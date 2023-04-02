LIVE: Tour of Flanders - Pogacar attacks his big rivals and wins alone

Tour of Flanders 2023 map

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 02 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 107th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2023 Mens Elite a 2734km one day race from Brugge to Oudenaarde UCIWT on April 02 2023 in Brugge Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Race Notes

- The 273.4km route starts in Bruges and finishes in Oudenaarde

- There are 6 cobbled sectors and 19 climbs including Koppenberg, Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg

- The race started fast and Mathieu van der Poel was part of a group caught behind a split. He used several teammates to close the gap. Pogacar also had to chase briefly

- The break formed after a fast and nervous 110km of racing. They were joined by Van Hooydonck, Trentin, Cosnefroy, Vermeersch, Pedersen, Narvaez, Jorgenson, Asgreen, Küng, Powless and Wright. They opened a 3:00 gap on the peloton with 60km to go

- Filip Maciejuk of Bahrain Victorious was disqualified after sparking a huge crash in the peloton. Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates), Oier Lazkano (Movistar) and Ben Turner (Ineos) were forced to retire from the race

- Biniam Girmay and Matej Mohoric crashed out in a later high-speed tumble.

- Tadej Pogacar lead rivals Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert across to the attack and then blasted away to victory on the final climb of the Oude Kwaremont.

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2023 Tour of Flanders!

The riders roll out in less than 40 minutes and are currently signing on in the packed Bruges grote markt.

Cyclingnews will have full live coverage of both the men's and women's Tour of Flanders.

Cyclingnews Deputy Editor Patrick Fletcher and Features Editor Barry Ryan are in Bruges for the start.

They've told us it is grey and cool in Bruges but the atmosphere is warming up as riders sign on and speak for a final time about their hopes and ambitions.

After rain on Saturday, it is expected to cool but dry today, with some wind from the northeast a factor in the race.

Check out our Tour of Flanders weather watch.

This is the race route, with the 19 Hellingen and six sectors of cobbles. At 273.4km, plus a neutralised sector, it will be a long hard day in the saddle.

Tour of Flanders 2023 map

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty's Biniam Girmay can perhaps enjoy a glass of champagne whatever the result. He celebrates his 23rd birthday today with his debut in the Ronde.

What a birthday present for the Eritrean.

This is Peter Sagan's last Tour of Flanders

Alexander Kristoff won the Tour of Flanders in 2015. He went on the attack on Wednesday. Will he go again?

"Anticipate? If you want to beat those 3 guns, that's the word, yes," he said.

"But you also have to have the legs for it," says the "early escapee" from Dwars door Vlaanderen.

Norwegian Alexander Kristoff of UnoX pictured in action during the men elite race of the Dwars Door Vlaanderen cycling race 1835 km from Roeselare to Waregem Wednesday 29 March 2023 BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS Photo by DAVID PINTENS BELGA MAG Belga via AFP Photo by DAVID PINTENSBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Happy Birthday Biniam

Matej Mohoric won Milan-San Remo last year but has peaked a little later this season and is on form. He hopes to land another surprise.

"I hope the favorites look at each other," said the Slovenian. "I don't necessarily have to anticipate them."

Bahrain teammate Fred Wright said he hoped to go in the pre-big attack move to ensure he and Mohoric are there.

This is the special atmosphere at the Tour of Flanders as Jumbo-Visma head to the sign-on.

Thee clock is ticking down to the roll out from Bruges.

Five minutes to go!

Tadej Pogacar enjoys the 10,000 crowd in Bruges. He is hoping for a special solo victory.

"That way you always have more certainty. A solo would be ideal, but that is always difficult," he said.

"The first passage over the Kwaremont will be important. From then on we have to be 110 percent concentrated. And I don't think I have to walk on the Koppenberg today. Or I hope so."

Italian Matteo Trentin of UAE Team Emirates and Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates pictured on the Paterberg during preparations of several teams on the track ahead of the Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres Tour of Flanders cycling race Friday 31 March 2023 The 107th edition of the cycling race will take place on Sunday 02 April BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM Photo by DIRK WAEM BELGA MAG Belga via AFP Photo by DIRK WAEMBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

Wout van Aert was on stage after Pogacar.

