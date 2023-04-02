LIVE: Tour of Flanders Women - Back-to-back wins at De Ronde for Kopecky

Tour of Flanders Women 2023 map

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 02 Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 20th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2023 Womens Elite a 1566km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde UCIWWT on April 02 2023 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Race notes

- The 156.6km route starts and finishes in Oudenaarde

- There are 5 cobbled sectors and 13 climbs including Koppenberg, Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg

-Ally Wollaston was the first rider able to break away from the peloton with 80km left to race

-The race exploded on the Koppenberg with only Marlen Reusser and Silvia Persico able to stay on their bikes with Kopecky and Wiebes close behind.

-Persico was unable to hold on up the Oude Kwaremont, leaving Kopecky alone with 18km left to ride.

-Lotte Kopecky was able to stay away solo on the run into Oudenaard to take her second Tour of Flanders title in as many years.

-SD Worx took another one-two finish with Vollering 36 seconds behind

Welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the women's Tour of Flanders!

This is the twentieth edition of the women's race and the riders have 158km of cobbled-chaos in their way of winning one of the sport's most prestigious races.

We are less than half an hour away from the start in Oudenaarde with all 24 teams signing on before the race starts.

Here's a look again at today's route that starts and finishes in Oudenaarde.



With five kasseien (cobbled sectors) and 13 hellingen (climbs) ready to be attacked by the absolute finest the women's pro peloton has to offer, we're in for a treat.



SD Worx are the big favourites for the day with defending Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky.



She has looked as strong as ever so far in 2023 with wins at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Danilith Nokere Koerse.



Alongside her, the Dutch outfit also has Demi Vollering who won Dwars door Vlaanderen on Wednesday and Marlen Reusser who triumphed last weekend at Gent-Wevelgem.

The full list of 13 climbs and their position on the route in store for the riders:



-Tiegemberg (148km to go)

-Korte Ast (101.4km to go)

-Wolvenberg (89.6km to go)

-Molenberg (77.1km to go)

-Marlboroughstraat (73.1km to go)

-Berendries (69.1km to go)

-Valkenberg (63.8km to go)

-Koppenberg (44.6km to go)

-Steenbeekdries (39.3km to go)

-Taaienberg (36.8km to go)

-Kruisberg/Hotond (26.5 km to go)

-Oude Kwaremont (16.7km to go)

-Paterberg (13.3km to go)

We're underway from the unofficial start with 2.7km of neutralisation.



Unfortunately Liv Racing TeqFind's Valerie Demey has not taken the start in Oudenaarde so we are down to 140 riders.

The climbs come thick and fast throughout the day with the Tiegemberg the first on the menu just 10km into the race.

A number of the biggest riders in women's cycling were lined up at the front of the unofficial start.

Tour of Flanders women's start

There was an attempt made to form an early break by Mette Egtoft Jensen, Minke Bakker, Trine Holmsgaard and Emanuela Zanetti.



They weren't allowed any advantage however, and the bunch is now all back together before the first climb.

Although it is dry and cool today, there was rain yesterday so look for some parts of the parcours to be slippery and more dangerous than normal.



Check out Cyclingnews' pre-race weather report here.

Can World Champion Annemiek van Vleuten return to winning ways at the Tour of Flanders?



She has won de Ronde on two occasions in the past (2011 and 2021) but could only manage second last year behind Kopecky who was helped by SD Worx teammate Chantal van den Broek-Blaak.

🌈👑🇧🇪 Racing the @RondeVlaanderen as World Champion. There isn’t much that can compare to that. @AvVleuten | #RVVwomen pic.twitter.com/1dVOucpL0iApril 2, 2023

141km to go

With the Tiegemberg finished we have around 40km of flat before going uphill again at the Korte Ast.

Kartijn de Clercq has ventured off the front of the peloton on her own.



The 21-year-old on Lotto Dsnty has a time gap of 12 seconds.

Peloton all back together once again as they pass through Waregem.

Lotte Kopecky is the odds-on favourite to win today and defend her title.



