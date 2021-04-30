Live tracker: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll drops draft clues originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

It’s that time again!

With the start of the 2021 NFL Draft, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is taking part in his annual tradition of dropping draft clues throughout the three-day event. Hey, last year a fan on Twitter actually called Seattle’s first-round pick Jordyn Brooks ahead of time.

Listen & Subscribe to the Talkin' Seahawks podcast

As a reminder, the Seahawks aren’t supposed to be on the clock until Day 2. The Seattle Seahawks hold just three picks in this year's draft, the fewest of any NFL team. Their first selection is late in the second round, followed by a fourth-rounder and seventh-rounder.

Why? Seattle packaged first and third-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft in exchange for Jamal Adams as part of a blockbuster trade with the Jets leading into the 2020 NFL Season. They also shipped off a fifth-rounder to the Raiders to acquire offensive lineman Gabe Jackson from the Raiders in March. During the 2020 NFL Draft, the Seahawks dealt their 2021 sixth-round pick to the Dolphins.

Of course, it's worth noting that John Schneider is all about wheeling-and-dealing when it comes to draft day. Seattle's GM is notorious for trading down to rack up more picks and it wouldn't be a surprise if he does so when his team is on the Big Board the next few days.

Here’s where the Seahawks currently stand:

Second round: No. 56 (own pick)

Fourth round: No. 129 (own pick)

Seventh round: No. 250 (own pick)

Now, let’s take a look at Carroll’s latest hints:

The first clip was a 12-second video featuring Will Ferrell from the hit movie, Anchorman. In the post, Carroll said the first clue was a former first-rounder. Any guesses?

First #SeahawksDraftClues for a former first rounder - who could it be?? Watch this 12 second video: https://t.co/IsnSGPu9UG — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) April 29, 2021

The next clue is of the same player mentioned in the first video. The video features Kool & The Gang’s “Summer Madness.”

Story continues

Carroll revealed a third and final hint with a scene from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Last chance to guess this first rounder and then we'll do another one - winners announced later tonight! #SeahawksDraftClueshttps://t.co/6TQHHnqtXw — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) April 30, 2021

And the first clue has been solved. Onto the next one...

Okay we have our first winner! Lets do another former first rounder with these #SeahawksDraftClues:https://t.co/SHkP1y96XY — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) April 30, 2021

Stay tuned for more Seahawks draft clues from Carroll.