"I feel relaxed and enjoy what's going on here," he said.

"That I 'must' win? I've heard it enough. We really want to win these races and our confidence is great."

"Mathieu and Tadej are strong uphill, but we can counter this with a strong team in width."

Mathieu van der Poel, the 2022 winner, was the last to sign-on.

He played down any talk of pre-race tactics.

"Not really. There is not really a plan to make today. I always try to choose my moment in the game," he said.

He has already won Milan-San Remo, so the pressure is off.

"I already have something in my pocket and I can gamble more, but of course I would like to win," he said.

As the bells ring across the grote markt, the riders roll out of Bruges.

Here we go!

The streets in Bruges are packed with spectators. The roads are dry but it's cold, just 6C at the moment.

Riders are wrapped up, some even with leg warmers, gloves and neck warmers.

The riders face 8.3km of neutralised riding before race director Scott Sunderland drops the flag.

We expect the attacks come straight away.

There will be a tailwind for the opening 75km and so we expect a fast start.

Van Aert is at the back of the pack, getting an extra gillet from his team car to stay warm.

🇧🇪 #RVV23Heading to the start. 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/HyjZdYy2DyApril 2, 2023

This was the ride out of Bruges.

The start in Bruges has been given! 'Flanders Finest' has begun! 🤩 #RVV23 #RVVmen pic.twitter.com/WbLiRGjNaXApril 2, 2023

Here we go!

The flag drops and the 2023 Tour of Flanders is underway.

This is the 107th edition of the Ronde. May the best rider win.

Of course, we'll also have full live coverage of the women's Tour of Flanders.

The race begins at 1:30 local time.

We can see some early surges but not out and out attacks.

Interesting Ineos have riders up front, trying to join the early break. Connor Swift is there.

Even he big teams want riders in the early attack to play a role later, deeper into the race.

The race heads southeast towards Gent on wide roads. That should help the break to form.

At the back of the peloton, we can see Wout van Aert talking to Jasper Stuyven, will they form a tactical alliance?

267km to go

Riders keep accelerating off the front but there is no real attack for now.

The speed is up, so it's not the time to chat now.

Van Aert is at the back but the attacks are starting up front.

260km to go

Riders surge but others close them down. The tension is rising up front but a break is unable to get a gap. Every team wants to be involved.

Our bike tech reporter Will Jones is also in Flanders and has been studying the bikes the favourites are using. Tyres and pressure will be important today.

Pogacar is riding 30mm tyres, with pressures of 3.5/3.4 bar.

In Knesselare, the village of the late Bjorg Lambrecht, the race remembers the talent rider who tragically died at the Tour de Pologne after a crash.

Bjorg Lambrecht won silver in the U23 Men's Road Race at the UCI Road World Championships 2018

253km to go

Now the attacks have more speed and more determination.

The speed is up!

250km to go

Movistar, Ineos, Lotto, TotalEnergies, Uno-X and others are all trying to get riders in the early attack.

Nothing has been let go for now.

Jumbo also have a rider up front, marking the moves.

As the route switches and turns through the Flemish villages and countryside, riders accelerate off the front but each time they are chased down.

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bingoal WB) makes a dig but he's pulled back.

Every rise in the road, every corner, sparks a surge but someone else chases them.

It's still gruppo compatto but the peloton is in a long line.

The riders have turned right and are heading southwest now, with the wind firmly on their backs now.

This could help the break form.

235km to go

Bahrain appear to making a more organised attack, with 3 riders up front.

Such is the speed that anyone who drops back to the team cars has to go deep to get back on.

25 riders are fighting to get back to the peloton. That might cost them later in the race.

Oier Lazkano is active and trying to drag a break away. He rode well in Dwars on Wednesday and wants to be in the front today too.



Interestingly van der Poel is in as second group that was gapped off the back.