The only previous rider to achieve this feat was Mirjam Melchers who won De Ronde in 2005 and 2006.



Only three women have ever won the Tour of Flanders twice throughout the previous 19 editions: Melchers, Van Vleuten and Judith Arndt.

Lotte Kopecky and Lorena Wiebes

It's the final time we'll see Marta Bastianelli line up at the Tour of Flanders.



The former World Champion triumphed in the 2019 edition of the race in a three-up sprint to the finish ahead of Van Vleuten and Uterus Ludwig.



The 35-year-old is backed up by a strong UAE Team ADQ squad containing both Silvia Persico and Chiara Consonni - two younger riders with a very bright future ahead of them.

The last @RondeVlaanderen in her career for @martabasti📸 @SprintCycling#RVV23 #RVV #RVVwomen#UAETeamADQ #UnitedToBeStronger #WeRideToInspire pic.twitter.com/SL0HI0zMeUApril 2, 2023

125km to go

There has been attempts made to get away but nothing has managed to stick as of yet.

With the pace in the racing easing, we have a chance to catch-up with all the great stories we had on Cyclingnews in the build-up to the Tour of Flanders.

Patrick Fletcher and Barry Ryan have been in Flanders for ten days now and have been at the races and spoken to the big riders and teams.

Click below to read what riders such as Kopecky, Vollering and Vos said.



Tour of Flanders pre-race quotes - Van Aert, Van der Poel, Pogacar, Kopecky, and more.

Another big contender for the day and Britain's best hope is Pfeiffer Georgi.



The former British champion to the biggest one-day win of her career recently with a brilliant solo move at Brugge-De Panne.



Take a look at what she said pre-race below.

🎥 She won Brugge-De Panne and had a great spring so far. So @pfeiffergeorgi is one of the main contenders today at 'De Ronde' as well - isn't she? Let's hear from the @TeamDSM rider ahead of #RVVwomen! #RVV23 #RVV pic.twitter.com/CcOtfDx2RaApril 2, 2023

114km to go

We're 40km into the day and we've thankfully had no reports of any incidents in stark contrast to the crash-marred men's race.

We're approaching the first of five kasseien (cobbled sectors) - Huisepontweg.

After the Korte Ast, those with poor legs will start to be discovered as the subsequent 50km of racing will contain the Wolvenberg, Molenberg, Malboroughstraat, Berendries and the Valkenberg.



SD Worx will likely come to the fore in this period as they look to take control of the race.

Take a look below at the crowds out in support from the view of the CERATIZIT-WNT Pro Cycling team car.

100km to go

The bunch is still all together after 57km of racing.



They've completed the Korte Ast and all focus will now be on the hillier second half of the parcours.

We're 7km from the foot of the Wolvenberg.



It's still calm at the front of the peloton with multiple teams fully lined out.

Team DSM are well positioned at the front of the bunch with Liv Racing TeqFind close behind.

Big crash!



As we come into Oudenaarde with the pace up there are multiple riders down next to a barrier.



Mechanics are at the ready to fix the issues with everyone looking okay and up and going again.



Attack from Ally Wollaston of AG Insurance off the front of the peloton. She's hit the bottom of the Wolvenberg alone which tops out at 17.3% gradient.

The 22-year-old from New Zealand has a gap of 17 seconds.

88km to go

Gap for Wollaston is now out to 30 seconds.

Ally Wollaston is now alone on the Kerkgate which is an energy-sapping 1.4km cobbled section that precedes one of the most famous Flandrian climbs - the Molenberg.

Ally Wollaston alone in the break

Crash!



Again at the back of the group we have multiple riders forced to fix their bikes after coming down.



Ashleigh Moolman Pasio is among those unfortunately down. Other riders have fallen into the ditch at the side of the road.

Incoming Molenberg.



SD Worx are on the front now ensuring their leaders stay safe.

77km to go

We're onto the incredibly narrow Molenberg now with the squeeze at the entrance to the bottom of the climb forcing those at the back to come to a complete stop.



Floortje Mackaij was the last rider into the climb.

