palace and West Ham, having scored 17 goals this season, while winger Kamil Grosicki is in talks with West Brom. The Tigers may have a scramble on their hands later on to replace the duo.

7.45am – Jose Mourinho is desperate to find a replacement for the injured Harry Kane as Spurs attempt to break into the top four. The England captain provided a glimmer of hope that he was on the road to recovery on Thursday night by uploading a Twitter video stretching his hamstring with the caption: “Working hard. Making progress.”

⏰ It’s officially #TransferDeadlineDay Allow us to get business under way… Welcome to The Valley, Aiden McGeady! #cafc pic.twitter.com/2Eea8MjlFR — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) January 31, 2020

7.30am – Charlton kicked off deadline day early, announcing the signing of Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady on loan until the end of the season at 12.30am! The Republic of Ireland international was out of favour under Phil Parkinson at the Stadium of Light.

7.20am – A lot of clubs still have business to do on the final day. Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea are all on the lookout for a striker, Arsenal want to bolster their defence, while Crystal Palace seem to be in the market for young talent from the Championship.

Jarrod Bowen has scored 17 goals for Hull this season (Richard Sellers/PA)

7.15am – Good morning and welcome to the PA news agency’s transfer deadline day blog. Stay here for all the latest news on what could be an action-packed conclusion to the January window. Will your club announce any arrivals or departures before the 11pm cut-off?