The gap is 25 seconds. No panic yet but 2 Alpecin riders are having to work to close the gap for van der Poel.

Søren Kragh Andersen is also stuck behind at 30 seconds.



Jayco and Israel also have riders stuck in the chase group and so having to work to close the gap.

The split in the peloton was caused by a moment of cross winds. This is surely a tactical mistake from van der Poel and Alpecin.

Up front other teams continue to push the pace, to try to form the break but also to make Alpecin suffer.

Valentin Madouas, Biniam Girmay, Peter Sagan and Caleb Ewan are also caught behind in the second group.

The gap is up to 40 seconds.

225km to go

Van der Poel moves up to the front of the chase group to try to organise the chase.

With no break up front, the speed is high in the peloton, making it hard for the chase to close the gap.

This is a significant mistake by van der Poel.

Trek have mischievously put two riders on the front to keep the speed high and turn the screw on van der Poel.

The riders have covered 50km in less than an hour.

Sep Vanmarcke and Dylan Teuns are also in the chase group, forcing Israel to chase too.

Bora have 2 riders in the chase group and they're also taking turns on the front of the chase.

The 2023 Tour of Flanders peloton

Valentin Madouas is in the second group and appears about to climb off. He is sick and so his chances of another good ride at Flanders is over.



Dilier is also working to close the gap and drag van der Poel back to the peloton.

Van der Poel will surely lack several teammates later in the race after using them to close this gap.

The chasers have formed an echelon as they close the gap.

They can see the back of the peloton now but the split has been an moment of risk for van der Poel.

Gruppo compatto.

van der Poel can let out a sigh of relief. The chase group has caught the peloton after 20km of chasing.

He moves in the peloton, to where he should have been to avoid the split. That will be a costly lesson learnt and it'll be fascinating to see how much it costs him.

Crash!

Danny van Poppel of Bora is one of several riders to go down.

210km to go

The crashed happened in the streets of Izegem. The road furniture and crowds perhaps squeezed the road width and so the peloton.

Oier Lazkano was also caught in the crash.

205km to go

The peloton split due to the crash. Now Pogacar is in the second part.

Pogacar has three UAE teammates helping him to chase back on.

200km to go

The Pogacar group is now at 30 seconds. Mohoric is also in the group after being involved in the crash.

UAE has 3 riders leading the chase but just like Alpecin earlier, it will surely cost them later in the race.

Mads Pedersen was caught in the crash and hurt his hand. Stuyven is also in the chase group, forcing Trek onto the defensive.

Pogacar can let out a sigh of relief too. His chase group is back with the peloton.

195km to go

The riders are near Harelbeke now and will soon turn left and into a headwind.

Will that help the break go? Maybe. Johan Jacobs (Movistar) has opened a gap off the front.

Tadej Pogacar was caught behind a split

The riders have covered 80km of the 273km race today.

A break has still not got away but two splits have caused a nervous, fast race, with first van der Poel and then Pogacar caught behind.

190km to go

Still no break but the attacks and surges keep coming.

Tom Pidcock takes his gillet off, a sign the race is warming up.

185km to go

Edvald Boasson Hagen makes a surge to try to drag an attack away. Again he is kept in check.

The riders face a loop around the lanes with changes in wind direction. Then they head towards Oudenaarde and the start of the cobbles and climbs.

The Huisepontweg sector of cobbles kicks things off. It is 1.45km long and comes after 109km of racing.

See more

Crash in the peloton!

Taco van der Hoorn is involved.

Breakaway specialists are trying to get away but every time, someone chases them.

It's time for the feed zone. Watch out for attacks and crashes as riders grab musettes.

Taco van der Hoorn crashed & leaves the race 😟He is heading to hospital for checks, we will keep you informed. #RVV23 pic.twitter.com/KtaQhcnuJwApril 2, 2023

There were again huge crowds along the route

49.3 km/h. That's the average speed after 2 hours.

Could this be the fastest edition ever?

170km to go

The riders are on an exposed crosswind sector now. The cobbled sector is just 5km away.