Wollaston's gap is now out at 35 seconds and is increasing despite the pressure at the front of the peloton.



Her next objective will be the Malboroughstraat which averages only 3% but is 2km long.

UAE Team ADQ and Trek Segafredo now pushing things on the front as they approach the Berendries.

70km to go

AG Insurance - Soudal Quick-Step are still in a great position with Wollaston now 40 seconds ahead and onto the foot of the Berendries. She's got a lovely cadence going up the climb and the ability to ride at her own pace is benefitting her.

SD Worx are on the charge atop the Berendries in pursuit of the lone leader.





Wollaston has unzipped her gilet as she approaches the final 65km of the race and revelled her lovely New Zealand national champion's jersey.



The next climb up for her to attack will be the Valkenberg.

Team DSM have done a fantastic job of keeping their leaders out of trouble so far keeping five of them right towards the business end of the race.

Attack by Elise Chabbey!

60km to go

Seven climbs are behind us but we now have around 15km of flatter roads before we reach the famed Koppenberg.

Wollaston has some company at the front as she is joined by Chabbey and Elinor Barker.



A small group of seven riders have also broke of away with SD Worx and UAE Team ADQ among those represented.



Grace Brown is doing the chasing behind in the peloton.

The three leaders' gap has reduced to 10 seconds with 10km now separating them and the Koppenberg.

Kopecky looks very calm back at the team car speaking to Danny Stam as she collects a bidon out the window.

We're 5km away from the brutal inclines of the koppenberg. Hopefully with the dryer conditions today we'll see some serious action after multiple riders struggled to even crest the climb during the recon due it being so slippery.

Van Vleuten is down!



The World Champion is on the ground at the back of the peloton and as she remounts her bike her chain is off.



Disaster for the former two-time winner of De Ronde.

Even if Van Vleuten gets back on, how much power will she have wasted chasing?



Trek Segafredo have set it up brilliantly for their leaders with both Team DSM and SD Worx close behind as the peloton reach the Koppenberg.

The trio out front is absorbed and its Reusser with Kopecky on her wheel at the front.



Gaps are forming all over the road as the Swiss time trial specialist lights up the climb.



Liane Lippert looked very strong but was forced off the bike on the harshest inclines.

Carnage on the Koppenberg.



Only Reusser and Persico were able to stay on their bikes over the climb. Wiebes and Kopecky have remounted after being forced to run up the climb and are now in pursuit of their teammate.

Reusser looks incredible as she simply glides up the Koppenberg.



The group behind is in tatters with riders all over the road. Lippert is having a nightmare with her chain after looking string at the foot of the climb.

42km to go

Persico is unsurprisingly outnumbered.



It's what we expected, SD Worx are leading the race with the trio of Reusser, Wiebes and Kopecky. The growth of the Swiss woman's ability is incredible - known more as a time trials but she is more than proving her worth in the classics.



Also what a ride from Wiebes showing again that she is much more than just a pure sprinter.

The chasing group contains: Henderson, Labous, Vollering, Brand, Van Anrooij, Longo Borghini, Niewiadoma, Chabbey and Sierra.

38km to go

There are only four of the 13 climbs left in the day: Taaienberg, Kruisberg, Oude Kwaremont and the Paterberg.



The gap to the chasers is at 22 seconds.

Wiebes dropped on the Taaienberg. Kopecky looks back at Reusser and Persico as she drives it on the front but the Belgian looks in fine form over the top of the climb.

With 35km to go the group of ten chasers has a 22 second deficit to get rid of if they are going to fight for the victory.



Sadly for them, two of the ten riders are also SD Worx team members: Demi Vollering and Lorena Wiebes

Reusser is driving the trio out front with Persico sat in on the back. Its unknown how the Italian will play the finish, but she has to stay with the SD Worx duo on the final few climbs if she wants any chance at glory.

Van Anrooij looks like she wants to bridge the gap to the leaders alone as the chasing group is struggling to cooperate behind.



