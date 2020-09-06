LIVE TRACKER: Seattle Seahawks 2020 practice squad signings

Liz Mathews

The Seattle Seahawks, like all teams around the league, had to trim their rosters down to 53 players by Saturday’s deadline. Most of the players who were cut were then placed on the waiver wire.

The claiming period for all players placed on waivers expired Sunday morning at 9:00 a.m. PT.  Teams can now start to establish their practice squads of up to 16 players, which can consist of up to six veterans regardless of the number of accrued seasons they have in the NFL due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the practice squad is official set, we’ll be tacking all reported signings throughout the day, so check back often. The newest information will be added to the top of this list.

Wide receiver Lance Lenoir


Wide receiver Aaron Fuller


Defensive back Ryan Neal


Cornerback Gavin Heslop


Cornerback Jayson Stanley


Tight end Stephen Sullivan


Wide receiver Cody Thompson


Linebacker Shaquem Griffin