The Tour of Flanders crowds

164km to go

Here we go! It's time for the first cobbled sector. The Huisepontweg.

We finally have a break, which has a gap of 5 riders. They lead by just 20 seconds.

The five attackers are:

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bingoal WB)

Daan Hoole (Trek-Segafredo)

Jasper De Buyst (Lotto-Dstny)

Filippo Colombo (Q36.5)

Elmar Reinders (Jayco-AlUla)

Others are trying to go across.

Tim Merlier of Suodal has joined Jonas Rusch of EF. We're starting to see some tactical plays as teams move their pawns in the chess match.

160km to go

Pogacar stops for a natural break, and so do other other riders.

158km to go

The break hits the Korte Ast climb, the first climb of the race this year.

We now have seven riders in the break and the peloton has slowed. They are 1:40 behind as Wout van Aert rides on the front to show his desire for the break to go away.

The seven attackers are: Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bingoal WB), Daan Hoole (Trek-Segafredo), Jasper De Buyst (Lotto-Dstny), Filippo Colombo (Q36.5) Elmar Reinders (Jayco-AlUla), Jonas Rutsch (EF Education-EasyPost), Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep).

A crash on a corner sees Tosh Van Der Sande of Jumbo go down.

Wout van Aert saw him go down as he took a natural break.

155km to go

Hugo Houle is the eighth rider in the break after a long, hard solo chase.

The eight up front are: Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bingoal WB), Daan Hoole (Trek-Segafredo), Jasper De Buyst (Lotto-Dstny), Filippo Colombo (Q36.5) Elmar Reinders (Jayco-AlUla), Jonas Rutsch (EF Education-EasyPost), Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) and Hugo Houle (Israel-Premier Tech).

The riders in the peloton are enjoying the easier pace, taking on food and chatting as they pass through Oudenaarde.

150km to go

Jumbo have put Edo Affini on the front, with UAE riders also up front but the gap is still rising.

We're in a different phase of the race now. The first climb of the Oude Kwaremont comes with 136km to race, which is exactly have distance today.

With the pace in the racing easing, we have a chance to catch-up with all the great stories we had on Cyclingnews in the build-up to the Tour of Flanders.

Patrick Fletcher and Barry Ryan have been in Flanders for ten days now and have been at the races and spoken to the big riders and teams.

Click below to read what the riders said.

Tour of Flanders pre-race quotes - Van Aert, Van der Poel, Pogacar, Kopecky, and more.

Flanders

On Friday, Barry Ryan attended the Soudal-QuickStep press conference with Julian and Patrick Lefevere.

It was a very different vibe this year.

'I'm not feeling beaten before the start' - Soudal-QuickStep cling to faith for Tour of Flanders

Soudal-QuickStep

140km to go

Crash!!!

A big crash in the peloton!

Alaphilippe was involved.

The crash came right at the front of the peloton and so sparked a huge pile-up.

Tim Wellens, Peter Sagan and many others went down.

Ben Turner of Ineos went down too.

No!

A replay showed how the crash happened. A Bahrain riders tried to move up along the roadside, went into some grass, lost control and swung across into the peloton, sparking a huge crash.

Tim Wellens seems injured and his race is surely over. That's a blow for Pogacar.

Meanwhile, the break starts the Oude Kwaremont climb.

The crowds are huge and the cobbles are wet and slippy.

There is a strong tailwind up the Oude Kwaremont. Remember that for later when the big attacks come.

This was the moment of the crash.

Luke Rowe is on the front of the peloton, as those involved in the crash are allowed to chase and get back on.

Tom Pidcock is up front, as Alaphilippe returns to the peloton after being involved in the crash.

135km to go

Race Radio confirms that Tim Wellens is out of the race and on the way to hospital.

Race officials have also announced that the Bahrain Victorious rider Filip Maciejuk has been disqualified for causing the crash in the peloton.

Some riders are still chasing after the crash. The tension is higher now, as the riders near the Kortekeer climb.

Another crash!

Bonnet of TotalEnergies is in pain and Neilson Powless was also involved.