After winning Trofeo Alfredo Binda last month with a solo attack, the Trek rider will fancy her chances for a strong finish here.

29km to go

We are turning onto the third last climb of the day with the chasing group now closer to the leading trio.



Wiebes has been dropped but still produced a wonderful performance.



Kopecky has put the hammer down again but Persico is still able to follow the defending champion.

#RVVwomen - 🏁 29 kmThe chasing group gets back to 10 seconds as we approach Kruisberg-Hotond.#RVV23 pic.twitter.com/7KUQOyYoymApril 2, 2023

See more

Reusser is no longer able to follow after her stellar work for Kopecky and the Belgian looks back to find Persico glued to her back wheel - a surprise for the 2022 De Ronde winner.

Van Anrooij attacks out of the group as she recognises this is her best chance to get any separation from the failing second group.



Vollering is getting a free ride out of the wind towards her teammate.



Can Persico live with Kopecky up the Kwaremont and the Paterberg?

25km to go

The gap to the two leaders is now at 28 seconds as we approach the Oude Kwaremont.

Vollering is working nicely to disrupt the chase, staying towards the front of the group and ruining the rhythm.

Longo Borghini is keeping the pressure on despite her recent bout of illness. She is still turning herself inside out for Van Anrooij as they approach the Kwaremont. Two climbs remain.

Will Van Anrooij try and launch it on the Kwaremont to bridge the gap?



Look to see Vollering or Reusser immediately jump on her wheel if she does so.

19km to go

Persico gives Kopecky the lead and will hope to follow the Belgian again as they enter the final 20km.



The gap is back out to 21 seconds.

Kopecky hits the accelerator but Persico is still her equal as they drive into the cobbles.





Persico is gone!



Kopecky keeps up her acceleration and she is powering away with 18km left to ride.



The gap has immediately opened up and the Belgian seems to be on another level of form from the rest.

The Lions of Flanders are being waved on the flags as they greet their Belgian hero up the Oude Kwaremont. Kopecky is solo again and is shredding this climb.

It was what we expected but Kopecky still had to deliver.



Can the chasing group muster up any kind of challenge to bring the gap down?



We still have the Paterberg to ride. 30 seconds is the gap.

15km to go

Persico is in the gap now 34 seconds behind Kopecky with the remaining chasers another 22 seconds in arrears from her.

Persico was the only rider able to live with Kopecky until even she was undone on the Oude Kwaremont.



The former Belgian national champion has 14km left to ride before capturing back-to-back victories at the Tour of Flanders

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 02 LR Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx and Silvia Persico of Italy and UAE Team ADQ compete in the breakaway competes during the 20th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2023 Womens Elite a 1566km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde UCIWWT on April 02 2023 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

13km to go

Kopecky crests the Paterberg and swings left to exit the climb.



Persico has been swallowed up by the chasers with Van Anrooij looking the strongest of the rest. Vollering and Niewiadome are the next best with this quarter the closest to the lone leader.

11km to go

Lotte Kopecky's gap is now posted at 40 seconds as she attacks the flat run into the finish in Oudenaarde.

Watch below the moment Kopecky dropped Persico on the Oude Kwaremont.

Kopecky is too strong for Persico on Oude Kwaremont! #RVVwomen #RVV23 pic.twitter.com/qvBUIKUIXVApril 2, 2023

8km to go

Vollering and Reusser are doing a fine job of messing up the chasers' efforts. With 46 seconds from them to Kopecky the job is all but done for SD Worx.

The dynamics in the chasing group are all over the place after a very long day in the saddle. Labous is the latest attacker with just over 5km to go.

4km to go

Longo Borghini tightens the shoes as the chasing group start thinking about the race for second.



Can SD Worx get another one-two finish like they did at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Strade Bianche and Nokere Koerse?

2km to go

Kopecky is going to do it again with another incredible performance.



The former Belgian Champion will be greeted by the crowds solo in Oudenaarde after dropping everyone on the final few climbs.