We are now into the series of climbs, from here onwards, there are 16 climbs to cover.

The peloton is riding very slowly on the Kortekeer. But suddenly DSM up the pace.

120km to go

DSM went from walking pace to on the attack.

They have lined-out the peloton.

This is still a very nervous, tactical race.

There is another split in the peloton, with van der Poel in the chase group.

The peloton hits the 1.2km long Eikenberg climb.

A Bahrain rider sparks another crash.

115km to go

The peloton has reformed, with van der Poel again getting out of jail and avoiding a second chase.

Crash!

The crash happened on the Holleweg cobbled road.

Magnus Sheffield of Ineos went down and Tim van Dijke of Jumbo was involved too.

Mathieu van der Poel was slowed by the crash and had to take his foot out.

112km to go

Mads Pedersen launches an attack! Race on!

Other riders are trying to get across.

Nathan Van Hooydonck (Jumbo) drags a group up to the Pedersen group.

110km to go

The gap to the break is down to 4:00 as the speed picks up in the peloton and the attacks come.

Teams talked a lot of trying to anticipate the big three and that what Pedersen and others are trying to do.

The peloton is on the Kerkgate cobbled sector.

Wow! Tadej Pogacar is in the attack with Pedersen.

EF leads the chase and drags the peloton up to the Pedersen and Pogacar group.

Sadly it has been confirmed that Peter Sagan has abandoned his last Tour of Flanders after he was involved in the big crash.

SANREMO ITALY MARCH 18 LR Fernando Gaviria Rendon of Colombia and Movistar Team Peter Sagan of Slovakia and Team TotalEnergies and Daryl Impey of South Africa and Team Israel Premier Tech compete during the 114th MilanoSanremo 2023 a 294km one day race from Abbiategrasso to Sanremo MilanoSanremo UCIWT on March 18 2023 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Here comes the Molenberg - climb number 6.

UAE lead pogacar to the climb after the small group was pulled back.

Alpecin and Ineos are also up front. Where is Wout van Aert and Jumbo?

102km to go

Asgreen is next to try to shake the peloton and test his rivals.

He surges on the Molenberg.

Up very soon is the Marlboroughstraat and then the Berendries.

Someb ig-name riders are on the move.

Matteo Trentin, Stefan Küng, Kasper Asgreen, Fred Wright and Nathan Van Hooydonck are in the move.

Pedersen also got across but he went deep to do it.

For now Wout van Aert and van der Poel are waiting in the peloton.

They know they have to mark Pogacar on the 2nd climb of the Oude Kwaremont that comes with 55km to race.

The exposed roads are sparking big splits in the peloton. Some riders are being spat out the back, reducing the peloton to only 50 riders or so.

The only big team not represented up front appears to be van der Poel's Alpecin team.

He used up several riders in the early splits and so faces a tactical dilemma.

Movistar also missed the attack and so Jorgenson jumps to try to go across.

The American is joined by Benoît Cosnefroy of AG2R.

They need to cross a 30-second gap, which won't be easy.

90km to go

In the attack group are Matteo Trentin, Stefan Küng, Kasper Asgreen, Jhonathan Narvaez, Neilson Powless, Fred Wright, Nathan Van Hooydonck, Mads Pedersen and Florian Vermeersch.

They are 1:00 down on the early break and 1:00 ahead of the peloton as the race hits the Valkenberg climb.

The Valkenberg is climb 8/19 and is 1km long.

Jorgenson and Cosnefroy have joined the attack, making it even stronger and even more of a threat.

Some riders in the group will work hard to extend their gap but others, like Trentin, Van Hooydonck and Wright will perhaps sit on, thinking of their team leaders behind.

The peloton does not seem concerned for now, riding steady and spread across the road.

Wout van Aert is at the back of the peloton. He was involved in a crash earlier and has a cut on his left knee.

The attackers go through the feed zone, some grabbing food and bidons.

They lead the peloton by a significant 1:30 and are working well together.

Pogacar takes a musette and loads his bike and pockets with bars and bidons.

He seems relaxed for now. But is the race going away from him? Or will he launch an attack on the Oude Kwaremont with 55km to go?

Up front the break is about to be caught by the attack. That will make a group of 19 riders up front.

Soudal are sitting on the front of the peloton, forcing Alpecin to do the chasing.

The gap is at 2:00. The alarm bells are ringing in the peloton.

75km to go

The attackers come together on the Berg Ten Houte climb, number 10 of 19. It is 1.1km long at 6.2%.

They lead the peloton by 1:45 as the Berg Ten Houte makes some riders suffer.

The riders have already raced for 202km but there is still 71km to go.

70km to go

The riders climb the Kanarieberg. Thei lead is still 2:00 as the Hellingen and kilometres tick down.

Crash again!

The peloton was racing to the foot of the Kanarieberg and some riders went down hard.

Biniam Grimay crashed.

Mohoric too.

Girmay seemed to touch wheels and go down at speed, other riders went over him and crashed.

Aime De Gendt of Intermarche also went down hard but is okay.

The peloton is riding steady in a sign of respect.

67km to go

The bigger group up front means several big-names have teammates up front and they are doing the work to extend and defend their lead.

It remains at 2:00. The Oude Kwaremont is only 15km away.

The gap is up to 3:10 on the peloton. The race is going away from van Aert, Pogacar and van der Poel.

Can they really cross a 3:00 gap with an attack on the Oude Kwaremont and a 55km chase?

57km to go

Here comes the Oude Kwaremont. It is soon followed by the Paterberg to create a double-whammy of climbing.

We're expecting attacks in the front group and in the chasing peloton.

Trentin sets the pace on the Oude Kwaremont as the break splinters.

Behind UAE are setting up Pogacar. For an attack?

55km to go

Yes! Pogacar surges away!

Nobody can go with him but Van Aert and van der Poel are trying to chase him.

The peloton is in pieces.

Laporte is with Van Aert, Pidcock is there too, creating a quality chase group. But can they chase Pogacar?

The gap between Pogacar and the attackers is down to 1:40.

Asgreen leads the attackers over the Paterberg.

Pogacar is 1:35 behind them, with his chasers at 20 seconds.

The attackers know that Pogacar is chasing them. They start to work together, although some are sitting on, waiting for their leaders to come across.

48km to go

Laporte jumps across to Pogacar, that forces van der Poel and Pidcock to lead the chase and van Aert can sit on.

It's time for the Koppenberg climb.

The cobbles are said to be wet and slippery. It could be a decisive moment in the race.

Pogacar and Laporte ease up and so are caught by Van Aert, van der Poel and Pidcock.

Fortunately the Koppenberg is dry and Trentin leads up the icon cobbled climb.

43km to go

Behind Pogacar attacks again!

Van Aert and van der Poel go with him. The Big Three are together!

They are 1:25 down on the attackers.

Pidcock and Laporte are distanced.

There are 11 riders left up front, including the USA's Jorgenson and Powless.

40km to go

The 11 riders are: Van Hooydonck, Trentin, Cosnefroy, F.Vermeersch, Pedersen, Narvaez, Asgreen, Powless, Wright, Küng and Jorgenson.

Chasing at 1:00 are Pogacar, Van Aert and Van der Poel.

It's time for the Mariaborrestraat cobbles again and then the Steenbeekdries climb, the Taaienberg and the Kruisberg.

Then the Oude Kwaremont and the Payerberg come with 16km to race.

38km to go

The attackers hit the Taaienberg.

Pogacar, Van Aert and van der Poel are at 40 seconds.

Van der Poel has a problem but gets going again.

Pogacar is trying to hurt Van Aert and van der Poel on the rough cobbles but they stay with him yet again.

35km to go

Van Aert and Pogacar eat a gel. They will need the energy for the finale.

Up front they are down to just 9 riders:

Van Hooydonck, Trentin, F.Vermeersch, Pedersen, Narvaez, Powless, Wright, Küng and Jorgenson.

The Big Three are at 40 seconds.