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 02 Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx competes at Paterberg cobblestones sector during the 20th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2023 Womens Elite a 1566km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde UCIWWT on April 02 2023 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

1km to go

Kopecky is under the flame rouge and now the emotions finally come out. She punches the air and lets a smile go as she knows she has done it. The crowds are waiting for her as she can cruise over the line to take her second Tour of Flanders.

Its Lotte Kopecky again with the win at the Tour of Flanders, SD Worx have done it again and she sits up with arms aloft taking the victory in Oudenaarde.

Demi Vollering wins the sprint behind to make it another one-two finish for the Dutch super team.

Kopecky has put on an absolute masterclass today to win her second Tour of Flanders. When she won the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad at the start of the season, it was her first ever solo victory.

She showed how much better she was on the climbs that day and has only furthered that since with a win at Nokere Koerse, a second place at Strade Bianche and now a defence of her Tour of Flanders title.



She’s only the second woman ever to win De Ronde back-to-back after Mirjam Melchers-Van Poppel and becomes the fourth woman to win the Tour of Flanders twice.

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 02 Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx competes passing through a cobblestones sector during the 20th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2023 Womens Elite a 1566km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde UCIWWT on April 02 2023 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lotte Kopecky took victory at the Tour of Flanders 2023 ahead of SD Worx teammate Demi Vollering in second and former winner Elisa Longo Borghini in third.

Here's the moment Kopecky crossed the line solo, 36 seconds ahead of the second place Demi Vollering.

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 02 Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 20th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2023 Womens Elite a 1566km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde UCIWWT on April 02 2023 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

SD Worx have put together a classics campaign for the ages with wins at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Omloop van het Hageland, Strade Bianche, Ronde van Drenthe, Nokere Koerse, Gent-Wevelgem, Dwars door Vlaanderen and now the Tour of Flanders.



A brilliant 20th edition of the race won by a superstar of the sport, you couldn't ask for much more.

🏆 BACK-TO-BACK @RondeVlaanderen victory for @LotteKopecky!! 🥇 She’s the first 🇧🇪 Belgian woman ever to win two years in a row Vlaanderens Mooiste! #RVV23 pic.twitter.com/MlpN7day0ZApril 2, 2023

To read our full Tour of Flanders Women race report and to see the full results and our growing photo gallery, click below.

Tour of Flanders Women: Lotte Kopecky flies solo to repeat win in Oudenaarde

Kopecky was greeted by a sea of fans as she glided up the hellingen on today's course. No one could live with the SD Worx rider including her team full of other stars in Marlen Reusser, Lorena Wiebes and Demi Vollering. A great day for Belgium and women's cycling.

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 02 Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx competes during the 20th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2023 Womens Elite a 1566km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde UCIWWT on April 02 2023 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Here's your final podium at the 2023 Tour of Flanders Women: Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx), Demi Vollering (SD Worx) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek - Segafredo).

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 02 LR Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx on second place race winner Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx and Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team TrekSegafredo on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 20th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2023 Womens Elite a 1566km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde UCIWWT on April 02 2023 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

After the finish, Kopecky said: “Everybody on Social Media was giving me five stars for this race, then there is pressure. But it’s amazing how we did the race with the whole team."

“Persico is a very good rider, if you go to the finish line with her, you are never sure, even after such a hard race, so I wanted to go solo as fast as possible."

She then praised the local fans out on the course: “I think I was deaf when I got up the Kwaremont. It was a lot of people cheering, that was very nice.”

Today's winners Lotte Kopecky and Tadej Pogacar together post-race after both soloing to victory on the Oude Kwaremont.



Two of cycling's absolute finest triumphant at the Tour of Flanders in 2023.

🏆🥇 The rulers of Flanders: @LotteKopecky & @TamauPogi 🥇🏆#wesparksuccess pic.twitter.com/wgigT88nIeApril 2, 2023

Thanks for joining us for our live coverage of the Tour of Flanders Women 2023, won in emphatic fashion by Lotte Kopecky.



To read Cyclingnews' full report and see our photo gallery click below:

Tour of Flanders Women: Lotte Kopecky flies solo to repeat win in Oudenaarde