This is a thrilling race.

Pogacar, Van Aert and Van der Poel have caught Cosnefroy and Narvaez.

They remain at 40 seconds.

This race could go anyway. The attackers could stay clear or the Big Three could catch them and fight for victory.

30km to go

Pedersen has jumped away from the attack, he is not waiting for Pogacar, Van Aert and van der Poel.

The Kruisberg/Hotond climb is coming up and Pedersen wants to open a gap.

Van der Poel has attacked Pogacar and Van Aert!

28km to go

Pogacar works with van der Poel!

Pedersen is out front but others from the attack are chasing him.

Pogacar and van der Poel sweep up riders from the attack. Only 7 are left up front but the gap is only 20 seconds!

Van Aert is 10 seconds down on Pogacar and van der Poel. He's timer trialing to catch them but he is suffering.

Pogacar works with van der Poel and they can see the riders up front.

The Oude Kwaremont ia just 4km away.

Pogacar and van der Poel could catch the front of the race on the legendary climb.

23km to go

Contact!

Pogacar and van der Poel join the attackers. Only Pedersen is out front now.

Van Hooydonck drops back to try to pace Van Aert back into action.

This is a thriller!

20km to go

Pogacar has Trentin to help him chase Pedersen and set-up an attack on the Oude Kwaremont.

Pedersen leads alone

Pogacar, Trentin, Van der Poel, Asgreen, Powless, Küng, Wright, Jorgenson and Vermeersch are at 30 seconds, with van Aert and Van Hooydonck at 40 seconds.

Van Hooydonck has sacrificed his chances to help Van Aert and is closing the gap.

Pedersen leads by 30 seconds, Van Hooydonck and Van Aert are at 38 seconds.

18km to go

They're on the Oude Kwaremont and Pogacar surges away!

Pogacar distances van der Poel and everyone else.

He is about to catch Pedersen and hit the front!

Pogacar has blasted past Pedersen! He is away alone.

Van der Poel and Pedersen are chasing but Pogacar is on the rampage.

The others are not far behind but Pogacar is riding alone to the Paterberg.

15km to go

Pogacar leads by 15 seconds as they near the Paterberg.

It will be the make or break point of van der Poel's chase.

Pogacar starts the cobbled Paterberg. He will surely extend his leads on the steep climb.

Van der Poel can see Pogacar but can't close the gap.

Pogacar leads van der Poel by 15 seconds at the top of the Pogacar.

The others are only 15 or so second behind him.

If the chasers work together they have a chance into the headwind back to Oudenaarde but it is a big, big ask.

10km to go

Van der Poel can't close the gap to Pogacar.

Van der Poel can see Pogacar up the road but he's slowly losing ground.

The chasers are at a further 30 seconds but have little left and are perhaps thinking of third place.

7km to go

Pogacar is blasting to the finish.

Van der Poel is at 25 seconds and the chasers at 1:00.

5km to go

Pogacar is going deep to stay away but he has a 25 second lead on van der Poel.

3km to go

Pogacar's body is rocking as he digs deep. He is perhaps fading but is close to victory.

1.5km to go

Pogacar is ever nearer to victory.

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 02 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates competes during the 107th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2023 Mens Elite a 2734km one day race from Brugge to Oudenaarde UCIWT on April 02 2023 in Brugge Belgium Photo by Luca Bettini PoolGetty Images

Tadej Pogačar wins the 2023 Tour of Flanders!

What a race!

Tadej Pogačar won alone, 16 seconds ahead of van der Poel.

The Dutch rider just couldn't close the gap but he held off the chasers.

Behind, but at almost a minute, Mads Pedersen beat Wout van Aert to take third place.

Tour of Flanders Women - Trio of Barker, Chabbey and Wollaston out in front

Tour of Flanders Women - Trio of Barker, Chabbey and Wollaston out in front

The USA’s Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) finished fifth, in the same time of Pedersen.

Compatriot Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) was also in the group and finished ninth.

This is the moment that Tadej Pogacar won the Tour of Flanders.

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 02 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 107th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2023 Mens Elite a 2734km one day race from Brugge to Oudenaarde UCIWT on April 02 2023 in Brugge Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

“It’s a day I’ll never forget,” Pogačar said.

“I can say I can retire after today and be proud of my career but I can be super, super happy and proud."

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 02 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 107th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2023 Mens Elite a 2734km one day race from Brugge to Oudenaarde UCIWT on April 02 2023 in Brugge Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Pogačar knew that the Oude Kwaremont was vital to his victory.

“I knew I had to go solo on the last time up the Kwaremont. I just gave it all. I almost cracked on the Paterberg but I knew it was going to be tough. It was the only way to go to the finish,” he explained.

“The Kwaremont suits me the most, we hit it with speed and we suffer on the cobbles. Then it’s pure power to the top and it’s long. It favours me.”

This shot explains Pogacar's emotions and victory.

He won alone.

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 02 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 107th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2023 Mens Elite a 2734km one day race from Brugge to Oudenaarde UCIWT on April 02 2023 in Brugge Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tour of Flanders Women - SD Worx light up the Koppenberg

Tour of Flanders Women - SD Worx light up the Koppenberg

These are the official results, powered by FirstCycling

As the dust settles on the men's race and the women fight on the final climbs, we're trying to take in the great racing we've witnessed today.

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 02 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates competes at Paterberg cobblestones sector during the 107th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2023 Mens Elite a 2734km one day race from Brugge to Oudenaarde UCIWT on April 02 2023 in Brugge Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Patrick Fletcher and Barry Ryan are at the finish in Oudenaarde and will have the best rider interviews, reaction and Tour of Flanders analysis.

To read our full Tour of Flanders report and to see the full results and our growing photo gallery, click below.

Tour of Flanders: Tadej Pogacar electrifies fast race for victory

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 02 Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Team Soudal QuickStep competes at Paterberg cobblestones sector during the 107th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2023 Mens Elite a 2734km one day race from Brugge to Oudenaarde UCIWT on April 02 2023 in Brugge Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mathieu van der Poel could do little against Tadej Pogacar today but he was a deserved second.

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 02 Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinDeceuninck competes during the 107th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2023 Mens Elite a 2734km one day race from Brugge to Oudenaarde UCIWT on April 02 2023 in Brugge Belgium Photo by Luca Bettini PoolGetty Images

We were impressed by Neilson Powless' ride at the Tour of Flanders on his debut.

Neilson 💕🚀An incredible ride by Neilson to take 5th in his first time at de Ronde. And an amazing job by the whole team in pink. pic.twitter.com/TAS3Atu8spApril 2, 2023

Pogačar has the wealth of talents to surely win all five monuments. After his Tour of Flanders win, he admitted he will ride Paris-Roubaix one day but that Milan-San Remo maybe his hardest monument to win.

“We saw that Milan-San Remo is the most difficult race for me to win. This year I was in the best shape of my life but it’s really tough to win. But we don’t give up. We have Milan-San Remo and Roubaix to go.”

A shot at Paris-Roubaix may come in the future if winning all five becomes possible after a Milan-San Remo victory.

“We’ll see. I need to gain a few kilos and to toughen my hands for the cobbles. Maybe in the future,” Pogacar said, insisting his 2023 season is already a success even if he does not win the Tour de France in July.

After finishing a frustrated fourth last year and then losing Milan-San Remo, winning the Tour of Flanders was special even for Pogačar.

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 02 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates competes climbing to the Koppenberg during the 107th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2023 Mens Elite a 2734km one day race from Brugge to Oudenaarde UCIWT on April 02 2023 in Brugge Belgium Photo by Luca Bettini PoolGetty Images

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) wanted to steal a march and go all in at the Tour of Flanders to try and get ahead of Pogacar.

"I'd rather try and die in the end than just follow and still pop at the end," Pedersen told reporters at the finish in Oudenaarde.

"That's basically how I wanted to race - just anticipate and don't be afraid of running out of bullets. It paid quite okay today.”